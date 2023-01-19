Catoosa, Bishop Kelley boys advance in Port City Classic

CATOOSA — Class 4A Catoosa rarely receives an opportunity to defeat a 6A basketball team.

Last year, the Indians let one of those chances slip away in a three-point loss to 6A Sand Springs in the Port City Classic quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Catoosa took advantage of a second chance with a 69-61 victory against Sand Springs in a 2023 Port City opener at the Catoosa Student Activity Center.

“That’s kind of been a big part this week is talking about avenge that loss, protect our home court, it’s our tournament,” Catoosa coach Evan Drake said.

Titus Miller, a 6-foot-6 junior, had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Catoosa (10-3), ranked 16th in 4A. Miller was 5-of-10 from the field with two treys and was 9-of-9 on free throws.

“Titus was good today,” Drake said. “He’s our constant. He is the solid that rebounds and scores for us. When his jumper is going, he’s dangerous.”

Luke Beauchamp added 14 points for Catoosa, which advances to play in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of late Thursday’s Claremore/Victory Christian quarterfinal. In the other semifinal, 5A No. 6 Edison (10-3) will meet 5A No. 11 Bishop Kelley (9-5) at 8:30 p.m. Kelley advanced with a 66-55 win over Verdigris while Edison routed Duncan 76-43.

Catoosa was ahead by a small margin for most of its game, but the lead was exchanged a few times in the third quarter before it ended tied at 49.

The Indians opened the fourth quarter with an 8-1 run for a 57-50 lead. Sand Springs cut its deficit to 59-56 before Beauchamp answered with a 3-point play with 3:02 left. Miller followed with two free throws as the Indians went on a clinching 8-0 run.

“Huge run there,” Drake said. “Biggest thing for us is we knew it was going to be a dogfight. I let them know dogfight, dogfight, dogfight — we have to fight until the end. Sand Springs will not go away. Eric Savage teams do not go away.”

Alijah Roper and Michael Foster paced the Sandites (6-7) with 13 points each.

Bishop Kelley 66, Verdigris 55: With 1:45 left in the opening boys quarterfinal game, Kelley scoring leaders Jack Hawkins and Seth Taylor wound up lying on the court after a missed Verdigris shot, requiring attention from an athletic trainer.

Kelley was already without starter Brandon Avedon, who has been sidelined several games with a broken arm.

“I was very concerned,” Kelley coach Jordan Nagel said. “Tournament week is hard, a lot of games in a short amount of time. We’ve been without Brandon since the Verdigris tournament, so when you see the other two go down, your heart drops a little bit. I asked the officials if I could sprint out there to check on them. But they both should be fine.”

Kelley usually has a balanced offensive production, but that wasn’t the case Thursday as Hawkins scored 25 with six 3s and Taylor added 23 points to lead the Comets past the Cardinals 66-55.

“Jack is capable of making shots and having those really good high scoring games — he had 31 against Fort Gibson (on Jan. 3),” Nagel said. “He’s got that capability and he showed that capability. Didn’t start him today because of the way he had been playing since the 31-point game. I think it humbled him a little bit. When he got the opportunity to come out and play he showed up and showed out.

“Taylor is battling a dislocated shoulder. He pushes the ball for us, controlling the game in different ways.”

Cody Lechlider scored 19 points for Verdigris (9-6), which led 30-28 at halftime. Hawkins had two 3s in Kelley’s 8-0 run that opened the third quarter. He finished with 11 points in the third and Taylor added nine as the Comets took a 49-39 lead going into the fourth.

Kelley 49, Victory Christian 31 (girls): Allie Strandmark scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half to propel Kelley to a 23-10 lead and the Comets were never caught.

Kelley (6-8) will play 4A No. 5 Verdigris (11-3), a 74-16 winner over Edison. in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. Duncan (8-4), a 57-39 winner over Catoosa, will face late Thursday’s Central/Claremore winner in the other girls semifinal at 4 p.m.

BISHOP KELLEY 66, VERDIGRIS 55 (boys)

Kelley;15;13;24;14;—;66

Verdigris;15;15;9;16;—;55

Bishop Kelley: Hawkins 25, Taylor 23, Dee 7, Essman 6, Rhoades 2, Schultz 2, Smith 1.

Verdigris: Lechlider 19, Repschlaeger 14, Willis 6, Lemons 5, Brady Teague 5, Meador 3, Brant Teague 3.

CATOOSA 69, SAND SPRINGS 61 (boys)

Sand Springs;14;16;19;12;—;61

Catoosa;19;14;16;20;—;69

Sand Springs: Foster 13, Roper 13, Holland 10, Johnson 8, Kelly 8, Hooper 4, Allen 3.

Catoosa: Miller 21, Beauchamp 14, Brown 12, Lewallen 11, Woods 4, Haydon 3, Handley 2, McCawley 2.

BISHOP KELLEY 49, VICTORY 31 (girls)

Victory;3;7;14;7;—;31

Kelley;11;12;18;8;—;49

Victory Christian: Farquhar 9, Cato 5, Elliot 4, Scott 4, Edwards 3, Brown 2, Rodrigues 2, Treverbaugh 2.

Bishop Kelley: Strandmark 16, Roy 11, Grisaffe 9, Blankenship 7, Weber 4, Rehm 2.

VERDIGRIS 74, EDISON 16 (girls)

Edison;0;6;3;7;—;16

Verdigris;27;16’17;14;—;74

Edison: Brown 9, Davis 4, Lyons 3.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 18, Brown 11, A.Waters 10, Daniels 9, Wiginton 7, G.Waters 6, Sweeney 4, Daniel 3, Palacios 3, Young 2, Wickham 1.