Cascia boys continue turnaround with Skiatook semifinal win over Catoosa; Victory boys, Owasso girls advance

SKIATOOK — Mason Shiflet’s senior season as Cascia Hall’s point guard has been much different than his previous three years.

The Commandos are embracing the uptempo style of their first-year head coach Lee Mayberry.

“I love it,” Shiflet said. “I also love playing fast defense, playing defense hard and getting after it every play.”

And the faster pace is also bringing more wins. Shiflet had 16 points as Class 3A No. 12 Cascia Hall, after going 6-21 last season and 23-48 over the previous three years, is 8-2 after a 76-67 victory over 4A No. 18 Catoosa in the Skiatook Tournament semifinals at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.

“We knew going in it was going to be a fun game,” Mayberry said. “We knew they shot a lot of 3s and they like to run, but so do we. It was a fun game. That’s the way I think basketball is supposed to be played.”

Cascia advances to Saturday’s boys title game at 8:30 p.m. against 4A No. 9 Victory Christian (6-3), an 83-43 winner over Berryhill in the other semifinals. Chris Mason led Victory with 26 points.

Shiflet has never won a tournament title in his Commandos career. Cascia lost to Metro Christian in the Cleveland tournament final last month.

There is a different mindset for the Commandos this season.

“It’s awesome going out and thinking we’re going to win every single game,” Shiflet said.

Mayberry said about Shiflet, “Mason is doing a good job of being a great team leader.”

In Friday’s semifinal, Cascia led most of the game, including an early 12-point advantage before Catoosa cut its deficit to 34-33 going into halftime.

The Commandos kept threatening to break the game open in the second half, but Catoosa always stayed within range behind Greyson Lewallen’s torrid outside shooting. Lewallen had 25 points with seven 3s, including five in the second half.

Catoosa (6-2) kept making runs, but never could catch the Commandos down the stretch. Jyson Kim, a sophomore, had 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Cascia stay ahead. A key sequence came with 1:09 left when Kim scored on a follow shot for a 69-62 lead just after Cascia missed a layup that could’ve made it a 3-point game.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Mayberry said. “They have really stepped up. We’re a small team, but we’re not going to be intimidated by anyone.”

Victory Christian 83, Berryhill 43 (boys): Mason scored 19 points in the second half as the Conquerors broke the game open after leading 37-22 at intermission. Michael Doctor added 15 points for Victory. Damarie Davis led Berryhill (4-6) with 27 points.

Owasso 46, Skiatook 32 (girls): In a semifinal, Makenna Yokley scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half to help 6A No. 13 Owasso (5-3) break away after leading only 21-19 at halftime.

“Our girls composed themselves better in the second half,” Owasso coach Kendall Standridge said. “In the first half, I felt we played pretty sloppy. In the second half, we handled their defensive pressure better.

“This team has really started to build their chemistry. Coming into this season, Makenna was the only player with significant varsity experience.”

Jayden Hilton led Skiatook (3-7) with 14 points.

“I was so proud of our fight today,” Skiatook coach Patrick Dinneen said.

Owasso will face Harrah (7-3) in the girls title game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Rams will be playing in a tournament final for the second time this season. The other was a 51-49 loss to Sand Springs at Bishop Kelley’s tournament.

“We tell them that Saturdays are made for championships,” Standridge said.

Harrah 36, Cascia Hall 30 (girls): In the other semifinal, Malia Jordan scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half as Harrah held off Cascia's comeback bid. Landrey Hill paced Cascia (5-5) with 11 points.

Berryhill 46, Victory Christian 34 (girls): In the consolation bracket, Addie Coon scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half to rally Berryhill from a 19-14 deficit.

CASCIA HALL 76, CATOOSA 67 (boys)

Catoosa;13;20;13;21;—;67

Cascia Hall;18;16;21;21;—;76

Catoosa: Lewallen 25, Brown 18, Miller 13, Handley 3, Beauchamp 3, Woods 3, McCawley 2.

Cascia Hall: M. Shiflet 16, Kim 15, Carter 14, Burris 12, Hicks 8, Jarrett 7, Crittle 2, Rampey 2.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 83, BERRYHILL 43 (boys)

Berryhill;8;14;13;8;--;43

Victory;19;18;24;22;--;83

Berryhill: Davis 27, James 6, Winford 2, Craig 2, Stevens 2, Wolf 2, Arthur 1, Ellen 1.

Victory Christian: Mason 26, Doctor 15, Hamilton 13, Farquhar 12, Brown 6, Key 3, Reese 3, Covington 2, Fletcher 2, Taiwo 1.

OWASSO 46, SKIATOOK 32 (girls)

Owasso;13;8;15;10;—;46

Skiatook;10;9;7;6;—;32

Owasso: Yokley 20, McGarrah 14, Austin 3, Pruett 3, Elbert 2, Tease 2, Wilson 2.

Skiatook: Hilton 14, Hipp 7, Utley 4, Franklin 3, Massey 3, Johansen 1.

HARRAH 36, CASCIA HALL 30 (girls)

Harrah;15;2;11;8;--;36

Cascia Hall;1;10;9;10;--;30

Harrah: Jordan 15, Lisby 9, Hughey 5, Mooney 3, Jones 2, Spangler 2.

Cascia Hall: Hill 11, Phillips 7, Rodgers 7, Roller 3, Woodard 2.

BERRYHILL 46, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 34 (girls)

Victory;9;10;7;8;—;34

Berryhill;6;8;18;14;—;46

Victory Christian: Scott 12, Brown 9, Farquhar 9, Reese 2, Teverebaugh 2.

Berryhill: Coon 20, L. Hamilton 12, Stein 10, Harland 2, Neihus 2.

CHEF 40, CATOOSA 28 (girls)

CHEF;10;7;10;13;—;40

Catoosa;4;5;10;9;—28

CHEF: Fitzimmons 13, Walters 13, Hanlon 5, Taylor 5, Lyles 2, Stout 2.

Catoosa: Brown 17, Mitchell 9, Barclay 1, Lucero 1.

