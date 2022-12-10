Broken Arrow boys, Sand Springs girls win Bishop Kelley Invitational

Oklahoma State basketball signee Connor Dow led Broken Arrow to the Bishop Kelley Invitational boys title Saturday night.

Dow, the tournament MVP, and Justice Sutton and 17 points each to lead Broken Arrow past Mustang 70-46 in the championship game.

The Tigers (4-0) had a quartet of double figure scorers. All-tournament selection D.J. Howell and Daison Cook had 13 and 10 points, respectively.

"We have multiple guys that can go get us double digits almost every night," said Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace.

Roman Miller and Oklahoma football signee Jacobe Johnson paced the Broncos (4-2) with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Both were all-tournaments picks and drew high praise from Wallace.

"Roman and Jacobe put so much pressure on you," said Wallace. "One of the things we talked about was trying to contain them. I thought at halftime we made some adjustments to slow them down."

Mustang opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, but Broken Arrow countered with an 11-0 run and never trailed again.

The Tigers were up 32-25 at the half, stretched the advantage to 48-35 after three periods, and pulled away steadily in the final stanza.

Sand Springs 51, Owasso 49 (girls)

Hailey Jackson and Sakauri Wilson scored 20 points each to lead Sand Springs (7-1) to the girls title.

Jackson was the tournament MVP and Wilson an all-tournament pick.

“I’m just proud of the girls,” said Sand Springs coach Josh Berry. “They fought.

“We had contributions from different players at different times. That’s what it’s going to take for us, along with big contributions from Hailey and from Sakauri."

Makenna Yokley paced Owasso (2-2) with 16 points while Jayelle Austin had a double-double, 16 points and 15 rebounds. Both were all-tournament selections.

The game was tight throughout. Jackson got consecutive baskets to put Sand Springs ahead for good 45-41 with 2:25 left. Owasso still made it interesting though.

Kynlie Wilson drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 45-44 with 1:40 remaining. Abigaile Martin countered from long distance for the Sandites 30 seconds later.

Yokley responded on a bucket with a minute to play. Sakauri Wilson was eventually fouled and made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 30 seconds left.

Alex McGarrah answered for the Rams when she made a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to one again at 50-49 with 17 seconds remaining.

Sakauri Wilson made the front end of another 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left. Yokley then attempted a rushed 25-footer, but it fell short as the buzzer sounded.

"Our team is definitely building an identity and coming together," said Owasso coach Kendall Standridge. "Tonight was a great learning experience and I know we will build off it. I could not be more proud of this group of women and thankful for the coaches on our staff getting all of our players prepared and ready to compete each night."

BROKEN ARROW 70, MUSTANG 46 (boys)

Mustang;11;14;10;11--46

Broken Arrow;13;19;16;22--70

Mustang (4-2): Miller 16, Johnson 13, Bass 8, VIncent 4, Rodgers 3, Clipson 2.

Broken Arrow (4-0): Dow 17, Sutton 17, Howell 13, Cook 10, Ellison 6, Wallace 4. Smith 3.

SAND SPRINGS 51, OWASSO 49 (girls)

Sand Springs;18;5;14;14;--;51

Owasso;17;4;10;18;--;49

Sand Springs (7-1): Wilson 20, Jackson 20, Martin 6, Walker 3, Taylor 2.

Owasso (2-2): Yokley 16, Austin 13, Wilson 9, McGarrah 5, Elbert 4, Tease 2.

Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader, contributed to this story.