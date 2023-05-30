Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For Owasso’s Jalen Montonati, an already big week has become even more significant.

Of the 39 players who were invited to Colorado Springs for the Team USA under-16 basketball team tryouts, the 6-foot-7 Montonati is one of 14 finalists. The 12-man roster will be announced on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, as Montonati still is in Colorado, he received a call from a member of the University of Kansas basketball staff and a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks.

The Kansas offer was confirmed by Brian Montonati, Jalen’s father and the Owasso head coach.

Only 11 days after the conclusion of Jalen Montonati’s ninth-grade year, he got the Kansas offer. He has offers also from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State, OU, Arkansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Iowa.

The USA U16 national team travels to Merida, Mexico, on Friday. The FIBA U16 Americas Championship tournament begins on Monday and ends on June 11.

Montonati’s 16th birthday was last week. He is eligible for the Team USA under-16 designation because he was born after Jan. 1, 2007.

As Owasso advanced to the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in 10 years, Montonati averaged 18.3 points and five rebounds. He converted on 43% of his 3-point shot attempts and on 89% of his free throws.

A Tulsa World All-World Player of the Year finalist, Montonati totaled 39 points against Union. In a tournament title game at Pittsburg, Kansas, he had a 37-point, 10-rebound performance against 2023 Kansas Class 6A champion Blue Valley Northwest.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.