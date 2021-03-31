Webster's Anthony Pritchard among OCA All-State basketball selections

Webster’s Anthony Pritchard is among several Tulsa-area boys basketball standouts who received All-State recognition Wednesday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

Pritchard, a recent University of Tulsa commit, averaged 22.6 points and nine rebounds, leading the Warriors to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

The four 10-man teams announced Wednesday were chosen to play in the annual All-State games, July 29 at a site to be determined as part of the OCA’s annual convention in Tulsa.

Game times are 7 p.m. for the small-school game (3A-2A-A-B) and 8:30 p.m. for the large-school game (6A-5A-4A).

Pritchard’s Large East squad also includes Owasso’s Kyler Mann, Bixby’s Xavier Glenn, Sand Springs’ Marlo Fox, Sapulpa’s Jackson Skipper, Will Rogers’ Marquel Sutton, Bishop Kelley’s Jake Gendron, Holland Hall’s Marc Gouldsby, Claremore’s Caison Hartloff and Muskogee’s Xavier Brown.

It will be coached by Brandon Maddux of Coweta and Todd Anderson of Collinsville.

Jace Hollingshead, who led Oklahoma Union to its first boys basketball state title, is part of the Small East team, which also includes Beggs’ Kendal Daniels and Trey Gaines, Metro Christian’s Ian Sluice and Adair’s Garrett Long.