Webster's Anthony Pritchard among OCA All-State basketball selections

Webster’s Anthony Pritchard is among several Tulsa-area boys basketball standouts who received All-State recognition Wednesday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Pritchard, a recent University of Tulsa commit, averaged 22.6 points and nine rebounds, leading the Warriors to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament.
The four 10-man teams announced Wednesday were chosen to play in the annual All-State games, July 29 at a site to be determined as part of the OCA’s annual convention in Tulsa.
Game times are 7 p.m. for the small-school game (3A-2A-A-B) and 8:30 p.m. for the large-school game (6A-5A-4A).
Pritchard’s Large East squad also includes Owasso’s Kyler Mann, Bixby’s Xavier Glenn, Sand Springs’ Marlo Fox, Sapulpa’s Jackson Skipper, Will Rogers’ Marquel Sutton, Bishop Kelley’s Jake Gendron, Holland Hall’s Marc Gouldsby, Claremore’s Caison Hartloff and Muskogee’s Xavier Brown.
It will be coached by Brandon Maddux of Coweta and Todd Anderson of Collinsville.
Jace Hollingshead, who led Oklahoma Union to its first boys basketball state title, is part of the Small East team, which also includes Beggs’ Kendal Daniels and Trey Gaines, Metro Christian’s Ian Sluice and Adair’s Garrett Long.
The Small East squad will be coached by Jeff Fry of Braggs and Jon Hadley of Varnum.
OCA All-State Basketball
LARGE EAST
Xavier Brown, Muskogee; Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; Jake Gendron, Bishop Kelley; Xavier Glenn, Bixby; Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall; Caison Hartloff, Claremore; Kyler Mann, Owasso; Anthony Pritchard, Webster; Jackson Skipper, Sapulpa; Marquel Sutton, Will Rogers.
Coaches: Brandon Maddux, Coweta; Todd Anderson, Collinsville
SMALL EAST
Kendal Daniels, Beggs; Martell Davis, Varnum; Dallen Forsythe, Dale; Trey Gaines, Beggs; Jace Hollingshed, Oklahoma Union; Garrett Long, Adair; Trayson Miller, Roff; Chad Milne, Allen; Brayden Oglesby, Howe; Ian Sluice, Metro Christian.
Coaches: Jeff Fry, Braggs; Jon Hadley, Varnum
LARGE WEST
Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall; Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher; Donquez Dawsey, Lawton MacArthur; James Locke, Carl Albert; Sean Pedulla, Edmond Memorial; Dalante Shannon, Edmond North; Matthew Stone, Kingfisher; Anthony Turner, Classen SAS; Quentin Woodson, Carl Albert; Keyondre Young, Del City.
Coaches: Ryan Caldwell, Pauls Valley; Jeff Williamson, Woodward
SMALL WEST
T.J. Bennett, Garber; Hayden Big Soldier, Cyril; Nick Burchfield, Minco; Cole Cathcart, Hooker; Tyson Eastwood, Fort Cobb-Broxton; Cooper Gudell, Crossings Christian; Ahmad Kennedy, OKC Star Spencer; Ethan Pyron, Arapaho-Butler; Cooper Shirley, Minco; Luke Winslow, Christian Heritage.
Coaches: Roger Raper, Purcell; Matt Jones, Luther