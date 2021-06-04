Webster names Matt Watson as boys basketball coach

Matt Watson is returning to his high school alma mater as Webster's boys head basketball coach, pending Tulsa Public Schools board approval.

Watson, 28, succeeds Scott Bowman, who coached the Warriors the past 10 seasons and posted the second-most wins in school history as he led Webster to four state tournament berths, including a pair of Class 4A semifinal appearances.

Watson, a 2011 Webster graduate, was a Warriors assistant for four seasons from 2015-19.

"He has a plan and he's ready to be a head coach," TPS athletic director Gil Cloud said Friday.

For the past two seasons, he has been an assistant under head coach Eli K. Brown III, at Central in 2019-20 and Booker T. Washington in 2020-21.

"There is nothing like being at Webster, it's one of those special places," Watson said. "I've learned a lot from both coach Bowman and coach Brown, and I wouldn't be here without them."

