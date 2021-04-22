 Skip to main content
Webster boys basketball coach Scott Bowman resigns
Scott Bowman coached Webster to its fourth Class 4A state tournament berth in 10 years in 2021.

 Michael Noble Jr.

Scott Bowman is stepping down as Webster's boys basketball coach after 10 seasons that included four Class 4A state tournament berths.

Bowman, with a 150-127 record, has the second most wins in Webster history behind Bill Allen.

This year, Bowman led Webster to its second appearance in the state semifinals in the past four seasons.

Bowman said he is leaving due to "a family situation and other circumstances." He plans to continue coaching basketball.

"I saw myself at Webster forever," Bowman said Thursday. "Up until last week I was making plans for next year. But certain things run their course and things happen you don't foresee. These last 10 years have been the best and I couldn't be happier with my time at Webster. But it's time to move on and for this door to close, and God will open another door for me."

In 2020, Bowman was the All-World boys basketball coach of the year as he led the Warriors to a 23-5 record and the Green Country Conference title — their first conference championship since 1992. Webster recorded its most wins since its Allen-coached 1966 state title team and best record since it was 22-3 in 1971.

Before his arrival, Webster had not played in a state or area tournament since 2004. Webster reached the area tournament in all of Bowman's 10 seasons.

"He had 10 good years there," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said. "We wish him well and hate to lose him."

Webster also is looking for a head football coach after Ryan Boatright recently resigned after two seasons.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

