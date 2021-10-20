Watch now: Tuttle girls travel from western Oklahoma to attend Tulsa World photo day at UMAC

If a prize had been given for traveling the greatest distance to the Tulsa World’s winter sports high school photo day on Wednesday at Union High School, Tuttle’s girls would have won it.

While many players came from down the street or across town, the defending Class 4A girls basketball champs drove from their home in Grady County (west of Norman) on Wednesday. That is a round-trip distance of 280 miles.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good group returning, almost everyone back from last year,” coach Brian Lester said. “I wanted to get them into the Tulsa area and get them a little publicity and have some fun. This is something they’ll remember, coming up here and seeing everyone.”

The Tigers joined more than 400 other athletes and coaches, mostly representing schools in the All-World coverage area, to answer general-information questionnaires and have their photographs taken during a three-hour, drop-in-when-you-can session at Union’s UMAC.

“It’s kind of weird being here,” Lester said. “We’re as big as some of the boys teams because we’re pretty long and lanky. I was like, ‘Man, we are big!'”