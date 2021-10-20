Watch now: Tuttle girls travel from western Oklahoma to attend Tulsa World photo day at UMAC

If a prize had been given for traveling the greatest distance to the Tulsa World’s winter sports high school photo day on Wednesday at Union High School, Tuttle’s girls would have won it.
While many players came from down the street or across town, the defending Class 4A girls basketball champs drove from their home in Grady County (west of Norman) on Wednesday. That is a round-trip distance of 280 miles.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good group returning, almost everyone back from last year,” coach Brian Lester said. “I wanted to get them into the Tulsa area and get them a little publicity and have some fun. This is something they’ll remember, coming up here and seeing everyone.”
The Tigers joined more than 400 other athletes and coaches, mostly representing schools in the All-World coverage area, to answer general-information questionnaires and have their photographs taken during a three-hour, drop-in-when-you-can session at Union’s UMAC.
“It’s kind of weird being here,” Lester said. “We’re as big as some of the boys teams because we’re pretty long and lanky. I was like, ‘Man, we are big!'”
Lester has three players from last year’s 25-3 squad who have committed to Division I schools. Landry Allen, a 6-foot-3 junior-to-be, committed to the University of Oklahoma’s new head coach, Jennie Baranczak, over the summer. Last season, she averaged 13.9 points and blocked 152 shots.
She also held offers from Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Texas Tech. But she knew all along which school she would choose.
"Growing up in Oklahoma, OU has always been a special place," she said.
Hadley Periman, described by Lester as his most improved player from last season, committed to the University of Tulsa about three weeks ago.
Madi Surber is committed to OSU for track. Last spring, she broke the state record in the 300-meter hurdles (42.75) and won four events at the 4A state meet, leading Tuttle to a third-place team finish.
One custom of photo day is for teams to dine out together after the event. Lester said the Tigers were headed to Chick-fil-A, just east of the UMAC on 71st Street, “because every time you ask the girls where they want to eat, it’s Chick-fil-A. And then we’ll get on the road again.”
Thanks, Union
Thanks to Union and athletic director Emily Barkley for hosting the World’s photo day, and thanks to those who attended the event.