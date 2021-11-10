Watch Now: OSSAA chooses OU over ORU as 6A-5A basketball state tournament site for next three years

OKLAHOMA CITY – All good things must come to an end, at least for a while.
That’s what happened Wednesday to Oral Roberts University’s long association with hosting the large-school state basketball tournaments at the Mabee Center.
By an 11-2 vote, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors moved the 6A-5A boys and girls tournaments to the University of Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The OSSAA also considered a bid from Oklahoma State University.
“After evaluating the bids we received and having further discussion with each site, the bid from the University of Oklahoma was the best one for our member schools," OSSAA director David Jackson said in a news release.
“We had an excellent run at the Mabee Center and look forward to bringing that same type of state tournament atmosphere to Norman,” Jackson said.
The Mabee Center had served as headquarters for the large-school tournaments — with all four Saturday championship games — since 2010 and 29 times since 1982.
“We’re sorry to see it happen,” Mabee Center general manager Tony Winters told the Tulsa World in a phone conversation.
“We’ve enjoyed working with (Jackson and associate director Mike Whaley), two good guys. Honestly, we gave them an incredibly competitive bid, based on all the new stuff we have. I guess we’ll try again in three years," Winters said.
The Mabee Center underwent a major facelift over the spring and summer months, inside and out. Winters said "it’s like walking into a brand new arena.”:
Jackson and Whaley recommended the move, but not before acknowledging the good partner ORU has been.
Last month, Whaley called the Mabee Center a “destination station” and said there was no great demand from the OSSAA membership to move the tournaments back to the western half of the state.
The difference was digital ticketing. ORU is tied into a long-term contract with AXS, which would have required a $3 service on each $10 admission ticket sold. The OSSAA’s GoFan contract requires a $1.50 fee.
Had it gone with the ORU bid, the OSSAA likely would have borne the extra cost of the ticket fee rather than pass it on to patrons, Whaley said. That could have meant a loss to the OSSAA of up to $75,000 over three years.
Additionally, Jackson said, GoFan reimburses 30% of the service fee on each ticket sold to the OSSAA. Losing that could have pushed losses to more than $100,000 over three years.
“We didn’t necessarily have to accept the lowest bid,” Jackson said. “But we can’t ignore that kind of difference.”
Access to free parking close to the arena was also a priority.
“Our high school basketball patrons are used to driving up, parking and walking into the arena, and that doesn’t mean paying to park or walking four or five blocks,” Whaley said.
The Mabee Center’s lot accommodates 3,000 vehicles at 81st and Lewis with overflow parking across the street at the CityPlex Towers complex. But OU also has ample parking, Whaley said.
Board members Mark Hudson of Preston and Cecilia Robinson-Woods of OKC Millwood argued staying in Tulsa for tradition's sake.
“When you walk in and see those (ushers) in gold coats, you know you’re somewhere special,” Hudson said. “I’ve watched state tournaments at other sites and the atmosphere wasn’t close to the same."
OU last hosted the large-school state tournaments in 2007 and 2009.
“We’re excited to share a court that has featured many great Sooner players with the outstanding high school teams and fans from our state,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “It will be a great honor to provide all of them with a first-class experience and memories to last a lifetime.”