Watch Now: OSSAA chooses OU over ORU as 6A-5A basketball state tournament site for next three years

The Mabee Center underwent a major facelift over the spring and summer months, inside and out. Winters said "it’s like walking into a brand new arena.”:

Jackson and Whaley recommended the move, but not before acknowledging the good partner ORU has been.

Last month, Whaley called the Mabee Center a “destination station” and said there was no great demand from the OSSAA membership to move the tournaments back to the western half of the state.

The difference was digital ticketing. ORU is tied into a long-term contract with AXS, which would have required a $3 service on each $10 admission ticket sold. The OSSAA’s GoFan contract requires a $1.50 fee.

Had it gone with the ORU bid, the OSSAA likely would have borne the extra cost of the ticket fee rather than pass it on to patrons, Whaley said. That could have meant a loss to the OSSAA of up to $75,000 over three years.

Additionally, Jackson said, GoFan reimburses 30% of the service fee on each ticket sold to the OSSAA. Losing that could have pushed losses to more than $100,000 over three years.

“We didn’t necessarily have to accept the lowest bid,” Jackson said. “But we can’t ignore that kind of difference.”