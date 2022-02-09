Watch now: Memorial romps past McGuinness in top 5A East matchup

Memorial forward Killian Spellman proved more prophetic than his head coach, Bobby Allison, during the break between the first and second quarters in the Chargers' matchup against Oklahoma City's Bishop McGuinness on Wednesday night.

"He said we were going to break them in the third quarter, but I said we're going to do it now," Spellman said.

Spellman was right as the Class 5A East No. 1 Chargers raced to a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 94-63 victory over the East 5A No. 3 Fighting Irish at Memorial Veterans Arena.

"I thought we had a good game plan on how to handle their ball screens and shooters, and we really mixed up our defenses which really gave us our run," Allison said. "And our bench looked like seven starters out there whenever we went to it."

Ty Frierson led Memorial with (19-1) with 24 points and five assists, followed by Bradyn Hubbard with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Spellman with 17 points and eight rebounds. They were a combined 25-of-36 from the field.

Memorial entered the night with an average winning margin of 34 points in the five games since their lone loss to 5A West No. 1 Del City in the Tournament of Champions final on Dec. 29. Memorial's closest margin was 25 points.