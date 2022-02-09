Watch now: Memorial romps past McGuinness in top 5A East matchup

Memorial forward Killian Spellman proved more prophetic than his head coach, Bobby Allison, during the break between the first and second quarters in the Chargers' matchup against Oklahoma City's Bishop McGuinness on Wednesday night.
"He said we were going to break them in the third quarter, but I said we're going to do it now," Spellman said.
Spellman was right as the Class 5A East No. 1 Chargers raced to a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 94-63 victory over the East 5A No. 3 Fighting Irish at Memorial Veterans Arena.
"I thought we had a good game plan on how to handle their ball screens and shooters, and we really mixed up our defenses which really gave us our run," Allison said. "And our bench looked like seven starters out there whenever we went to it."
Ty Frierson led Memorial with (19-1) with 24 points and five assists, followed by Bradyn Hubbard with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Spellman with 17 points and eight rebounds. They were a combined 25-of-36 from the field.
Memorial entered the night with an average winning margin of 34 points in the five games since their lone loss to 5A West No. 1 Del City in the Tournament of Champions final on Dec. 29. Memorial's closest margin was 25 points.
On paper, it appeared that McGuinness (15-6) would give the Chargers their toughest test of the 2022 portion of their schedule, but the Fighting Irish was hampered by an injury to leading scorer Graham Tawwater, who only played a few minutes.
The Chargers, who defeated McGuinness in the 2013 and '14 state title games, looked ready to play for another gold ball as they dominated from the start.
Hubbard set the tone with eight points during an opening 15-6 run that was capped by Seth Pratt's tip-in. The Chargers' lead grew to 32-14 by the end of the first quarter. Frierson scored seven in the second period as Memorial increased its lead to 50-25 at halftime. He also scored seven each in the first and third quarters.
Memorial stayed at full speed in the third quarter as the lead grew to 80-38. Hubbard scored 10 in the third and Spellman added eight.
Dawson Parker led McGuinness with 20 points.
"It was a good win against a different West-side opponent after conference," said Allison, whose team clinched the Green Country title Tuesday before ending the regular season with three nonconference games.
"To get a new team like this, a new style of play going against us, it was beneficial for us. And I hope we just look to improve even though it looks on the scoreboard we don't need to. We still have things to get better at."
Memorial 94, McGuinness 63
McGuinness;14;11;13;25;—;63
Memorial;32:18:30:14;—;94
McGuinness (15-6): Parker 20, Bradley 19, Smith 14, Shepherd 5, James 2, Z.Tawwater 2, Taffe 1.
Memorial (19-1): Frierson 24, Hubbard 22, Spellman 17, Turner 10, Pratt 9, Ingram 9, Collins 2, Guy 1.