Watch Now: Memorial, Del City set for another high-stakes showdown in TofC boys final

When Memorial and Del City meet in basketball the stakes are usually high, and that will be the case again Wednesday after both Class 5A powers won semifinal thrillers in the 56th annual Tournament of Champions.
Bradyn Hubbard had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 1 Memorial outlast 6A No. 8 Owasso 66-58 after third-ranked Del City edged 6A No. 1 Jenks 67-65 in overtime on Tuesday at the BOK Center.
“I think 5A made a huge statement tonight,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said.
As a result, Memorial (13-0) will face Del City (5-3) for the TofC title at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Del City, the 2021 6A champion, defeated Memorial in the semifinals en route to the 2019 TofC title. Memorial, which hasn’t won the TofC since 2014, defeated Del City in the postseason the three previous years, including in the 2019 5A final.
Memorial 66, Owasso 58: Killian Spellman split two free throws with 2:29 left to give Memorial a 57-56 lead it didn’t relinquish. Ty Frierson followed with two free throws at 1:42 and after Owasso’s EJ Lewis answered with a basket, Frierson’s teardrop shot with 1:16 left made it 61-58. Twenty-one seconds later, Seth Pratt sank two free throws and the Chargers were on their way to the title game after winning a battle that included 11 lead changes.
Owasso led by 11 early in the second quarter, but its advantage was only 31-28 at halftime. Pratt scored 10 in the second quarter to spark the comeback, and his 3 at the end of the third quarter gave Memorial a 46-44 lead.
Caden Fry, who was 11-of-20 from the field, led Owasso with 27 points and nine rebounds. Pratt scored 15 for Memorial as he was 3-of-4 on 3s and 6-of-6 on free throws. Frierson had 13 points and Killian Spellman scored 12.
“It was a good win against a team that can play with anybody,” Allison said.
Del City 67, Jenks 65, OT: Terry McMorris’ tiebreaking dunk with 16 seconds left in overtime and an ensuing defensive stand were the difference for the Eagles.
Jaedon Foreman produced 20 points and six rebounds for Del City, while teammate Brandon Garrison had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Del City’s Percy Green scored 15 points, while McMorris had 14 points with seven rebounds. Jenks’ Ben Averitt had 21 points and nine rebounds.
There were nine lead changes and nine ties. The largest lead was eight points — by Jenks at 44-36 late in the third quarter,.
“They had a 7-0 run and I called a timeout, and I told my guys just to relax, we can’t let those type of runs happen,” Hatchett said. “They figured it out; those guys made plays and did the things the needed to do.”
Del City roared back to take a 48-46 lead on Damarious Vealy’s 3 as the period ended. Foreman keyed the rally with 13 points in the third.
During a see-saw fourth quarter, Green’s 3 gave Del City a 60-59 lead with 1:27 left. After Vealy split two free throws, Chase Martin tied the game at 61 when he followed up his own shot for a basket. Each team committed a turnover in the final five seconds before Vealy missed a 35-footer at the buzzer.
In OT, Green made two free throws for a 65-63 lead before Averitt’s basket tied it for the last time at 65 with 1:29 left.
During the final seconds, Averitt missed a contested 5-footer and a tip also failed just before time expired.
Del City, the 2021 6A state champion, had been 1-3 in games decided by six or less points this season. The Eagles entered the TofC with a three-game losing streak.
“I’m so proud of my guys because we needed a signature win like this,” Hatchett said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit, but all these young guys needed that and I think that will boost their confidence.”
Crossings Christian 47, Cashion 44: Freshman Cal Furnish sank a tiebreaking 25-foot trey from the right wing with one second left to lift the 4A No. 7 Knights in a consolation bracket game.
“It’s crazy,” Furnish said about his reaction after the shot. “I was shaking a little bit, but it was cool.”
Furnish led Crossings with 14 points, including 4-of-6 on 3s. Jonah Jenkins scored 18 points and Vance Raney added 15 for 2A No. 2 Cashion. Neither team held a double-digit lead.
Jenkins tied the game at 41 on a 3-point play with 2:46 remaining. Crossings’ Matthew Hooper answered with a 3, but Cashion tied the game at 44 on Raney’s 3 with 1:39 left. Crossings then played for the final shot.
“We weathered the storm, we played really tough and had some guys step up in key moments and defended well,” Crossings Christian coach Shawn Schenk said.
“We had two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior on the court at many times and it’s pretty cool to see that youth come through.”
Victory Christian 64, Hydro-Eakly 35: Joshua Udoumoh had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the 4A No. 2 Conquerors (7-1) in a consolation bracket game. Victory took a 34-24 lead into intermission as it scored the last nine points of the first half, capped by a jumper from Udoumoh, who finished 12-of-20 from the field.
MEMORIAL 66, OWASSO 58
Owasso;18;13;13;14;—;58
Memorial;9;19;18;20;—;66
Owasso (5-2): Fry 27, Leslie 9, Lewis 7, Z.Harbaugh 6, Pennington 5, B.Mann 4.
Memorial (13-0): Hubbard 19, Pratt 15, Frierson 13, Spellman 12, Ingram 7.
DEL CITY 67, JENKS 65, OT
Del City;14;16;18;13;6;—;67
Jenks;15;15;16;15;4;—;65
Del City (5-3): Foreman 20, Green 15, McMorris 14, Garrison 10, Vealy 8.
Jenks (6-1): Averitt 21, Martin 13, Golightly 9, Tata 9, Wilkins 8, Smith 3, Coffey 2.
CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 47, CASHION 44
Crossings;15;11;12;9;—;47
Cashion;16;11;6;11;—;44
Crossings Christian (6-3): Furnish 14, Crotts 9, Parker 9, Hooper 6, Lovelace 4, Rouse 3, Mulanax 2.
Cashion (2-1): Jenkins 18, Raney 15, Nabavi 5, Manning 2, Tichenor 2, Vandruff 2.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 64, HYDRO-EAKLY 35
Victory;11;23;14;16;—;64
Hydro-Eakly;9;15;3;8;—;35
Victory Christian (7-1): Udoumoh 27, Malhi 10, Patton 6, Banner 5, Doctor 5, Granderson 4, Farquhar 3, Johnson 2, White 2.
Hydro-Eakly (8-2): Gore 12, Propps 9, Price 7, Klassen 4, Coe 2, Henderson 1.