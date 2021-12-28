Watch Now: Memorial, Del City set for another high-stakes showdown in TofC boys final

Owasso led by 11 early in the second quarter, but its advantage was only 31-28 at halftime. Pratt scored 10 in the second quarter to spark the comeback, and his 3 at the end of the third quarter gave Memorial a 46-44 lead.

Caden Fry, who was 11-of-20 from the field, led Owasso with 27 points and nine rebounds. Pratt scored 15 for Memorial as he was 3-of-4 on 3s and 6-of-6 on free throws. Frierson had 13 points and Killian Spellman scored 12.

“It was a good win against a team that can play with anybody,” Allison said.

Del City 67, Jenks 65, OT: Terry McMorris’ tiebreaking dunk with 16 seconds left in overtime and an ensuing defensive stand were the difference for the Eagles.

Jaedon Foreman produced 20 points and six rebounds for Del City, while teammate Brandon Garrison had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Del City’s Percy Green scored 15 points, while McMorris had 14 points with seven rebounds. Jenks’ Ben Averitt had 21 points and nine rebounds.

There were nine lead changes and nine ties. The largest lead was eight points — by Jenks at 44-36 late in the third quarter,.