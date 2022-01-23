Watch now: Lathan Boone's big finish ensures Hornets' Jenks/Union Invitational title

JENKS -- For the second time in two weeks, Lathan Boone sealed the deal for Booker T. Washington in a tournament championship game.
On Saturday night, Boone scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Hornets past defending champion Jenks 61-48 in the Jenks/Union Invitational final at Frank Herald Field House.
"He's done it before, we've seen this movie before," Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said. "Lathan is a kid who is calm and collected, a really good kid first of all. I was just telling him, `It's your night. ... turn it up, shoot the ball, be aggressive, have confidence.'
"I know how good of a player he is and now everybody can start to see that."
The result could lead to Washington (13-1) moving from No. 4 to the top of the Class 6A basketball rankings as the No. 1 Trojans (12-3) went 2-2 during the week.
Boone also finished strong two weeks earlier when the Hornets won the Bartlesville's ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational title game. And just as he did at Bartlesville, he had two clinching free throws with 5.8 seconds left in a win on Jan. 14 at Owasso.
Washington led Jenks 37-32 going into the fourth quarter before breaking it open. Boone had four of his six 3s in the final period. His final trey with 1:47 left capped a 13-2 run that increased the Hornets' lead to 55-38.
The Hornets won the tournament after opening the week with a 67-65 loss at Union. That loss was avenged in a 65-61 semifinal win Friday.
"I think it's real big for our confidence," Boone said.
Although BTW led most of the game, it was tied at 19 before the Hornets went on a 7-0 run late in the first half, ignited by Aaron Potter's trey and a basket -- his first points of the night -- and they took a 26-21 lead into intermission.
Dylan Golightly led Jenks with 15 points.
BTW's Kam Parker was named the tournament's most valuable player and Potter was also named to the all-tournament team. Also selected were Jenks' Ben Averitt and Chase Martin, Union's Trent Pierce, OKC Storm's Mike Quick and Putnam North's Mandrell Dean.
B.T. WASHINGTON 61, JENKS 48
B.T. Washington;13;13;11;24;—;61
Jenks;11;10;11;16;—;48
B.T. Washington (13-1): Boone 22, Parker 12, Potter 9, Johnson 8, Smith 4, Oates 4, Chambers 2.
Jenks (12-3): Golightly 15, Averitt 12, Martin 8, Wilkins 8, Coffey 3, Mundy 2.