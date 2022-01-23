Watch now: Lathan Boone's big finish ensures Hornets' Jenks/Union Invitational title

JENKS -- For the second time in two weeks, Lathan Boone sealed the deal for Booker T. Washington in a tournament championship game.

On Saturday night, Boone scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Hornets past defending champion Jenks 61-48 in the Jenks/Union Invitational final at Frank Herald Field House.

"He's done it before, we've seen this movie before," Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said. "Lathan is a kid who is calm and collected, a really good kid first of all. I was just telling him, `It's your night. ... turn it up, shoot the ball, be aggressive, have confidence.'

"I know how good of a player he is and now everybody can start to see that."

The result could lead to Washington (13-1) moving from No. 4 to the top of the Class 6A basketball rankings as the No. 1 Trojans (12-3) went 2-2 during the week.

Boone also finished strong two weeks earlier when the Hornets won the Bartlesville's ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational title game. And just as he did at Bartlesville, he had two clinching free throws with 5.8 seconds left in a win on Jan. 14 at Owasso.