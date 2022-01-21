Watch now: Hornets, Trojans advance to Jenks/Union Invitational boys final

Mike Quick paced the Storm (26-13) with 22 points, including eight in the first quarter as the Storm jumped ahead 12-3. But Martin scored 13 before halftime to help the Trojans take a 28-27 lead into intermission, and they were never caught. Jenks opened the second half with a 7-0 run.

“I was really proud of our guys for weathering the early storm,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “Chase really stepped up in the first half with 13 (points). Obviously Ben erupted in the second half and got us going, and Dylan Golightly was just steady all night.”

A point of emphasis going into the second half for Jenks was getting the ball inside to Averitt, who scored 12 in the third quarter.

“At half, coaches challenged us to go out there and give more effort, especially myself, I needed to get more involved offensively,” Averitt said.

“The first half was a little slow, I know I’m a scorer and I’ve got to go score for my team, whether it’s on the inside or outside; whatever it is I’ve got to go do it. It was really working in the second half.”

B.T. WASHINGTON 65, UNION 62

B.T. Washington;23;13;8;21;—;65