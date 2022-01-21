Watch now: Hornets, Trojans advance to Jenks/Union Invitational boys final

It’s tough for a high school basketball team to defeat a higher-ranked opponent twice in four days.
Fourth-ranked Booker T. Washington needed some late heroics to keep No. 13 Union from completing that feat Friday night in a Jenks/Union Invitational semifinal of Class 6A powers at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
Aaron Potter sank the tiebreaking trey with 1:54 left to propel the Hornets to a 65-62 victory.
Washington (12-1) advances to meet top-ranked Jenks (12-2) in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jenks’ Frank Herald Field House. Ben Averitt scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to lead the Trojans past the OKC Storm 69-58 in the first semifinal at Jenks. The Trojans are the tournament’s defending champions.
“We’ve got a chance to win another tournament,” said BTW coach Eli K. Brown, who won a tournament at Bartlesville two weeks ago. “It’s exciting for the program, but it’s never easy. These games certainly get you ready for the playoffs. Very intense.”
Potter and Kam Parker scored 20 points each for BTW. Trent Pierce had 23 points and nine rebounds for Union.
After Potter’s go-ahead 3, Pierce scored on a follow shot with 1:27 left to cut the Hornets’ lead to 61-60. In the final 29 seconds, Potter and Parker each sank two free throws sandwiched around a basket by Union’s Chris Mason. Washington needed a final defensive stop and got it as a 3-pointer narrowly missed as time expired.
As was the case in Union’s 67-65 win over BTW on Tuesday, the visiting Hornets saw a sizable early lead slip away.
In Friday’s rematch, BTW led 23-10 with a minute left in the first quarter, but Union rallied to go into halftime trailing only 36-35 after scoring the final eight points.
Union started off hot in the third quarter and made it a 19-0 run for a 46-36 lead. But the Hornets rallied and took a 52-51 lead on a Parker jumper early in the fourth quarter. After two more lead changes, Cedric Dixon’s 3 pulled Union into a tie at 58 with 2:14 remaining before Potter quickly answered.
“We had resorted to hero ball,” Brown said about Union’s 19-0 run. “That doesn’t work against that type of length and talent so I took control of the game after that. The next several possessions — those were plays I called from the bench.”
The Redhawks (7-6) will play OKC Storm in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. at Jenks.
Jenks 69, OKC Storm 58: The Trojans led only 50-48 early in the fourth quarter before taking control with an 11-0 run ignited by Chase Martin’s 3. Averitt’s dunk with 1:24 left sealed the outcome.
Martin had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Trojans, and teammate Dylan Golightly added 16 points.
Mike Quick paced the Storm (26-13) with 22 points, including eight in the first quarter as the Storm jumped ahead 12-3. But Martin scored 13 before halftime to help the Trojans take a 28-27 lead into intermission, and they were never caught. Jenks opened the second half with a 7-0 run.
“I was really proud of our guys for weathering the early storm,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “Chase really stepped up in the first half with 13 (points). Obviously Ben erupted in the second half and got us going, and Dylan Golightly was just steady all night.”
A point of emphasis going into the second half for Jenks was getting the ball inside to Averitt, who scored 12 in the third quarter.
“At half, coaches challenged us to go out there and give more effort, especially myself, I needed to get more involved offensively,” Averitt said.
“The first half was a little slow, I know I’m a scorer and I’ve got to go score for my team, whether it’s on the inside or outside; whatever it is I’ve got to go do it. It was really working in the second half.”
B.T. WASHINGTON 65, UNION 62
B.T. Washington;23;13;8;21;—;65
Union;10;25;14;13;—;62
B.T. Washington (12-1): Potter 20, Parker 20, Johnson 10, Boone 5, Chambers 4, Smith 4, Oates 2.
Union (7-6): Pierce 23, Fuller 12, Dixon 8, Mason 8, McElwee 8, Mims 3.
JENKS 69, OKC STORM 58
OKC Storm;14;13;12;19;—;58
Jenks;9;19;19;22;—;69
OKC Storm (26-13): Quick 22, K. Talbott 9, Hunt 8, Eddens 6, Mukes 6, Goad 2, Bacy 2, Major 2, L. Talbott 1.
Jenks (12-2): Averitt 25, Golightly 16, Martin 16, Wilkins 4, Coffey 3, Dodder 3, Mundy 2.
Bill Haisten, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.