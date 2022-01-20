Watch now: Edison outlasts Claremore in Port City Classic

Johnson's 3-pointer early in the third quarter gave Edison a 32-29 lead that it never relinquished. His layup after a steal following Parish's fifth trey increased the advantage to 43-33.

Claremore (8-7), however, answered with a 9-2 run and stayed within striking range until the last two minutes. The Zebras' comeback bid was hampered by making only 6-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter as their two-game winning streak was snapped.

Edison (10-6) bounced back after losing three of its past four games.

The Eagles jumped out to a 17-9 lead, but the Zebras overtook them with a 9-0 run and there were six lead changes during the rest of the first half that ended with Michael McHugh sinking two free throws to give Claremore a 25-24 edge. McHugh was Claremore's leading scorer with 15 points.

Parish opened the second half with a 3 to set the tone for Edison. Johnson and Parish each had 10 points after halftime to lift the Eagles.

"Tough ballgame," coach Parish said. "Hard-fought game for both teams. We needed a win today and so I thought our kids came out and played really hard.