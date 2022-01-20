Watch now: Edison outlasts Claremore in Port City Classic

CATOOSA -- It's never easy for Edison coach Michael Parish when his team faces Claremore.
And it's not only due to Claremore being Parish's high school alma mater.
"It is never fun playing the Zebras," Parish said. "There is a lot of fan support and a lot of tradition there, family members in the stands so it's not easy for me personally....
"You've got to give it to Claremore, they're tough kids, they're scrappy with a tradition of winning."
Parish's son, Luke, scored 19 points and Jeremiah Johnson added 17 to help the 10th-ranked Eagles defeat No. 18 Claremore 61-48 in a Port City Classic quarterfinals matchup of Class 5A teams Thursday at the Catoosa Indians Activity Center. Edison avenged a loss to Claremore in last year's Port City Classic.
The Eagles will play 6A No. 19 Tahlequah (9-4) in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tahlequah advanced with a 56-53 win over Bishop Kelley.
Edison led most of the way, but was ahead only 53-48 before Jeremiah Johnson's 3-point play with 2:02 left started a clinching 8-0 run to end the game.
"Jeremiah has had a great sophomore year," coach Parish said. "Last year he played hardly at all as a freshman. For him to be making the impact he's making on the varsity floor, really without ever having played varsity basketball before, it's impressive. He works hard and is a great kid."
Johnson's 3-pointer early in the third quarter gave Edison a 32-29 lead that it never relinquished. His layup after a steal following Parish's fifth trey increased the advantage to 43-33.
Claremore (8-7), however, answered with a 9-2 run and stayed within striking range until the last two minutes. The Zebras' comeback bid was hampered by making only 6-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter as their two-game winning streak was snapped.
Edison (10-6) bounced back after losing three of its past four games.
The Eagles jumped out to a 17-9 lead, but the Zebras overtook them with a 9-0 run and there were six lead changes during the rest of the first half that ended with Michael McHugh sinking two free throws to give Claremore a 25-24 edge. McHugh was Claremore's leading scorer with 15 points.
Parish opened the second half with a 3 to set the tone for Edison. Johnson and Parish each had 10 points after halftime to lift the Eagles.
"Tough ballgame," coach Parish said. "Hard-fought game for both teams. We needed a win today and so I thought our kids came out and played really hard.
"We just have to be a little cleaner with our ball protection, shot selection. I thought we got a little sloppy when we got the lead, but credit to Claremore they made us play a little fast."
EDISON 61, CLAREMORE 48
Claremore;12;13;12;11;--;48
Edison;17;7;21;16;--;61
Claremore (8-7): McHugh 15, Seidel 10, Mann 7, Hardage 6, Etheridge 5, Steidley 4, Watson 1.
Edison (10-6): Parish 19, Johnson 17, Chavez 8, Overton-Tobie 6, Spencer 6, Hawkins 5.