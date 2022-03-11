Watch now: Class 5A favorites Memorial, Del City advance to boys title game

NORMAN — Memorial forward Bradyn Hubbard welcomed the news during the past offseason when he heard that Jarreth Ingram was moving to the Chargers' basketball program.

Last March, the 6-foot-8 Ingram helped lead Tulsa-based NOAH to a National Christian Homeschool 16-under title in Springfield, Missouri.

"I saw Jarreth a long time ago," Hubbard said. "I knew he was good. When I heard he was coming, I was excited for him and us."

On Friday morning, Hubbard and Ingram dominated inside in the No. 1 (East) Chargers' 75-50 victory over No. 3 (West) Oklahoma City Southeast in the Class 5A semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

Memorial (26-1) advances to face No. 1 (West) Del City (24-3) in the title game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles led all the way in a 52-40 semifinal win over defending champion Midwest City Carl Albert.

Hubbard, a 6-6 senior, was 11-of-17 from the field as he produced 25 points and 12 rebounds. In five playoff games, he is averaging 22.2 points and 13.8 rebounds.

Ingram, a junior coming off the bench, had 13 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Memorial coach Bobby Allison said his addition makes it easier to keep Hubbard from getting into early foul trouble and enables him "to be a monster in the second half, and that's what happened."

Hubbard scored 11 before intermission and 14 in the second half as the Chargers pulled away.

Ingram, nicknamed "The Jet," also contributed two monster dunks. Allison said Ingram and current Oklahoma State player Keylan Boone are the best dunkers he's coached in his nine seasons leading Memorial.

Ingram has scored in double figures in six consecutive games after only doing that in five of the first 21 games.

"He's really caught up to the speed, he's caught up to the game," Allison said. "He loves doing things the right right way."

Ingram said the practices at Memorial are "more intense and going against him (Hubbard) every day has made me better, a lot tougher."

Memorial outrebounded Southeast 38-26 and shot 53% from the field compared to the Spartans' 33%.

Ty Frierson, after scoring 23 in the quarterfinals, had 24 points against Southeast, including 12 during the final period.

Ladainian Fields had 25 points for Southeast (22-3), which led for nearly half of the first half before Memorial went on a late 7-0 run and took a 28-22 lead into intermission.

Hubbard and Ingram combined for 15 points in the third quarter as the Chargers' lead grew to 51-36 and Memorial was on the way to the title game for the seventh time in the past 10 years, but first since 2019 as it seeks a sixth championship during that span.

"It feels great, but we're not satisfied," Hubbard said. "We're going for the gold ball."

The title matchup will give the Chargers a chance to avenge their only loss of the season — 59-49 in the Tournament of Champions final on Dec. 29 at the BOK Center. It's also a rematch of Memorial's 63-52 win over Del City in the 2019 5A final that gave the Chargers a three-peat.

Del City 52, MWC Carl Albert 40: The Eagles jumped out to a 15-2 lead and were never caught as they extended their winning streak to 21. Terry McMorris had 17 points and eight rebounds for Del City.

"Our guys were locked in," Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. "They were locked in from when we got on the bus and this morning watching film to getting to the gym. I could just see it in their eyes.

"We had just played them at the end of February, so it was a familiar opponent. I knew neither one of us had much time to do a lot of different changing, so we just had to go out there and try to execute defensively, that was our main concern — defense."

Del City's biggest lead was at 15 late in the first half, but Carl Albert rallied to cut its deficit to 39-35 with three minutes left before McMorris answered with a basket. McMorris scored seven in the fourth quarter. The Eagles' lead was at 46-40 before Del City's 6-0 run in the last minute.

Quincy Hopkins scored 16 points for Carl Albert (21-8). Del City shot 66% compared to Carl Albert's 37% from the field and outrebounded the Titans 27-15.

The Eagles, last year's 6A champion, will face another hot team in the title game. Memorial has won 13 in a row since the loss against Del City.

"They have gotten really good on offense and defense," Hatchett said. "It's kind of like we woke up a giant back in December."

MEMORIAL 75, OKC SOUTHEAST 50

Southeast;10;12;14;14;--;50

Memorial;7;21;23;24;--;75

Southeast (22-3): Fields 25, Graham 10, Perry 8, Z.Stevenson 4, Jackson 3.

Memorial (26-1): Hubbard 25, Frierson 24, Ingram 13, Spellman 7, Collins 2, Pratt 2, Jamerson 2.

DEL CITY 52, MWC CARL ALBERT 40

Del City;13;10;8;21;--;52

Carl Albert;2;11;12;15;--;40

Del City (24-3): McMorris 17, Green 10, Garrison 8, McCalister 6, Vealy 6, Wiley 3, Godwin 2.

Carl Albert (21-8): Hopkins 16, England 9, Brown 8, James 5, DeQuasie 2.

