Watch now: Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dylan Golightly, Jenks: The 6-5 junior scored a career-high 23 points in Friday's win at Bixby after scoring 16 in a win Thursday at Bartlesville. He also had a stellar defensive week holding Bartlesville's David Castillo and Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen eight points below their averages.
Josh Garrison, Oologah: Averaged 34.7 points in the Mustangs' 2-1 week. The 6-3 senior scored a career-high 49 points in a 98-89, four-overtime victory against Locust Grove in a Class 4A playoff opener Friday. Opened the week with 39 points in a 106-93 victory over Caney Valley. Surpassed 1,000 career points in Tuesday's loss against Vinita. He averages 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Alex Hudson, Henryetta: A four-year starter, the 5-10 guard averages 13.1 points and has 1,138 career points.
Seth Pratt, Memorial: The 6-3 junior averages 13.5 points and is coming off a career-high 30 points against NOAH on Feb. 14. Also averages 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Has connected on 53-of-96 treys.
Cainen Mar, Lincoln Christian: The 6-1 senior guard is averaging 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4 assists.
GAMES TO WATCH
4A regional: Central (17-7) vs. Berryhill (8-11) at Cleveland, Thursday: In a playoff game last year, Central rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 50-49 win at Berryhill.
6A regional: Union (12-9) vs. Muskogee (7-10) at Jenks, Friday: Union lost 61-52 on Jan. 28 at Muskogee. The winner likely plays Jenks on Saturday.
5A regional : McAlester (12-10) vs. Hale (12-10) at Memorial, Friday: A matchup between the East's No. 8 and No. 9 seeds. McAlester's Adante Holiman, who has 2,249 points, set McAlester's career scoring record last week.
6A regional: Broken Arrow (16-5) at Owasso (17-6), Saturday: The East's No. 5 and 4 seeds will play for the regional title if both win Friday. Owasso won 60-42 on Feb. 1 at Broken Arrow.
NEWS AND NOTES
`What a difference' for Braves
Last year, Central's record was only 3-11 after winning its Class 4A playoff opener. This year, the sixth-ranked Braves are 17-7 after an 86-51 victory over Bristow in a district game Saturday. Caylen Goff-Brown scored 28 points as he surpassed 1,500 in is career for Central.
"Oh, what a difference a year makes," Central coach Aaron Daniels said. "And that's real. I would like to be able to tell you that we did something super outrageous as coaches to reinvent the wheel and turn things around, but that's just not true.
"The core group of five -- Carmello Davis, Caylon Williams, Caylen Goff-Brown, Traveon Stewart and Sean Edmundson -- were in the mix last year, but it was ugly and it stunk. There were a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of times when we were scratching our heads trying to figure it out. But now a year later, nothing really scares them about the moment, they have a different type of poise, and after a lot of hours in the gym their games have improved from a skill standpoint, too."
Riverfield advances
Riverfield (21-3), ranked No. 15 in Class A, advanced to the area tournament for the second time in its history and second consecutive year with a 63-52 victory over Arkoma on Monday at Konawa. Riverfield bounced back with two wins after leading for most of a 55-53 regional loss to No. 16 Okay on Friday.
Dutch honors Grober
On Sparky Grober Night last Friday at Holland Hall, the Dutch announced that its basketball court would be named after the longtime coach. Grober, who has been a teacher and coach at Holland Hall for more than 40 years, was the boys varsity coach from 1979-2002 and 2006-08.
Mustangs win marathon
Oologah outlasted Locust Grove 98-89 in four overtimes in a 4A district game Friday.
Locust Grove's Jack Blair sank a 3 at the end of regulation to send the game into OT. Oologah's Jaden Henry made a trey as the second overtime ended to extend the game.
Josh Garrison scored 49 and Eli DeSpain 16 for Oologah as the Mustangs improved to 9-15. Blair led Locust Grove (4-19) with 20 points and Kaden Walkingstick scored 17.
Hudson's coaching milestone
Former East Central High School, Okmulgee and OKC Northeast head coach Steve Hudson coached in his 1,000th career game Saturday. Hudson, who led teams to four boys state tournament berths, is now an assistant at East Central University, which hosted Henderson State.
Hudson's career, which began in 1973, also includes college coaching stints at Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Oklahoma Baptist, Texas Wesleyan University, Wingate and Panhandle State, and high school stops at Richardson (Texas), Norman, Sand Springs and Dallas Skyline.
"Been an exciting and challenging ride," Hudson said.
Hudson, after a five-year retirement due to health reasons, has been at ECU since 2020.
Hornets honor Bo Tiger
During Booker T. Washington's Ring of Honor night last Tuesday, coach Eli K. Brown III and his players were wearing shirts that had the words "The Legend Floyd "Bo" Tiger," and his picture. Tiger, who died last June, was the quarterback of BTW's first OSSAA state football title team in 1967 and was a four-sport standout. Washington's opponent was Sapulpa, coached by Tiger's son-in-law Rickey Bruner.
Mr. Inside/Outside contest
The Tulsa World's Mr. Inside/Outside voting started Sunday. Voting continues until 2 p.m. March 4 at okprepsextra.com.
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com final coaches’ polls from Feb. 7 (Classes 6A-5A) and Jan. 31 (4A-2A), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 20, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. B.T. Washington (15) 20-2, 240; 2. Jenks (1) 18-5, 215. 3. Putnam West 17-5, 209; 4. Owasso 17-6, 206; 5. Broken Arrow 16-5, 181; 6. Bartlesville 12-10, 173; 7. Union 12-9, 147; 8. Edmond Santa Fe 10-12, 135; 9. NW Classen 11-6, 134; 10. Muskogee 7-10, 105; 11. Tahlequah 16-6, 101; 12. Bixby 7-15, 95; 13. Stillwater 7-15, 83; 14. Sand Springs 5-17, 60; 15. Enid 3-11, 42; 16. Ponca City 3-19, 32.
West
1. Edmond Memorial (13) 18-4, 195; 2. Edmond North (2) 18-5, 184; 3. Moore 16-6, 169; 4. Putnam North 15-4, 158; 5. Norman North 14-7, 151. 6. Mustang 16-7, 148; 7. Norman 9-12, 118; 8. Westmoore 13-10, 115; 9. Choctaw 10-12, 108; 10. Southmoore 10-12, 102; 11. Deer Creek 11-11, 87; 12. Lawton 7-13, 71; 13. Yukon 4-18, 58; 14. OKC Grant 7-13, 43; 15. OKC Capitol Hill 3-18, 28; 16. Putnam City 6-11, 21.
Class 5A
East
1. Memorial (15) 21-1, 240; 2. Collinsville (1) 19-3, 225; 3. OKC McGuinness 16-7, 202; 4. Coweta 17-6, 201; 5. Edison 12-9, 178; 6. Rogers 12-7, 175; 7. Claremore 14-9, 146; 8. McAlester 12-10, 143; 9. Hale 12-10, 123; 10. Shawnee 11-12, 121; 11. Grove 12-10, 115; 12. Bishop Kelley 8-14, 85; 13. Glenpool 6-17, 68; 14. Durant 7-13, 60; 15. Sapulpa 4-18, 47; 16. East Central 2-21, 31.
West
1. Del City (14) 19-3, 195; 2. MWC Carl Albert (1) 17-6, 166; 3. OKC Southeast 18-2, 168; 4. Midwest City 16-7, 167; 5. Lawton MacArthur 16-7, 146; 6. Ardmore 12-11, 135; 7. El Reno 13-10, 127; 8. Guthrie 11-11, 117; 9. Noble 13-9, 113; 10. Lawton Eisenhower 9-13, 94; 11. Piedmont 6-16, 82; 12. Elgin 8-14, 77; 13 (tie). Duncan 2-18, 46 and Santa Fe South 4-13, 46; 15. Altus 2-17, 42; 16. Guymon 4-16, 14.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (47) 22-1, 920; 2. Victory Christian (3) 19-3, 865; 3. OKC Heritage Hall 14-6, 729; 4. Crossings Christian 15-6, 695; 5. Tuttle 18-4, 690; 6. Central 17-7, 628; 7. Classen SAS 14-5, 583; 8 (tie). Newcastle 15-7, 529 and Stilwell 22-1, 529; 10. Mt. St. Mary 18-4, 510; 11. Holland Hall 15-7, 491; 12. Weatherford 19-5, 479; 13. Verdigris 19-3, 413; 14. Perkins-Tryon 18-5, 330; 15. Mannford 19-5, 326.
Class 3A
1. Okla. Christian School (20) 19-5, 935; 2. OKC Millwood (13) 16-6, 931; 3. Alva (11) 22-2, 915; 4. Marlow (3) 18-3, 834; 5. Westville (3) 15-1, 813; 6. Prague (1) 20-3, 718; 7. Roland 13-7, 673; 8. Claremore Sequoyah 23-1, 636; 9. Valliant 20-4, 530; 10. Purcell 20-3, 510; 11. Lincoln Christian 16-6, 397; 12. Jones 12-10, 365; 13. Washington 16-8, 340; 14. Community Christian 16-7, 312; 15. Crooked Oak 19-4, 299.
Class 2A
1. Dale (48) 23-2, 996; 2. Okla. Union (4) 21-3, 914; 3. Cashion (1) 19-5, 878; 4. Morrison 19-4, 828; 5. Pocola (1) 23-1, 785; 6. Hinton 19-5, 669; 7. Silo 21-5, 634; 8. Watonga 19-4, 627; 9. Hooker 18-5, 586; 10. Amber-Pocasset 17-7, 516; 11. Mangum 15-3, 464; 12. Panama 18-4, 461; 13. Preston 16-8, 378; 14. Hobart 16-7, 349; 15, Okemah 17-5, 332.