Watch now: Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

"Oh, what a difference a year makes," Central coach Aaron Daniels said. "And that's real. I would like to be able to tell you that we did something super outrageous as coaches to reinvent the wheel and turn things around, but that's just not true.

"The core group of five -- Carmello Davis, Caylon Williams, Caylen Goff-Brown, Traveon Stewart and Sean Edmundson -- were in the mix last year, but it was ugly and it stunk. There were a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of times when we were scratching our heads trying to figure it out. But now a year later, nothing really scares them about the moment, they have a different type of poise, and after a lot of hours in the gym their games have improved from a skill standpoint, too."

Riverfield advances

Riverfield (21-3), ranked No. 15 in Class A, advanced to the area tournament for the second time in its history and second consecutive year with a 63-52 victory over Arkoma on Monday at Konawa. Riverfield bounced back with two wins after leading for most of a 55-53 regional loss to No. 16 Okay on Friday.

