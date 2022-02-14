Watch now: Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris: The 6-9 senior center had 35 points in two wins last week as the Class 4A No. 13 Cardinals improved to 18-2. He's averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game. Verdigris hosts Inola on Tuesday in a regular-season finale and Skiatook in a playoff opener Saturday.
Ty Frierson, Memorial: The 5-11 senior guard averaged 24.3 points in the 5A East-No. 1 Chargers' 3-0 week. Scored a career-high 29 against Lawton Eisenhower on Saturday. In the three games, shot 30-of-46 from field with 5-of-11 on 3s, 8-of-10 on free throws, had 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Braeden Clinton and Davieon Clinton, Riverfield: Braeden, a 6-foot sophomore, is averaging 16 points and had 31 in a win over Mounds on Feb. 1. His brother, Daveion, a 5-11 junior guard, is scoring at 15.4 points and had 31 in a win over Summit Christian on Feb. 7. Riverfield (19-2), ranked 15th, won its Class A playoff opener, 88-25, over Quapaw on Saturday and meets No. 16 Okay in a regional game Thursday at Depew.
Caylen Goff-Brown, Central: The 6-3 senior guard is averaging 24.5 points over his last six games going into Saturday's 4A playoff opener against visiting Bristow.
GAMES TO WATCH
Owasso (14-6) at Bartlesville (11-8), Tuesday: Owasso tries to avenge an overtime loss to the Bruins on Jan. 11. Bartlesville sophomore David Castillo needs 21 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
Owasso (14-6) at B.T. Washington (18-1), Friday: The Frontier Valley Conference title could be at stake. BTW won the earlier meeting, 65-61, on Jan. 14.
Union (11-8) at Broken Arrow (14-5), Friday: Broken Arrow won 66-62 on Jan. 14 at Union.
Dewey (12-10) at Victory Christian (18-3), Friday: The second-ranked Conquerors open the 4A playoffs hosting the Bulldoggers, who have a three-game winning streak.
NEWS AND NOTES
Chargers ready for playoffs
Top-ranked Memorial has 11 days off between games before hosting East Central in a Class 5A playoff opener Feb. 25. Memorial is the East's No. 1 seed for the 10th consecutive year and is the Green Country Conference champion.
Memorial swept all eight conference games by an average of 35.9 points.
"Winning Green Country is a huge goal for us every year," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "The conference has as much tradition as any in the state.
"To win conference is something we really hang our hat on and to do it undefeated this year and win back-to-back is something these seniors wanted to do."
Memorial is 45-3 in the postseason during its run of being the East's top seed.
"Keeping a tradition going is hard," Allison said. "But it's also worth it. The 1 seed has done pretty good by us."
Mr. Inside/Outside nominations
The Tulsa World's Mr. Inside/Outside voting starts when the 30 candidates are announced in Sunday's World. Coaches can nominate players with an email to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com before noon Wednesday.
Subscribe to the OK Preps Extra podcast
Download and subscribe the OK Preps Extra podcast with Barry Lewis. A new episode is posted each Tuesday. You can download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google and Spotify.
Report your scores
Coaches are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On many nights, results can also be called in to 918-581-8355.
Athletes of the week
Coaches are invited to send player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 6 p.m. Sundays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com final coaches’ polls from Feb. 7 (Classes 6A-5A), Jan. 31 (4A-2A) and Jan. 10 (A-B), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 13, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. B.T. Washington (15) 18-1, 240; 2. Jenks (1) 16-4, 215. 3. Putnam West 16-4, 209; 4. Owasso 14-6, 206; 5. Broken Arrow 14-5, 181; 6. Bartlesville 11-8, 173; 7. Union 11-8, 147; 8. Edmond Santa Fe 9-11, 135; 9. NW Classen 10-6, 134; 10. Muskogee 5-10, 105; 11. Tahlequah 15-5, 101; 12. Bixby 7-12, 95; 13. Stillwater 7-14, 83; 14. Sand Springs 5-14, 60; 15. Enid 3-10, 42; 16. Ponca City 3-18, 32.
West
1. Edmond Memorial (13) 18-3, 195; 2. Edmond North (2) 17-4, 184; 3. Moore 15-5, 169; 4. Putnam North 13-4, 158; 5. Norman North 13-6, 151. 6. Mustang 14-7, 148; 7. Norman 9-12, 118; 8. Westmoore 11-10, 115; 9. Choctaw 10-11, 108; 10. Southmoore 10-10, 102; 11. Deer Creek 9-11, 87; 12. Lawton 7-11, 71; 13. Yukon 4-16, 58; 14. OKC Grant 7-12, 43; 15. OKC Capitol Hill 2-18, 28; 16. Putnam City 6-10, 21.
Class 5A
East
1. Memorial (15) 20-1, 240; 2. Collinsville (1) 18-2, 225; 3. OKC McGuinness 16-6, 202; 4. Coweta 16-6, 201; 5. Edison 12-8, 178; 6. Rogers 10-7, 175; 7. Claremore 13-9, 146; 8. McAlester 11-9, 143; 9. Hale 11-9, 123; 10. Shawnee 10-11, 121; 11. Grove 12-9, 115; 12. Bishop Kelley 6-14, 85; 13. Glenpool 6-16, 68; 14. Durant 7-11, 60; 15. Sapulpa 4-16, 47; 16. East Central 2-19, 31.
West
1. Del City (14) 17-3, 195; 2. MWC Carl Albert (1) 16-5, 166; 3. OKC Southeast 16-2, 168; 4. Midwest City 14-7, 167; 5. Lawton MacArthur 14-7, 146; 6. Ardmore 10-11, 135; 7. El Reno 11-9, 127; 8. Guthrie 11-9, 117; 9. Noble 12-9, 113; 10. Lawton Eisenhower 8-12, 94; 11. Piedmont 5-15, 82; 12. Elgin 6-14, 77; 13 (tie). Duncan 2-16, 46 and Santa Fe South 4-12, 46; 15. Altus 2-16, 42; 16. Guymon 4-15, 14.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (47) 20-1, 920; 2. Victory Christian (3) 18-3, 865; 3. OKC Heritage Hall 13-6, 729; 4. Crossings Christian 14-6, 695; 5. Tuttle 17-4, 690; 6. Central 16-7, 628; 7. Classen SAS 14-5, 583; 8 (tie). Newcastle 14-6, 529 and Stilwell 20-1, 529; 10. Mt. St. Mary 16-4, 510; 11. Holland Hall 13-7, 491; 12. Weatherford 18-5, 479; 13. Verdigris 18-2, 413; 14. Perkins-Tryon 16-5, 330; 15. Mannford 18-5, 326.
Class 3A
1. Okla. Christian School (20) 18-4, 935; 2. OKC Millwood (13) 15-6, 931; 3. Alva (11) 20-2, 915; 4. Marlow (3) 16-3, 834; 5. Westville (3) 13-1, 813; 6. Prague (1) 19-2, 718; 7. Roland 13-6, 673; 8. Claremore Sequoyah 21-1, 636; 9. Valliant 19-3, 530; 10. Purcell 18-3, 510; 11. Lincoln Christian 15-6, 397; 12. Jones 11-9, 365; 13. Washington 14-6, 340; 14. Community Christian 15-6, 312; 15. Crooked Oak 17-4, 299.
Class 2A
1. Dale (48) 22-1, 996; 2. Okla. Union (4) 19-3, 914; 3. Cashion (1) 16-5, 878; 4. Morrison 18-4, 828; 5. Pocola (1) 20-1, 785; 6. Hinton 18-4, 669; 7. Silo 20-5, 634; 8. Watonga 18-3, 627; 9. Hooker 17-5, 586; 10. Amber-Pocasset 15-6, 516; 11. Mangum 14-3, 464; 12. Panama 16-4, 461; 13. Preston 14-8, 378; 14. Hobart 15-6, 349; 15, Okemah 15-5, 332.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 21-3, 1,482; 2. Garber (6) 20-3, 1,391; 3. Vanoss (9) 18-4, 1,331; 4. Caddo (4) 19-3, 1,213; 5. Arapaho-Butler 21-4, 1,114; 6. Calumet 20-6, 885; 7. Stuart (2) 20-2, 858; 8. Rattan 20-6, 798; 9, Velma-Alma 17-4, 770; 10. Cyril 14-6, 748; 11. Texhoma 18-5, 728; 12. Seiling 19-4, 686; 13. Davenport 20-0, 674; 14. Porter (1) 19-3, 549; 15. Riverfield 19-3, 418.
Class B
1. Roff (40) 22-2, 1,436; 2. Mt. View-Gotebo (18) 23-0, 1,316; 3. Pittsburg (9) 21-3, 1,313; 4. Glencoe (11) 24-2, 1,259; 5, Duke (1) 21-4, 1,066; 6. Stringtown 20-2, 956; 7. Indiahoma 21-4, 902; 8. Fort Cobb-Broxton 21-5, 787; 9. Kinta 21-3, 757; 10, Goodwell (1) 21-3, 708; 11. Big Pasture 16-8, 668; 12. Sentinel 18-6, 579; 13. Forgan 10-9, 532; 14. Buffalo Valley 18-6, 495. 15. Tyrone 16-6, 440.