Watch now: Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

"To win conference is something we really hang our hat on and to do it undefeated this year and win back-to-back is something these seniors wanted to do."

Memorial is 45-3 in the postseason during its run of being the East's top seed.

"Keeping a tradition going is hard," Allison said. "But it's also worth it. The 1 seed has done pretty good by us."

