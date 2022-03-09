Watch Now: 5A Memorial `way more determined' to win another state title

After winning five state basketball titles in seven years, Memorial's last two bids for another gold ball ended abruptly.

In 2020, the Chargers were preparing to leave for the Class 5A boys state tournament when they were informed it wouldn't be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, 18th-ranked Ardmore stunned Memorial in overtime for the Chargers' first quarterfinal loss in their past 11 appearances.

"We're still not over it," Memorial forward Bradyn Hubbard said after practice Monday with fellow senior starters Ty Frierson and Killian Spellman nearby echoing those sentiments.

They also agreed the only way to put that disappointment behind them is to claim a 10th gold ball this week for top-ranked (East) Memorial (22-1), which will face No. 4 (West) Midwest City (19-8) in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Noble High School.

The Chargers, who have qualified for 10 consecutive state tournaments, are hoping to use the added year of maturity and experience from last year's upset loss to their advantage.

"We underestimated Ardmore," Hubbard said.

Frierson added, "I don't know if I was focused last year. We're way more determined now."

This is only the second time in Bobby Allison's nine seasons as head coach that the Chargers have entered the state tournament having gone two years without a state title. The previous time was in 2017 when the Chargers won the first of three consecutive gold balls.

"This group reminds me a lot of that 2017 group — the pieces fit," Allison said. "You couldn't ask for a better collection of talent whose skills complement one another; everything you love in the game of basketball that makes a good unit, this year's team has on the high school level. This is a built team. Our core unit has had a lot of success — 18-4 last year and 24-1 this year. We had six of our top eight players back from last year. This is the most experienced team I've had since '17."

And it's one of the deepest Memorial has ever had as eight players get significant time. Seth Pratt, a superb 3-point shooter, and Montae Collins are juniors who fill the rest of the starting lineup. Jarreth Ingram, a 6-foot-7 junior, plus seniors Dominic Turner and Ronnie Dixon are top reserves who also are referred to by Allison as "starters."

Frierson, a 5-11 guard, averages a team-high 16.6 points and 5.8 assists.

Hubbard, a 6-6 forward averaging 15.6 points and 10.8 rebounds, had a triple-double in the regional final against McAlester with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. In the area final, he had 20 points and 21 rebounds against Edison.

"Those are two of the best back-to-back stat lines in Memorial playoff history," Allison said. "Since last year he's really committed himself 24 hours a day to be a student-athlete. He changed his diet. He's still 215 (pounds), but a faster 215, he doesn't get tired."

At Memorial Veterans Arena, every player from the Chargers' nine state title teams has his name on the wall. Frierson's name is on the wall. He admits that he was "scared hiding on the bench" as a rarely used freshman on the '19 title team that was led by brothers Kalib and Keylan Boone. In '19, Hubbard and Spellman were freshmen with Edison who watched Memorial win the championship against Del City in the final.

During the past 365 days, the only losses Memorial has suffered were against Ardmore and against West No. 1 Del City in the Tournament of Champions final on Dec. 30.

"It humbled us," said Spellman, who is described by Allison as "a great Charger who will do whatever you need."

Allison said about those losses strengthening the players' relationships, "They made us tighter than we were before. We were good before, but not tight."

The loss reignited the Chargers. Since that game, Memorial is 11-0 with all the victories by double-digit margin — most were routs. In a late-season stretch, Memorial averaged 115 points over three games.

"Watching Del City get the trophy, I told them 'don't blink, take this all in," Allison said. "We hope we can take the good things and things we need to work on from the first 25 games and put all of that into a great weekend."

Memorial could face Del City again in the title game, but the Chargers aren't looking past Midwest City.

Allison added that before last year's state tournament that he wrote "3" on the board — as in the number of wins it takes to win the gold ball. But this year he is writing "1" as in win the next game and do it again and again.

"I really love this team," Allison said. "We graduated a heck of a class in 2020 that had never lost a playoff game. The pandemic hit and the world changed. But this group came together and made their own mark on Memorial basketball history through everything the pandemic threw at us and heartbreak of last year's state run. They persevered through it all to strengthen Memorial basketball tradition."

