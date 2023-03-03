For years, Tulsa World readers voted for the top area high school football players through the annual "All-World" competition. In 2015, the Tulsa World extended the readers' choice honors to the high school basketball season.
The 2023 contest for Mr. Inside, Mr. Outside, Ms. Inside and Ms. Outside is underway; voting runs through 3 p.m. today at OKPrepsExtra.com.
Winners will be announced Monday-Thursday.
Here's a look at the current top-five in voting in each category, as of 8 a.m. Friday:
Mr. Inside:
Jarreth Ingram, Memorial
Ethan Ellison, Broken Arrow
Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian
Jarren Cargil, Liberty
Dylan Golightly, Jenks
Mr. Outside
Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby
Seth Pratt, Memorial
Connor Dow, Broken Arrow
Jackson Welch, Inola
Jaken Weedn, Glencoe
Ms. Inside
Makenna Yokley, Owasso
Mackenzie Forgione, Jenks
Nakya Blakley, Central
Hannah Coons, Kiefer
Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington
Ms. Outside
McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow
Jill Twiehaus, Jenks
Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer
Aaliyah Shawnee, Glenpool
Anne Blankenship, Bishop Kelley