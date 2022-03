Voting ends 2 p.m. today to decide who is Mr and Ms. Inside and Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball.

As selected by Barry Lewis and Kelly Hines, here are our selections for the marquee 15 boys and girls who play closer to the 3-point line and the 15 boys and girls who play closer to the basket.

Now through 2 p.m. today, fans can vote for their favorites. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning Monday. Scroll down to view all 60 candidates: