Union boys pull away from Bixby; Spartan girls extend win streak

Twice in the final two minutes of Tuesday’s game, Trent Pierce delivered punctuation dunks to seal Union’s hard-fought 85-75 victory over Bixby that resulted from a fourth-quarter surge.

“We lost some games earlier in the year when we let teams back in and didn’t finish,” Union coach Rudy Garcia said. “It was good to see our guys finish it and make plays late that we needed to make to pull the win out.”

The Redhawks (10-8) capitalized on their length and athleticism down the stretch, using four consecutive points from Pierce, two jumpers from Cedric Dixon and the pair of dunks from Pierce to pull away.

“There are matchup problems all over the floor, and I think sometimes being young our guys don’t understand that part of the game yet, as far as when that matchup is there and where the ball needs to go,” Garcia said. “Defensively, it definitely helps having that length.”

In the second quarter, Dalen Fuller made back-to-back shots including a two-handed slam after a Bixby turnover to put Union up 33-23. The Spartans responded with a 10-0 run that included 3s from Tristan Driver and Parker Friedrichsen plus a lay-in from Spencer Holley.