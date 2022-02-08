Union boys pull away from Bixby; Spartan girls extend win streak

Twice in the final two minutes of Tuesday’s game, Trent Pierce delivered punctuation dunks to seal Union’s hard-fought 85-75 victory over Bixby that resulted from a fourth-quarter surge.
“We lost some games earlier in the year when we let teams back in and didn’t finish,” Union coach Rudy Garcia said. “It was good to see our guys finish it and make plays late that we needed to make to pull the win out.”
The Redhawks (10-8) capitalized on their length and athleticism down the stretch, using four consecutive points from Pierce, two jumpers from Cedric Dixon and the pair of dunks from Pierce to pull away.
“There are matchup problems all over the floor, and I think sometimes being young our guys don’t understand that part of the game yet, as far as when that matchup is there and where the ball needs to go,” Garcia said. “Defensively, it definitely helps having that length.”
In the second quarter, Dalen Fuller made back-to-back shots including a two-handed slam after a Bixby turnover to put Union up 33-23. The Spartans responded with a 10-0 run that included 3s from Tristan Driver and Parker Friedrichsen plus a lay-in from Spencer Holley.
After trailing by two at halftime, Bixby (7-11) benefited from two makes from Driver to open the third quarter. Friedrichsen gave his team its largest lead at 52-48, sandwiching a Union turnover with two baskets.
When the Redhawks started to build a cushion, Friedrichsen sank a corner 3 and Holley scored on a reverse to retake the lead. The game was tied early in the final frame after a corner 3-pointer from Driver, but Union outscored the Spartans by 10 the rest of the way.
Friedrichsen paced Bixby with 31 points and Driver, a freshman, added 21 along with five steals. The Redhawks had five players in double digits, led by Dixon with 19.
UNION 85, BIXBY 75
Bixby 19 21 21 14 — 75
Union 23 21 20 21 — 85
Bixby: Friedrichsen 31, Driver 21, Holley 12, Madden 5, Isham 3, McCrary 2, Hill 1.
Union: Dixon 19, Fuller 17, Pierce 16, Mason 14, Madrid 12, Mims 4, Sanders 3.
Bixby 38, Union 31 (girls): Gentry Baldwin drained a long 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Baldwin is a savvy point guard and a stellar defender who has helped the Spartans win seven in a row and emerge as the top team in Class 6A East.
“She’s a little terrier,” coach Tina Thomas said. “She gets her teeth in something and (won’t let go).”
Against fourth-ranked Union, which won 29-25 in a low-scoring first meeting between the teams, Bixby went up 15-12 on a 3-pointer from Gracy Wernli and 23-16 on back-to-back baskets from Meredith Mayes.
After SMU signee TK Pitts hit a pair of shots in the third quarter to tie the game at 27, the Spartans buckled down and rattled off a 7-0 run. After the dagger from Baldwin, Mayes added two more buckets to keep the Redhawks at bay.
BIXBY 38, UNION 31
Bixby 10 9 10 9 — 38
Union 10 6 11 4 — 31
Bixby: Mayes 14, Baldwin 9, Wernli 9, Nielsen 6.
Union: Pitts 16, Hishaw 9, Coleman 3, Malham 2, Marshall-Penny 1.