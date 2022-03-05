`Unfinished business' drives Jenks to 6A state berth

In 2020, Ben Averitt and Chase Martin led Jenks to an overtime area consolation final win over Broken Arrow to qualify for a Class 6A state tournament that was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years later, Averitt and Martin will finally get a chance to play in their first state tournament after again qualifying with a victory over Broken Arrow in an East area consolation final.

Averitt had 15 points and 10 rebounds, junior Dylan Golightly scored 17 and Martin 14 to lead the second-ranked Trojans past the No. 5 Tigers 65-48 before an estimated capacity crowd of 1,400 on Saturday night at Will Rogers College High's field house.

"Unfinished business," Martin said. "It's something we've been thinking about for two years. ... It's very humbling."

In the other qualifier, Tanner Williams scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead No. 8 Edmond Santa Fe past No. 10 Muskogee 63-59.

Jenks (21-6) and Santa Fe (13-13) advance to the state tournament that is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the University of Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Pairings and starting times will be announced Sunday.

For Clay Martin, he will get to coach his son at state, and it will be his first time to coach in the state tournament since 2015. Jenks' best finish at state with Martin as coach came the last time the tournament was held at LNC in 2009.

"I just told these guys, this feeling never gets old," Clay Martin said. "It's really neat our guys are going to get to experience it."

The Trojans came a long way in a short time after a 39-36 loss to Muskogee in a regional final Wednesday. Jenks responded with explosive starts against Tahlequah on Friday and Broken Arrow.

"One thing we've really honed in on was being locked in — offensively and defensively," Chase Martin said.

Clay Martin added, "The word 'compete' has been used repetitively over the last three weeks. We had to compete harder than we did the last week or two, and I think our guys competed their tails off over the last 48 hours."

Golightly helped set the tone with eight points in an opening 12-2 run. At the end of the first, he also came up with a steal that ensured Jenks would take the lead into intermission.

Jenks won its previous matchup this season with Broken Arrow, 63-60, in double overtime on Jan. 28 and all signs pointed to another thriller Saturday, especially after Broken Arrow, sparked by Connor Dow's three 3s in about 60 seconds, rallied from an 16-6 deficit to go into halftime trailing only 24-21.

However, the Trojans wound up leading from start to finish. They began the second half quickly just as they did the first. Martin had three treys in the period and Jenks ended it with a 47-33 advantage. Broken Arrow (18-7) never got cut its deficit under 10 during the final quarter. The Tigers played the final 7:06 without their top player, Anthony Allen, who fouled out with 7:06 left after scoring only one point. Aaron Johnson led the Tigers with 12 points.

"We're both state tournament teams," Clay Martin said. "Broken Arrow is so well coached, has so many good players and plays the right way -- they're one of the top eight teams in the state in my opinion."

Midway through the fourth quarter, Martin connected with Averitt on a long pass for an easy layup that made it 57-42 to put an exclamation point on the victory and show the chemistry of the seniors who also have been AAU teammates.

"We love playing off each other and keying off each other," Averitt said.

"It feels amazing. We've been waiting for this two years after they canceled it our sophomore year, and I can't wait to play a state game with Chase."

Edmond Santa Fe 63, Muskogee 59: Joe Adams' tiebreaking basket with 2:10 left gave Santa Fe a 53-51 lead it never relinquished. Michael Reeves made 4-of-4 free throws in the final 10.9 seconds for Santa Fe. JaVontae Campbell led Muskogee (9-12) with 27 points.

JENKS 65, BROKEN ARROW 48

Broken Arrow;6;15;12;15;--;48

Jenks;14;10;23;23;--;65

Broken Arrow (18-7): A.Johnson 12, Dow 11, Sutton 7, Howell 6, Cook 5, Ellison 4, Nibbelink 2, Allen 1.

Jenks (21-6): Golightly 17, Averitt 15, Martin 14, Wilkins 7, Coffey 3, Tata 3, Dodder 2, Mundy 2, Simmons 2.

EDMOND SANTA FE 63, MUSKOGEE 59

Muskogee;17;15;11;16;--;59

Ed. Santa Fe;10;20;12;21;--;63

Muskogee (9-12): Ja.Campbell 27, Johns 10, Reed 9, Hiner 7, Jo.Campbell 2, Duncan 2, Ficklin 2.

Edmond Santa Fe (13-13): Williams 23, Reeves 15, Adams 9, Alsup 9, Vaughn 3, Cincotta 2, Nero 2.

