CATOOSA — Tahlequah has been the biggest surprise of the Class 5A boys basketball postseason, except for those who are with the Tigers’ program.

“We’ve definitely been underrated all year,” Tahlequah junior guard Brycen Smith said after the Tigers claimed a state tournament berth Saturday night. “I am so excited, this was a big goal of mine.”

Smith launched No. 11-seed Tahlequah on its postseason run when he made a half-court shot to win its playoff opener. And the Tigers have since built on that and claimed an East Area consolation title with a 56-48 victory over No. 4 Hale at the Catoosa Student Activity Center.

“We set this as a goal the beginning of the year,” said Tahlequah first-year coach Quinn Wooldridge. “Credit to those guys for doing the things to get it done.”

Hayden Smith led Tahlequah (14-11) with 18 points and Cash McAlvain added 13. The Tigers advance to meet West No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert in the 5A state quarterfinals on Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Times will be announced by the OSSAA on Sunday.

Tahlequah will play in the state tournament for the first time since 2009. The Tigers qualified in 2020 and were set to play Carl Albert in the quarterfinals before it was canceled due to COVID.

Jacarri Barnes scored 23 points to lead Hale (20-6), which had its winningest season since making its last state tournament appearance in 1998.

The Tigers have won five of their last six, following a stretch when they lost five of six.

“We’ve had a long season, it was a rocky one at the start and we just have been playing our butts off the last few games,” said Brycen Smith, who had seven points. “It’s an experience I’ll never forget.

“I have full confidence in my team. I love my team. We’re a team that will come back and bite you in the butt.”

Tahlequah led most of the game and built a 12-point advantage late in the first half. The Tigers’ lead was 34-23 midway through the third quarter before the Rangers rallied, fueled by Barnes, who had 16 points in the second half.

Hale cut its deficit to 42-41 and had a chance to tie, but Damario Adams missed a free throw that would’ve converted a 3-point play with 4:43 left. The Tigers then responded with a decisive 14-4 run.

“Get a backbone real quick, and come out and fight,” Brycen Smith said about his team’s mindset when Hale rallied. “Winning this to get to the state tournament feels even better than I thought it would.”

TAHLEQUAH 56, HALE 48

Hale 9 8 15 16 — 48

Tahlequah 14 11 12 19 — 56

Hale (20-6): Barnes 23, Lewis 8, Adams 6, Greggs 6, Johnson 4, Edwards 1.

Tahlequah (14-11): H.Smith 18, McAlvain 13, D.Smith 10, B.Smith 7, Guerrero 5, Matlock 3.