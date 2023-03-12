Class 6A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
x-Dylan Warlick, Edmond North;6-5;Jr.;17.7
T.O. Barrett, Edmond North;6-4;Jr.;12.3
Brandon Mann, Owasso;6-5;Sr.;20.0
Justice Sutton, Broken Arrow;6-7;Sr.;14.3
Ja'Mon Valentine, Choctaw;6-2;Jr.;16.0
SECOND TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
Connor Dow, Broken Arrow;6-6;Sr.;15.7
Darian Grant, Moore;6-4;Jr.;29.0
Camren Hunt, Choctaw;6-0;Sr.;16.5
Jalen Montonati, Owasso;6-7;Fr.;16.5
TJ Strong, Edmond North;6-7;Sr.;10.0
Leading scorers: Dylan Warlick, Edmond North, 53; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; 47; Justice Sutton, Broken Arrow, 43; Brandon Mann, Owasso, 40; T.O. Barrett, Edmond North, 37; Camren Hunt, Choctaw, 33; Jalen Montonati, Owasso, Ja'Mon Valentine, Choctaw, 32; TJ Strong, Edmond North, 30; Darian Grant, Moore, 29.
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
x-Brandon Garrison, Del City;6-9;Sr.;14.3
Jordan England, Carl Albert;5-11;Sr.;11.0
Percy Green, Del City 6-3;Sr.;7.7
Quincy Hopkins, Carl Albert;6-3;Jr.;12.0
Seth Pratt, Memorial;6-3;Sr.;18.0
SECOND TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
Jarreth Ingram, Memorial;6-8;Sr.;10.0
Jamouri McCalister, Del City;6-3;Sr.;10.0
Nate Mullendore, Holland Hall;6-1;Sr.;9.5
Ryan Reynolds, Carl Albert;6-5;Jr.;12.0
Hayden Smith, Tahlequah;6-7;Sr.;19.0
Leading scorers: Brandon Garrison, Del City, 43; Quincy Hopkins, Carl Albert. 36; Seth Pratt, Memorial, 36; Ryan Reynolds, Carl Albert. 34; Jordan England, Carl Albert, 33; Jamouri McCalister, Del City, 30.
x-Most Valuable Player