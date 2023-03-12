Class 6A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
x-Dylan Warlick, Edmond North;6-5;Jr.;17.7
T.O. Barrett, Edmond North;6-4;Jr.;12.3
Brandon Mann, Owasso;6-5;Sr.;20.0
Justice Sutton, Broken Arrow;6-7;Sr.;14.3
Ja'Mon Valentine, Choctaw;6-2;Jr.;16.0
SECOND TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
Connor Dow, Broken Arrow;6-6;Sr.;15.7
Darian Grant, Moore;6-4;Jr.;29.0
Camren Hunt, Choctaw;6-0;Sr.;16.5
People are also reading…
Jalen Montonati, Owasso;6-7;Fr.;16.5
TJ Strong, Edmond North;6-7;Sr.;10.0
Leading scorers: Dylan Warlick, Edmond North, 53; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; 47; Justice Sutton, Broken Arrow, 43; Brandon Mann, Owasso, 40; T.O. Barrett, Edmond North, 37; Camren Hunt, Choctaw, 33; Jalen Montonati, Owasso, Ja'Mon Valentine, Choctaw, 32; TJ Strong, Edmond North, 30; Darian Grant, Moore, 29.
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
x-Brandon Garrison, Del City;6-9;Sr.;14.3
Jordan England, Carl Albert;5-11;Sr.;11.0
Percy Green, Del City 6-3;Sr.;7.7
Quincy Hopkins, Carl Albert;6-3;Jr.;12.0
Seth Pratt, Memorial;6-3;Sr.;18.0
SECOND TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
Jarreth Ingram, Memorial;6-8;Sr.;10.0
Jamouri McCalister, Del City;6-3;Sr.;10.0
Nate Mullendore, Holland Hall;6-1;Sr.;9.5
Ryan Reynolds, Carl Albert;6-5;Jr.;12.0
Hayden Smith, Tahlequah;6-7;Sr.;19.0
Leading scorers: Brandon Garrison, Del City, 43; Quincy Hopkins, Carl Albert. 36; Seth Pratt, Memorial, 36; Ryan Reynolds, Carl Albert. 34; Jordan England, Carl Albert, 33; Jamouri McCalister, Del City, 30.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
x-Terry McMorris, Douglass;6-6;Sr.;15.3
Landry Ballard Jr., Douglass;6-1;So.;11.0
Cal Furnish, Crossings Chr.;5-11;So.;23.0
CJ Nickson, Weatherford;6-6;So.;17.3
Xavier Ridenour, Kingfisher;6-2;Sr.;18.0
Leading scorers: CJ Nickson, Weatherford, 52; Cal Furnish, Crossings Christian, 46; Terry McMorris, Del City, 46; Tate Sage, Weatherford, 42.
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
x-Zyhir Fisher, Millwood;6-0;So.;16.0
Mario Darrington, Metro Chr.;6-2;Sr.;15.0
Daevion Hill, Crooked Oak;6-4;Sr.;18.5
Wyatt Powell, Metro Chr.;6-3;Jr.;14.3
Jaden Nickens, Millwoodr;6-4;So.;15.3
Leading scorers: Zyhir Fisher, Millwood, 48; Jaden Nickens, Millwood, 46; Mario Darrington, Metro Christian, 45; Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian, 43.
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Player, School Ht. Cl. Ppg
x-Dayton Forsythe, Dale;6-2;Jr.;16.7
Deken Jones, Dale;6-1;Jr.;10.7
Carter Owens, OCA;5-10;Sr.;16.0
Keyton Smith, Preston;6-3;Sr.;17.0
Carson Thomas, OCA;6-4;Sr.;20.3
Leading scorers: Carson Thomas, OCA, 61; Dayton Forsythe, Dale, 50; Carter Owens, OCA, 48.
x-Most Valuable Player