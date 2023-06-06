MERIDA, Mexico — Owasso's Jalen Montonati scored 10 points for Team USA in a 113-52 win over Argentina on Day 2 of the 2023 FIBA Men’s U16 Americas Championship on Tuesday night.

In 14:33, Montonati was 4-of-8 on field goals, including 2-of-2 on 2s and 2-of-6 on 3s. He had two rebounds and a plus-13 rating.

Five players scored in double figures for Team USA, which improved to 2-0 going into its game against Mexico at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Game 1, USA 96, Puerto Rico 61

Montonati scored five points on the opening day of the tournament Monday.

Montonati was 2-of-3 from the field with a 3-pointer as he played 8:38. He also had two rebounds and a plus-4 rating.

Team USA led 46-33 at halftime and steadily pulled away.

