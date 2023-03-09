OKLAHOMA CITY — Buoyed by a trio of double-digit scorers, top-ranked Metro Christian hit Hugo with an early scoring salvo to take control and the Patriots never let up on the way to a convincing 66-34 victory Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state boys’ basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena.

Mario Darrington paced the Patriots (25-2) with 13 points. Jackson Sowards added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Brady Cox chipped in 10 points as Metro Christian, seeking its first state title, shot 52.9% (27-51) from the field.

With the win, the Patriots, who are riding a nine-game winning streak, will meet No. 6 Prague in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena. The Red Devils (25-2) rolled past No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah 63-45 Thursday afternoon.

After a slow start offensively that left the Patriots behind, 7-4, midway through the first quarter, Darrington connected on a floater in the lane and then a 3-pointer from the left wing that put Metro in front for good at 9-7.

Those points ignited a 10-3 run for the Patriots, who are now 10-0 against Class 3A competition this season, and gave Metro a 14-10 advantage after eight minutes.

“I am sure they came out and had a little bit of nerves early,” Patriots head coach Bryon Flam said of his squad’s start to the contest. “We’ve been telling them all week ‘it’s just another game.’ We’ve done it 26 times. Just go play.’ And they just started playing.

“I feel like we were doing what we do, which is what’s gotten us here,” Flam added. “I think we settled in and, defensively, we turned it up a notch.”

While the offense began clicking to the tune of what turned out to be a 17-3 salvo to give Metro a 21-10 cushion, the team’s defense also shifted into high gear.

Metro surrendered just four points (1 field goal, 2 free throws) to the No. 14 Buffaloes (18-10) in the second period while extending its lead.

“Defensively, we have been playing really well the last couple of weeks,” Flam said. “That’s one thing we keep talking to them about. To get to this stage, defense is what’s going to travel and what’s going to win games. Our guys understand that. I am very proud of their effort today. They listened to the scouting report very well today.”

Sowards, a 6-foot-5 junior forward who amassed four of his game-high five blocked shots by halftime, tallied four of Metro’s final six points of the half as the Patriots took a 29-14 cushion into halftime finishing the half on a 25-7 run.

Cox had six of his 10 points to go along with three assists by halftime.

“We just needed to bring our defense,” he said. “That (defense) is what’s going to win us games. We started off slowly scoring and our defense just helps out the whole game. Then, when our scoring kicked in, that just blew up the lead. We kept scoring and the lead kept growing.”

Metro limited Hugo, which won the 1995 Class 3A state title, to just 22% shooting from the field (5-for-23) in the first half and only 24% shooting from the field (12-50) for the game.

Two baskets by Sowards early in the second half put Metro on top 38-18 and the Patriots, whose only losses this season have come to Class 5A state qualifier Holland Hall and Class 4A Victory Christian, were well on their way to the semifinals.

Wyatt Powell contributed nine points and seven rebounds while Henry Emerson snared seven boards as Metro, which won its first 16 games this season before suffering back-to-back losses, dominated the glass 42-22.

Darrington and Cox, who along with Reid Roth are the three seniors on the squad, dished out four assists apiece.

“It’s special to just lead and just encourage the guys,” said Cox, who scored the game’s first basket just 25 seconds into the contest. “We still have work to do. This is just a start. We just have to go for the main goal.”

Jamarian Brown had a game-high 15 points for the Buffaloes, which defeated No. 3 Purcell by 20 points in an area consolation final to qualify for state.

Prague 63, Claremore Sequoyah 45: On a dreary day outside, matters were not much better inside Jim Norick Arena for No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah.

Making its first state tournament appearance in school history, the Eagles managed to connect on just 22 percent of their 3-point field attempts and No. 6 Prague took advantage to claim a 63-45 quarterfinal victory Friday afternoon.

The Red Devils (25-2) will advance to meet No. 1 Metro Christian in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena.

Sequoyah (25-4) knotted the game at 8 at the end of the first quarter on its first made 3-pointer of the day by Luke Wood. Eestyn Prater, who netted 10 points, then followed with a trey to give the Eagles their only lead of the contest, 11-10, with 7:12 remaining in the second period.

But Sequoyah, who was paced by Judah Gibson’s 11 points, would not hit another shot from beyond the arc until the six-minute mark of the third quarter.

In that nine-minute drought from long distance, Prague would build a 32-17 advantage.

“I’m not so sure looking back that Prague didn’t have something to do about it,” Sequoyah head coach Tim Bart said about his team’s dismal 8-for-36 day from three-point range and 31% accuracy from the floor for the game (18-for-58).

“They were physical and they were tough. We didn’t get any shots but they blew up our offense. We tried to run a set and they were just physical against it.

Added Bart: “We would have had to shoot it really well to offset their size and their toughness.”

Prague’s Blestin Miller topped all scorers with 19 points. A senior guard, Miller notched his team’s final nine points of the first half to complete an 18-4 spurt that gave the Red Devils a 28-15 cushion at halftime.

Miller then came up with a steal and a breakaway layup to open the second half and ignite a 12-5 flurry to ease the Red Devils ahead 40-20 with 1:49 to play in the third quarter.

Miller’s steal to start the second half was one of 16 turnovers for the Eagles that led to 15 points by a Prague squad that showed its quickness.

“No, I didn’t think they would be that quick and physical as well,” Bart said. “That kind of caught us off guard.”

Sequoyah, which had won nine of its last 10 entering play Thursday, finally found the range from long distance in the final quarter, connecting on five treys in the period including a pair each from Gibson and Kyler Moore.

“We did make some shots late,” Bart said. “They finally started dropping some but it was too late.”

Despite the first-round exit, Bart noted that this was a year to remember for the Eagles.

“I don’t want to take away anything from what this team has accomplished this year,” he said. “In the history of the school, over 100 years, to be the first state tournament team, win a regional, win 25 games. They have won 50 games in two years. That’s still very, very special. They set the tone for the school and the challenge for the underclassmen to not wait another 100 years to get here.”

METRO CHRISTIAN 66, HUGO 34

Hugo;10;4;10;10;—;34

Metro Christian;14;15;18;19;—66

Hugo (18-10): Brown 15, Shelton 8, T. King 4, Lennox 4, L. King 3.

Metro Christian (25-2): Darrington 13, Sowards 12, Cox 10, Powell 9, Thompson 7, Moses 5, Roth 4, Goodman 2, Schwerdtfeger 2, Emerson 1, Holmes 1.

PRAGUE 63, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 45

Prague;8;20;14;21;—;63

Claremore Sequoyah;8;7;9;21;—45

Prague (25-2): Miller 19, Hightower 10, Fixico 9, Ezell 9, T. McGinnis 8, Friend 4, G. McGinnis 2, Seward 2.

Claremore Sequoyah (25-4): Gibson 11, Prater 10, Bickel 8, Moore 6, Wood 6, Burks 4.

Class 3A boys state basketball tournament

Thursday quarterfinals

Metro Christian 66, No. 14 Hugo 34

Prague 63, No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah 45

Crooked Oak 62, No. 4 Roland 46

Millwood 63, No. 10 Lindsay 51

Friday semifinals

No. 8 Crooked Oak (25-3) vs. No. 2 Millwood (16-10) 9 a.m.

No. 1 Metro Christian (25-2) vs. No. 6 Prague (25-2) 10:30 a.m.

Saturday final - 10 a.m.