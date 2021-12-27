Top-ranked 6A Jenks repels 2A Cashion's upset bid in TofC; Owasso, Memorial, Del City advance

For the first time since 2009, Jenks is No. 1 in the Class 6A boys basketball rankings and the Trojans are determined to make it an extended stay.
"I think you've got to celebrate it," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "It's way more important to the kids than probably our staff, it's still early in the season, but they worked so hard to be more consistent and grind to get better."
On Monday afternoon, Jenks received a strong challenge from 2A No. 2 Cashion for 3 1/2 quarters before breaking away for a 53-39 win in the 56th annual Tournament of Champions quarterfinals at BOK Center.
"I feel like we're going to have a target on our back every game," said Jenks senior guard Chase Martin, who had 13 points. "I think that we're one of the best teams in the state. We're going to get everyone's best game when we play them."
Jenks (6-0) advances to face 5A No. 3 Del City (4-3) in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the other semifinal, 5A No. 1 Memorial (12-0) will face 6A No. 8 Owasso (5-1) at 8:30 p.m.
It was close for most of the Jenks/Cashion game. Cashion's 18-12 lead early in the second quarter was the biggest separation until Martin's 3-point play with 2:47 left gave the Trojans a 45-39 advantage and ignited an 11-0 run to end the game.
"We beat a really good team," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "They really slowed the game down, we had very few possessions, it's not our normal pace of play, but give credit to them, 21 (Jonah Jenkins) was a tough matchup for us."
Jenkins had a game-high 22 points — his fourth 3-pointer midway through the third quarter gave Cashion a 30-25 lead.
But Jenks' Gron Tata opened the fourth quarter with a pair of 3s that gave the Trojans a 42-37 lead they never relinquished.
"We just had to get our shots and speed the game up a little bit with our defense, and that's when it opened up," Chase Martin said.
"They're not just any 2A team, they're really really good. But I'm really proud of our guys for battling out, because last year the outcome may have been a different story. But I've feel like we've grown with leadership."
Ben Averitt contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for Jenks. Dylan Golightly had 13 points to share Jenks' team scoring honors with Chase Martin.
This wasn't Jenks' first close game of the season. The Trojans have overtime victories over Bartlesville and Moore.
"If you want the pressure of being No. 1, you've got to play like that in big moments and I thought for the most part we did that in crunch time," Clay Martin said.
Owasso 62, Victory Christian 49: Caden Fry had 21 points and eight rebounds while Caleb Leslie scored 19 with five 3s to lead the Rams past the 4A No. 2 Conquerors.
"I think he's (Leslie) one of the most underrated (shooters) in the state of Oklahoma," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said.
Joshua Udoumoh's dunk late in the third quarter cut Owasso's lead to 38-37, but the Rams responded with a decisive 16-4 run that was ignited by a trey from Leslie, who had 10 points in the last 10 minutes.
Memorial 81, Hydro-Eakly 46: Seth Pratt was 6-of-7 on 3s and had 24 points to help the Chargers end the Class A No. 1 Bobcats' winning streak at 33.
"He's a very efficient, tough player — he's a total basketball player who is definitely a great shooter," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "And the amount of assists (19) we had is amazing. The guys made good decisions and if they can continue to enjoy other people having success, it's going to be really fun to coach this group this year."
Ty Frierson added 19 points for Memorial, which shot 55% from the field. Memorial's Killian Spellman had 16 points and six rebounds.
Nolan Gore paced Hydro-Eakly (8-1) with 16 points.
Del City 53, Crossings Christian 35: Percy Green set the tone with a 3 only 10 seconds into the game and the Eagles were never caught. Green was 5-of-7 on treys as he scored 19 points to lead the Eagles. Del City shot 54% from the field. Reid Lovelace paced the Saints with 17 points.
JENKS 53, CASHION 39
Cashion;16;9;12;2;--;39
Jenks;12;13;11;17;--;53
Cashion (1-1): Jenkins 22, Raney 10, Frazier 6, Lagasse 1.
Jenks (6-0): Golightly 13, Martin 13, Averitt 12, Tata 8, Mundy 7.
OWASSO 62, VICTORY 49
Victory;12;12;13;12;--;49
Owasso;18;15;10;19;--62
Victory Christian (6-1): Patton 14, Udoumoh 14, Granderson 7, Malhi 6, Doctor 2, Banner 2, Covington 2, White 2.
Owasso (5-1): Fry 21, Leslie 19, W.Mann 8, Lewis 3, Z.Harbaugh 3, Manuel 3, McLemore 3, B.Mann 2.
MEMORIAL 81, HYDRO-EAKLY 46
Hydro-Eakly;13;13;8;12;--;46
Memorial;26;17;23;15;--;81
Hydro-Eakly (8-1): Gore 16, Price 14, Propps 9, C. Tharp 4, Henderson 3.
Memorial (12-0): Pratt 24, Frierson 19, Spellman 16, Hubbard 9, Collins 7, Ingram 3, Green 2, Turner 1.
DEL CITY 53, CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 35
Cr. Christian;2;11;7;15;--;35
Del City;14;11;10;18;--;53
Crossings Christian (5-3): Lovelace 17, Parker 9, Wood 6, McGowan 2, Furnish 1.
Del City (4-3): Green 19, Garrison 8, Foreman 7, McMorris 6, Vealy 5, McCalister 4, Jones 2, Stone 2.