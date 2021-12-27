Top-ranked 6A Jenks repels 2A Cashion's upset bid in TofC; Owasso, Memorial, Del City advance

For the first time since 2009, Jenks is No. 1 in the Class 6A boys basketball rankings and the Trojans are determined to make it an extended stay.

"I think you've got to celebrate it," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "It's way more important to the kids than probably our staff, it's still early in the season, but they worked so hard to be more consistent and grind to get better."

On Monday afternoon, Jenks received a strong challenge from 2A No. 2 Cashion for 3 1/2 quarters before breaking away for a 53-39 win in the 56th annual Tournament of Champions quarterfinals at BOK Center.

"I feel like we're going to have a target on our back every game," said Jenks senior guard Chase Martin, who had 13 points. "I think that we're one of the best teams in the state. We're going to get everyone's best game when we play them."

Jenks (6-0) advances to face 5A No. 3 Del City (4-3) in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the other semifinal, 5A No. 1 Memorial (12-0) will face 6A No. 8 Owasso (5-1) at 8:30 p.m.