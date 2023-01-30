 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The Bill Haisten podcast: How do you handle being No. 1? Broken Arrow basketball coach Beau Wallace talks 16-0 start and more

  • Updated
  • 0

Last week, the Broken Arrow Tigers improved to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the Frontier — after defeating Bixby 64-57. In this week's episode, Bill talks to Broken Arrow basketball coach Beau Wallace about how he approaches coaching his undefeated team; 6-5 standout sophomore DJ Howell; memories of the 1997 season and tournament; the potential to win a state title as a player and coach at Broken Arrow; and more.

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Related

People are also reading…

From the archives: Remembering the 1997 Tigers

From March 1997: BA Belt-s Memorial for First Title

DJ Howell leads Broken Arrow past Bixby in Frontier showdown

Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch for Jan. 23

Bill Haisten: Broken Arrow embraces the pressure of wearing the No. 1 ranking

OSSAA board shoots down basketball shot clock; looks at private-public changes

Broken Arrow boys, Sand Springs girls win Bishop Kelley Invitational

Bill Haisten: Union’s Big E – 7-foot Erik Madrid is a great kid and an intriguing athlete

Contact us

Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert