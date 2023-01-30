The Bill Haisten podcast: How do you handle being No. 1? Broken Arrow basketball coach Beau Wallace talks 16-0 start and more

Last week, the Broken Arrow Tigers improved to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the Frontier — after defeating Bixby 64-57. In this week's episode, Bill talks to Broken Arrow basketball coach Beau Wallace about how he approaches coaching his undefeated team; 6-5 standout sophomore DJ Howell; memories of the 1997 season and tournament; the potential to win a state title as a player and coach at Broken Arrow; and more.
Photos: Broken Arrow takes down Bixby is boys' high school basketball, 64-57
Parker Friedrichsen of Bixby reacts while being pressured by Connor Dow of Broken Arrow in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow basketball coach Beau Wallace celebrates with students after defeating Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
David "DJ" Howell of Broken Arrow celebrates with students after defeating Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow's Dason Cook celebrates with De'Von Wallace in the closing minutes if their victory over Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Dason Cook of Broken Arrow shoots under pressure from Tristan Driver of Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow's Justice Sutton stands for the natonal anthem before playing Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
David "DJ" Howell of Broken Arrow shoots under pressure from Luke Friedrichsen(4) and Sam McCormick(3) of Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby's Spencer Holley battles for a loose ball with Dason Cook of Broken Arrow in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Connor Dow of Broken Arrow is pressured by Sam McCormick(3) and Luke Friedrichsen(4) of Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Diego Ochoa of Broken Arrow shoots under pressure from Luke Friedrichsen of Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
DJ Howell of Broken Arrow shoots under pressure from Jonah Surman of Bixby in their basketball game on Tuesday in Broken Arrow.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Broken Arrow's Connor Dow looks to pass under pressure from Jonah Surman(22) and Tyler Wright(3) of Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Bixby's Tristan Driver drives the ball against De'Von Wallace of Broken Arrow plays Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Parker Friedrichsen of Bixby shoots under pressure from David "DJ" Howell of Broken Arrow in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
David "DJ" Howell of Broken Arrow shoots under pressure from Spencer Holley of Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Connor Dow of Broken Arrow shoots the ball under pressure from Tristan Driver of Bixby in their basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
