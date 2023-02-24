Brycen Smith sank a half-court shot at the buzzer to give No. 11 Tahlequah a 52-49 upset victory over No. 6 Collinsville in a Class 5A East regional opener Friday night at Holland Hall's Sparky Grober Court.

The Tigers (12-10) advanced to meet the host No. 3 Dutch (19-4) in the regional title game at 7 p.m. Saturday. Holland Hall eliminated Rogers 81-45 in Friday's second semifinal.

The Tahlequah-Collinsville game was tight throughout. The Cardinals (15-8) tied things at 49-49 on a bucket from Aiden Anderson with 25 seconds left.

Tahlequah was in scramble mode on the ensuing possession. The ball eventually came to Smith where he heaved it from almost straight on and it bounced off the board and dropped in as time expired.

"I looked at the clock and it said 20 seconds when I passed the ball (after Anderson's make)," said Smith. "Then when I got it back we had three seconds left. It's not how we drew it up but it went in."

Hayden Smith and Zac Brown both registered double-doubles for their respective sides. The 6-foot-7 Smith had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Tahlequah. The 6-9 Brown had 17 points and 12 boards for Collinsville.

"We really challenged Hayden to come out tonight and do his absolute best," said Tahlequah head coach Quinn Wooldridge. "He did a tremendous job of limiting second chance opportunities."

The Tigers fell behind 44-40 midway through the fourth quarter, but four consecutive free throws from Donovan Smith drew them even at the 3:26 mark of the frame.

Nick Scyrkels countered for the Cardinals on a bucket with 2:50 remaining. He then split a pair of free throws 41 seconds later to make it 47-44.

Hayden Smith then converted at the 1:16 mark, following a pair of missed Collinsville free throws, and 10 seconds later was good again on a tough shot over Brown.

Brycen Smith then made 1-of-2 free throws with 39 seconds left. That set the stage for the remaining drama.

The two teams split thrillers in the regular season. The season opener for both on November 29 saw the Tigers prevail 59-56 on their home floor.

The Cardinals answered with a 48-46 overtime win at home on January 17. There was a buzzer beater in that one too, but Tahlequah turned the tables in the rubber match thanks to Brycen Smith.

"These are two of the most evenly matched rosters," said Wooldridge. "I was proud of our kids for continuing to stick with it."

Holland Hall 81, Rogers 45: Carter Benton finished with a game-high 21 points for the Dutch, making six 3-pointers in the process. He had plenty of help from his teammates, though.

Jalen Thompson and Ethan Taber both scored 14 points. Julius Wilson also finished in double figures with 12. Johnny Billey had 11 points to pace the Ropers (4-18).

Holland Hall was ahead 21-13 after the first period. Benton had 12 points on 4-of-5 from 3-point country in the frame.

Rogers trailed 27-19 at the 3:00 mark of the second quarter, but the Dutch finished strong and eventually led 38-21 at the half.

TAHLEQUAH 52, COLLINSVILLE 49

Tahlequah;14;12;11;15--52

Collinsville;8;12;15;14--49

Tahlequah (12-10): H. Smith 19, B. Smith 10, Guerrero 8, D. Smith 6, Matlock 4, Wooldridge 3, McAlvain 2.

Collinsville (15-8): Brown 17, Scyrkels 11, Worden 11, Anderson 5, Herald 3, Bailey 2.

HOLLAND HALL 81, ROGERS 45

Rogers;13;8;13;11--45

Holland Hall;21;17;24;19--81

Rogers (4-18): Billey 11, Webb 9, McCray 8, Garland 6, Green 4, King 3, Fleniod 2, Corp 2.

Holland Hall (19-4): Benton 21, Thompson 14, Taber 14, Wilson 12, Mullendore 7, Cool 5, Loosvelt 3, Barnes 3, Sterling 1, Underwood 1.