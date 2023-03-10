Related content Complete coverage of Thursday's action

Justice Sutton scored 19 points and Connor Dow sank two key free throws to lift Broken Arrow over Owasso 50-49 in the Class 6A semifinals on Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

East No. 1 Broken Arrow (27-1) advances to the title game at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Edmond North/Choctaw winner.

Dow's two free throws with 14.3 seconds left gave Broken Arrow a 50-47 lead. On Owasso's final possession, Gabe Patterson scored off a rebound of a missed 3-pointer, but the Rams were out of timeouts and the game ended.

Brandon Mann scored 26 for East No. 5 Owasso (18-9) despite missing much of the second half due to being in foul trouble.

Broken Arrow won three of four meetings with Owasso this season, with the margins of the previous three games being four points.

5A girls: Holland Hall 56, MWC Carl Albert 41

Elise Hill scored 25 points and Sophia Regalado added 17 to lead East No. 3 Holland Hall past West No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert 56-41 in the Class 5A girls semifinals Friday morning at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Holland Hall (24-3) advances to meet the Sapulpa in the title game at noon Saturday.

The Dutch led 27-17 at halftime and Carl Albert (22-6) never got any closer. In the third quarter, Regalado scored eight and Hill seven as Holland Hall's lead grew to high as 40-21.

5A boys: MWC Carl Albert 51, Holland Hall 39

Quincy Hopkins scored 13 points to help West No. 1 Midwest Carl Albert defeat East No. 3 Holland Hall 51-39 in the Class 5A boys semifinals Friday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Titans (23-5) advance to play the Memorial/Del City winner in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Holland Hall was 3-of-19 on 3s while Carl Albert was 3-of-5.

Jadon Cool had 12 points to lead the Dutch (22-5).

The Titans led 41-37 with 5:34 left before closing on a 10-2 run.

Carl Albert gained a split of the boys-girls doubleheader Friday with Holland Hall as the Dutch won earlier in the girls semifinal.

4A girls: Lincoln Christian 49, Verdigris 40

Audrey Hopkins tallied a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds helping stake Lincoln Christian to a double-digit first quarter lead and the top-ranked Bulldogs scrambled past No. 6 Verdigris 49-40 in the semifinals of the Class 4A state girls’ basketball tournament played at the Yukon High School Basketball Gym.

Lincoln Christian (27-1), a winner of its last 16 games, will be seeking the school’s first gold ball when the Bulldogs meet No. 3 Bethany (28-1) in the state final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Bronchos punched their ticket to the championship game with a 57-41 victory against No. 2 Tuttle (26-3) earlier Friday. Bethany will also be vying for its first state crown.

Hopkins scored nine points in the first period, including seven straight in a 10-0 spurt that moved Lincoln Christian in front 17-6. The 5-foot-9 sophomore forward had 14 points by halftime, nearly half of her team’s total, as the Bulldogs took a 30-15 cushion at the break.

Verdigris (22-7), in its first state semifinal, closed to within 36-30 late in the third quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore Kate Wiginton and one from senior Morgan Borgstadt.

But a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the third period by Maddie Stewart, who notched 12 points, gave Lincoln Christian a 41-30 advantage.

Wiginton finished with 19 points, including four treys. Borgstadt, who battled foul trouble throughout the game, ended with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

5A girls: Sapulpa 58, El Reno 44

Stailee Heard had 18 points with 10 rebounds and Riki McQuarters added 14 points to lead East No. 1 Sapulpa past West No. 3 El Reno 58-44 in the Class 5A girls semifinals Friday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

Sapulpa (24-2) advances to meet Holland Hall (24-3) in the title game at noon Saturday.

Reagan Bugaj paced El Reno (19-6) with 20 points.

Sapulpa led 33-22 at halftime and held a comfortable lead during the rest of the game.

3A boys: Metro Christian 67, Prague 57

Metro Christian prides itself on its strong finishes to basketball games, and although the Patriots were a bit sloppy on Friday morning against No. 6 Prague in the Class 3A semifinals, they still managed to survive and advance.

Leading by only four points entering the fourth quarter, No. 1 Metro Christian made enough free throws and mixed in a couple of baskets at critical junctures to hold off the Red Devils 67-57 at Jim Norick Arena.

Wyatt Powell and Brady Cox each scored 20 points for Metro Christian (26-2), which advanced to Saturday’s 10 a.m. title game against No. 2 Oklahoma City Millwood (17-10). Millwood, the defending 3A champion, rolled past Oklahoma City Crooked Oak 83-50 in the other semifinal.

Despite committing 15 turnovers, Metro Christian extended its winning streak to 10 games. That run has followed the Patriots’ only two losses, which came on consecutive days to 5A Holland Hall and 4A Victory Christian in late January.

6A girls: Norman 68, Edmond Memorial 47

Keeley Parks scored 19 points and Nessa Begay added 17 to lead East No. 3 Norman past West No. 2 Edmond Memorial 68-47 in the Class 6A girls semifinals Friday morning at Lloyd Noble Center.

Norman (22-4) advances to meet the Edmond North/Putnam West winner in the title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kayla Jones and Jordyn Rollins each had double-doubles as they scored 14 apiece for Norman and combined for 21 rebounds.

Addy Johnson lead Edmond Memorial (22-5) with 13 points whole Janiyah Williams had 12 points with nine rebounds.

6A girls: Edmond North 45, Putnam West 42

Elle Papahronis sank two tiebreaking free throws with 22.5 seconds to lift undefeated Edmond North over Putnam West 45-42 in the Class 6A girls semifinals Friday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

The West No. 1 Huskies (28-0) advance to meet East No. 3 Norman in the title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Laci Steele had 16 points and Papahronis 14 for the Huskies. Each had nine rebounds. Jazmin Adams had 12 points and eight rebounds for Putnam West (23-5).

2A girls: Howe 74, Pawhuska 48

With all five starters gone from a roster that won a state title in 2021 and was the runner-up in 2022, Howe coach Chris Brown wondered if tradition would kick in this season for the Lions.

Just in time, it has. No. 8 Howe made nine 3-pointers and hit a strong percentage from the free-throw line, allowing the Lions to roll past No. 12 Pawhuska 74-48 in a Class 2A semifinal game on Friday afternoon at Jim Norick Arena.

Howe (25-6) will face No. 1 Dale (30-2) in the 11:45 a.m. title game on Saturday in a matchup of two of the state’s premier girls basketball powers. Dale held off No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 52-47 in the other semifinal. Dale will be seeking its eighth state title, Howe its seventh.

Led by Abby Huie, who went 5 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 15 points, Howe shot a respectable 37.5 percent from behind the arc. Pawhuska (26-5), conversely, made only 1 of 10 3-point attempts.

There was a marked difference at the free-throw line, too. The Huskies attempted more free throws than did Howe but made only 13 of their 26 tries. The Lions made 15 of 19, led by a 9-of-15 effort from Ashlynn Dalton, who also scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES/SCHEDULE

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 5E Owasso 54, No. 7W Deer Creek (18-8) 39

No. 1E Broken Arrow 55, No. 3W Norman (18-7) 44

No. 1W Edmond North 63, No. 4E B.T. Washington (15-10) 54

No. 5W Choctaw 58, No. 6E Moore (19-7) 56

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Owasso (18-8) vs. Broken Arrow (26-1), 6 p.m.

Edmond North (24-2) vs. Choctaw (20-8), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Norman 62, No. 6W Norman North (17-11) 47

No. 2W Edmond Memorial 57, No. 1E B.T. Washington (20-7) 48

No. 1W Edmond North 70, No. 2E Bixby (19-9) 58

No. 3W Putnam West 45, No. 5E Broken Arrow (18-9) 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Norman 68, Edmond Memorial (22-5) 47

Edmond North 45, Putnam West (23-5) 42

SATURDAY

Norman (22-4) vs. Edmond North (28-0), 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 51, No. 3W El Reno (18-8) 36

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 62, No. 11E Tahlequah (14-12) 50

No. 2W Del City 49, No. 2E Edison (20-8) 40

No. 1E Memorial 70, No. 4W OKC Southeast (16-8) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

MWC Carl Albert 51, Holland Hall (22-5) 39

Memorial (23-3) vs. Del City (19-6), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

MWC Carl Albert (23-5) vs. Memorial-Del City winner, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 3E Holland Hall 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (20-7) 48

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert 61, No. 4E Rogers (20-7) 46

No. 1W El Reno 61, No. 2E Tahlequah (22-4) 51

No. 1E Sapulpa 79, No. 5W Glenpool (18-10) 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Holland Hall 56, MWC Carl Albert (22-6) 41

Sapulpa 58, El Reno (19-6) 44

SATURDAY

Holland Hall (24-3) vs. Sapulpa (24-2), noon

CLASS 4A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 4 OKC Douglass 65, No. 5 OCS (25-4) 60

No. 1 Kingfisher 47, No. 7 Stilwell (23-4) 28

No. 3 Weatherford 47, No. 6 Newcastle (24-6) 35

No. 4 Crossings Christian 76, No. 8 North Rock Creek (22-6) 54

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Weatherford (27-1) vs. Crossings Christian (23-3), 5 p.m.; Kingfisher (27-1) vs. OKC Douglass (24-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

WEDNESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Tuttle 69, No. 8 Harding Charter (25-5) 47; No. 3 Bethany 55, No. 4 Kingfisher (23-6) 39; No. 6 Verdigris 43 vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (22-6) 39; No. 1 Lincoln Christian 62, No. 12 Classen SAS (20-10) 33

At Yukon

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Bethany 57, Tuttle (26-3) 41

Lincoln Christian (26-1) vs. Verdigris (22-6), 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

Bethany (27-2) vs. Lincoln Christian (27-1), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 OKC Millwood 63, No. 10 Lindsay (23-7) 51

No. 8 Crooked Oak 62, No. 4 Roland (24-4) 46

No. 1 Metro Christian 66, No. 14 Hugo (18-10) 34

No. 6 Prague 63, (24-2) No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah (25-4) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Millwood 83, Crooked Oak (25-4) 50

Metro Christian 67, Prague (25-3) 57

SATURDAY

Metro Christian (26-2) vs. OKC Millwood (17-10), 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

THURSDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Bethel 42, No. 9 Alva (25-5) 28

No. 3 Jones 65, No. 4 Idabel (25-3) 50

No. 1 Washington 50, No. 7 Silo (21-9) 34

No. 5 Kiefer 78, No. 8 Kingston (21-6) 45

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Jones 65, Bethel (25-4) 54

Washington (26-1) vs. Kiefer (22-5), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Jones (24-5) vs. Washington-Kiefer winner, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A BOYS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 8 Pocola 40, No. 4 Hennessey 39

No. 1 Dale 84, No. 19 Wister 46

No. 3 Okla. Christian Academy 63, No. 5 Colcord 56

No. 2 Preston 58, No. 10 Hobart 36

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale (30-0) vs. Pocola (22-7), 7:30 p.m.

OCA (22-8) vs. Preston (26-4), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

At Jim Norick Arena, OKC

TUESDAY: Quarterfinals

No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 54, No. 18 Hartshorne 32

No. 1 Dale 46, No. 13 Hooker 21

No. 12 Pawhuska 56, vs. No. 5 Preston 30

No. 8 Howe 64, No. 6 Warner 43

FRIDAY: Semifinals

Dale 52, Amber-Pocasset (28-3) 47

Howe 74, Pawhuska (26-5) 48

SATURDAY

Dale (30-2) vs. Howe (25-6), 6:45 p.m.