State tournament basketball: Victory Christian boys advance to 4A title game, No. 1 Lincoln Christian girls upset in 3A. Plus, today's scores and schedule here

State tournament basketball resumes today in the Oklahoma City area. Kelly Hines, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis and Duane Dapron are there to cover the action.

We'll be updating this story all day/night with scores, game reports and photos. Scroll below for the complete state tournament schedule and scores.

5A boys: Memorial 75, OKC Southeast 50

Bradyn Hubbard scored 25 points and Ty Frierson added 24 to lead No. 1 (East) Memorial past No. 3 (West) Oklahoma City Southeast 75-50 in the Class 5A state semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Chargers (26-1) advance to play the Del City/Carl Albert game in the title game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Memorial trailed early, but led 28-22 at halftime as Hubbard scored 11 before intermission.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

6A girls: Bixby 35, Union 34

After trailing by 10 opening the fourth quarter, Class 6A East No. 1 Bixby rallied to edge Union 35-34 in Friday morning's quarterfinal at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The game was tied with 18 seconds left after a lay-in from Spartan guard Gracy Wernli, but Aubrey Hishaw scored the go-ahead basket on a putback.

The Redhawks were attempting to use their fouls to give to drain the rest of the clock when they were called for a foul on a 3-pointer by Gentry Baldin, who made all three free throws with 1.6 seconds left.

Bixby advances to Saturday's title game against the Sand Springs-Edmond North Winner.

Hishaw finished with nine points along with Union seniors TK Pitts and Desiree Marshall-Penny. Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen also scored nine for Bixby.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

6A girls: Edmond North 55, Sand Springs 53

Edmond North forced 21 turnovers en route to a 55-35 win against Sand Springs on Friday to advance to the Class 6A girls championship game against Bixby on Saturday.

The Huskies (27-1) were led by Laci Steele, who scored 21, and Elle Papahronis, who had 14.

Hailey Jackson and Journey Armstead combined for 22 points for the Sandites (23-4).

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

5A girls: El Reno 59, Sapulpa 50

After falling behind by 15 points in the second half, Sapulpa's rally came up short, resulting in a loss in the 5A girls semifinals.

As the defending champions, the Chieftains (20-7) pulled within seven with two minutes left but had two costly turnovers down the stretch.

Stailee Heard had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Tyla Heard totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds for Sapulpa.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

5A boys: Del City 52, MWC Carl Albert 40

Terry McMorris scored 17 points to lead No. 1 (West) Del City past No. 2 (West) Midwest City Carl Albert 52-40 in the 5A semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Eagles (24-3) advance to meet No. 1 (East) Memorial in the title game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Quincy Hopkins led the defending champion Titans (21-8) with 16 points.

Del City jumped to a 15-2 lead and was never caught although Carl Albert moved as close as 39-35 late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles closed out the game with a 6-0 run.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

4A boys: Victory Christian 54, Weatherford 51

Michael Doctor snapped a 51-51 tie with a pair of free throws with seven seconds to play then grabbed a defensive rebound in the final second to propel No. 2 Victory Christian to a 54-51 victory against No. 12 Weatherford in the semifinals of the 4A boys semifinals at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Conquerors (25-4) will meet the winner of the other semifinal between defending state champion Kingfisher and Crossings Christian in the state final at 5 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena.

Joshua Udoumoh led Victory Christian with 19 points and nine rebounds. Luke Patton added 12 points and six boards.

In the final seconds, Weatherford, holding for a potential final shot, turned the ball over with Doctor getting the steal at midcourt and being fouled with seven seconds remaining. This time he sank both ends of the bonus opportunity for a 53-51 lead.

Following the free throws, C.J. Nickson missed a jumper with Doctor corralling the rebound before being fouled. He added a final free throw with less than 1 second on the clock.

— Duane DaPron, World correspondent

3A girls: Idabel 58, Lincoln Christian 50

Lincoln Christian battled back from a seven-point, third-quarter deficit to lead briefly in the fourth quarter, but No. 4 Idabel made the clutch plays down the stretch to upset the top-ranked Bulldogs 58-50 Friday afternoon in the 3A girls semifinals at Yukon.

The Bulldogs (20-6) trailed 25-21 at halftime and that margin grew to 35-28 with 2:10 to go in the third quarter.

But Lincoln Christian, seeking its first state title, scored eight of the final 10 points of the period, then took the lead at 38-37 on a basket by Ellie Brueggemann in the opening 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.

The game was tied twice before the Warriors (26-2) took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Mary Carden, who finished with 12 points.

Idabel would go ahead by five before a 3-pointer by the Bulldogs’ Lexi Murphy made it 51-50 with 1:13 remaining. Lincoln Christian had one chance to take the lead after a Warriors turnover but the Bulldogs committed a turnover as well.

A three-point play by Jaylee Lopez, who paced all scorers with 19 points, gave the Warriors a four-point advantage and four more free throws ensured the win for Idabel.

Freshman Audrey Hopkins came off the bench to top Lincoln Christian with 20 points with 14 coming in the second half. Brueggemann added 18.

— Duane DaPron, World correspondent

4A girls: Classen SAS 62, Holland Hall 46

Holland Hall bolted to an early double-digit lead but then managed just two field goals over an 11-minute span of the second and third quarters before falling to No. 2 Classen SAS 62-46 Friday morning in the 4A girls semifinals at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Comets (23-1) will play the winner of Friday morning’s matchup between Weatherford and defending state champion Tuttle for the gold ball at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena.

Elise Hill’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half gave the No. 3 Lady Dutch (22-4) a 20-10 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter. But Holland Hall, which had won 15 of its last 16 games, would not score from the field again until the 6:48 mark of the third quarter on another trey from Hill, who paced all scorers with 22 points.

Kalayia Johnson finished with a double-double- 13 points and 13 rebounds-for the Lady Dutch.

— Duane DaPron, World correspondent

Related

State scores/schedule

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3W Moore 53, No. 3E Putnam West 48

No. 1E B.T. Washington 81, No. 5W Norman North (16-9) 72

No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe 38, No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-5) 36

No. 2W Edmond North 62, No. 2E Jenks (21-7) 52

FRIDAY Semifinals

Moore (20-7) vs. Edmond Santa Fe (14-13), 6 p.m.

B.T. Washington (24-2) vs. Edmond North (22-5), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

5A BOYS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Noble High School

No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7) 60, No. 2E Collinsville (22-4) 25

No. 1E Memorial 78, No. 4W Midwest City (19-9) 37

No. 3W OKC Southeast 66, No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-9) 53

No. 1W Del City 73, No. 7E Claremore (16-11) 43

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Memorial 75, OKC Southeast (22-3) 50

Del City 52, MWC Carl Albert (21-8) 40

SATURDAY Championship

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Memorial (26-1) vs. Del City (24-3), 1:45 p.m.

4A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53

No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall 63

No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28

No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT

FRIDAY Semifinals

Victory Christian 54, Weatherford (23-7) 51

Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Championship

Victory Christian (25-4) vs. Kingfisher/CC winner, 5 p.m.

3A BOYS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 4 Marlow 52, No. 7 Roland (16-9) 43

No. 2 OKC Millwood 56, No. 18 Kingston (20-8) 39

No. 1 OCS 49, NR Vinita (22-8) 38

No. 14 Community Christian 53, No. 13 Washington (19-9) 49

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Yukon

OCS (23-5) vs. Community Christian (22-8), 7 p.m.

Marlow (24-3) vs. OKC Millwood (20-6), 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:15 p.m.

2A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3 Cashion 50, NR Latta (12-17) 28

No. 4 Morrison 42, No. 2 Okla. Union (24-5) 39

No. 1 Dale 60, No. 9 Hooker (21-7) 43

No. 7 Silo 55, No. 5 Pocola (26-2) 38

FRIDAY Semifinals

Morrison (23-4) vs. Cashion (23-5), 7:30 p.m.

Dale (27-2) vs. Silo (25-6), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

6A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At MWC Carl Albert

No. 1E Bixby 49, No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-9) 29

No. 1W Edmond North 72, No. 9E Stillwater (14-14) 37

No. 4E Union 43, No. 3W Mustang (22-5) 34

No. 2E Sand Springs 48 vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-3) 38

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bixby 35, Union (19-7) 34

Edmond North 55, Sand Springs (23-3) 35

SATURDAY Championship

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bixby (24-3) vs. Edmond North (27-1), noon

5A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Norman North

No. 1E Sapulpa 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-8) 50

No. 2W El Reno 50, No. 3E Grove (21-6) 26

No. 6E Rogers 49, No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-3) 37

No. 2E McAlester 42, No. 3W Midwest City (16-10) 39

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Sapulpa (20-6) vs. El Reno (23-4), 4:30 p.m.

McAlester (20-5) vs. Rogers (17-8), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 6 p.m.

4A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 4 Weatherford 50, No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5) 41

No. 1 Tuttle 72, (23-1), No. 15 Stilwell (22-7) 24

No. 3 Holland Hall 43, No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5) 27

No. 2 Classen SAS 53, No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) 24

FRIDAY Semifinals

Classen SAS 62, Holland Hall (22-4) 46

Tuttle 62, Weatherford (24-4) 37

SATURDAY Championship

Classen SAS (23-1) vs. Tuttle (25-1), 11:45 a.m.

3A GIRLS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys 35

No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah 36

No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther 36

No. 4 Idabel 60, No. 5 Bethel 46

FRIDAY Semifinals At Yukon

Idabel 58, Lincoln Christian (20-6) 50

Jones (22-4) vs. Perry (19-11), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Championship

Idabel (26-2) vs. Jones-Perry winner, 8:30 p.m.

2A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3 Dale 67, No. 8 Silo (22-9) 55

No. 2 Pocola 41, No. 11 Merritt (21-6) 35

No. 4 Hooker 44, No. 5 Latta (23-6) 39

No. 1 Howe 65, No. 7 Fairland (25-3) 36

FRIDAY Semifinals

Pocola 63, Dale (24-6) 62

Howe 49, Hooker (26-2) 32

SATURDAY Championship

Pocola (27-1) vs. Howe (24-5), 10 a.m.