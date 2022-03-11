State tournament basketball: Top-ranked Bixby girls, Memorial boys advance to title games. Plus, today's scores and schedule here

State tournament basketball resumes today in the Oklahoma City area. Kelly Hines, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis and Duane Dapron are there to cover the action.
We'll be updating this story all day/night with scores, game reports and photos. Scroll below for the complete state tournament schedule and scores.
5A boys: Memorial 75, OKC Southeast 50
Bradyn Hubbard scored 25 points and Ty Frierson added 24 to lead No. 1 (East) Memorial past No. 3 (West) Oklahoma City Southeast 75-50 in the Class 5A state semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
The Chargers (26-1) advance to play the Del City/Carl Albert game in the title game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial trailed early, but led 28-22 at halftime as Hubbard scored 11 before intermission.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
People are also reading…
6A girls: Bixby 35, Union 34
After trailing by 10 opening the fourth quarter, Class 6A East No. 1 Bixby rallied to edge Union 35-34 in Friday morning's quarterfinal at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
The game was tied with 18 seconds left after a lay-in from Spartan guard Gracy Wernli, but Aubrey Hishaw scored the go-ahead basket on a putback.
The Redhawks were attempting to use their fouls to give to drain the rest of the clock when they were called for a foul on a 3-pointer by Gentry Baldin, who made all three free throws with 1.6 seconds left.
Bixby advances to Saturday's title game against the Sand Springs-Edmond North Winner.
Hishaw finished with nine points along with Union seniors TK Pitts and Desiree Marshall-Penny. Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen also scored nine for Bixby.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
4A girls: Classen SAS 62, Holland Hall 46
Holland Hall bolted to an early double-digit lead but then managed just two field goals over an 11-minute span of the second and third quarters before falling to No. 2 Classen SAS 62-46 Friday morning in the 4A girls semifinals at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
The Comets (23-1) will play the winner of Friday morning’s matchup between Weatherford and defending state champion Tuttle for the gold ball at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Elise Hill’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half gave the No. 3 Lady Dutch (22-4) a 20-10 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter. But Holland Hall, which had won 15 of its last 16 games, would not score from the field again until the 6:48 mark of the third quarter on another trey from Hill, who paced all scorers with 22 points.
Classen SAS, which had four players finish in double-digit scoring, outscored Holland Hall 34-16 in the two middle quarters. Jordan Harrison topped the Comets with 17 points while Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 15 and Micah Gray and Skylar Durley contributed 12 apiece.
Kalayia Johnson finished with a double-double- 13 points and 13 rebounds-for the Lady Dutch.
— Duane DaPron, World correspondent
Related
State scores/schedule
6A BOYS
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
No. 3W Moore 53, No. 3E Putnam West 48
No. 1E B.T. Washington 81, No. 5W Norman North (16-9) 72
No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe 38, No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-5) 36
No. 2W Edmond North 62, No. 2E Jenks (21-7) 52
FRIDAY Semifinals
Moore (20-7) vs. Edmond Santa Fe (14-13), 6 p.m.
B.T. Washington (24-2) vs. Edmond North (22-5), 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
5A BOYS
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
At Noble High School
No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7) 60, No. 2E Collinsville (22-4) 25
No. 1E Memorial 78, No. 4W Midwest City (19-9) 37
No. 3W OKC Southeast 66, No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-9) 53
No. 1W Del City 73, No. 7E Claremore (16-11) 43
FRIDAY Semifinals
At Lloyd Noble Center
Memorial 75, OKC Southeast (22-3) 50
MWC Carl Albert (21-7) vs. Del City (23-3), 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY Championship
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Memorial (26-1) vs. Carl Albert/Del City winner, 1:45 p.m.
4A BOYS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
TUESDAY Quarterfinals
No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53
No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall 63
No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28
No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT
FRIDAY Semifinals
Victory Christian (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m.
Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
3A BOYS
WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals
At State Fair Arena, OKC
No. 4 Marlow 52, No. 7 Roland (16-9) 43
No. 2 OKC Millwood 56, No. 18 Kingston (20-8) 39
No. 1 OCS 49, NR Vinita (22-8) 38
No. 14 Community Christian 53, No. 13 Washington (19-9) 49
FRIDAY Semifinals
At Yukon
OCS (23-5) vs. Community Christian (22-8), 7 p.m.
Marlow (24-3) vs. OKC Millwood (20-6), 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
At State Fair Arena, OKC
Championship, 1:15 p.m.
2A BOYS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
No. 3 Cashion 50, NR Latta (12-17) 28
No. 4 Morrison 42, No. 2 Okla. Union (24-5) 39
No. 1 Dale 60, No. 9 Hooker (21-7) 43
No. 7 Silo 55, No. 5 Pocola (26-2) 38
FRIDAY Semifinals
Morrison (23-4) vs. Cashion (23-5), 7:30 p.m.
Dale (27-2) vs. Silo (25-6), 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 6:45 p.m.
6A GIRLS
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
At MWC Carl Albert
No. 1E Bixby 49, No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-9) 29
No. 1W Edmond North 72, No. 9E Stillwater (14-14) 37
No. 4E Union 43, No. 3W Mustang (22-5) 34
No. 2E Sand Springs 48 vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-3) 38
FRIDAY Semifinals
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Bixby 35, Union (19-7) 34
Sand Springs (23-3) vs. Edmond North (26-1), Noon
SATURDAY
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Championship, Noon
Bixby (24-3) vs. Sand Springs/Choctaw winner
5A GIRLS
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
At Norman North
No. 1E Sapulpa 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-8) 50
No. 2W El Reno 50, No. 3E Grove (21-6) 26
No. 6E Rogers 49, No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-3) 37
No. 2E McAlester 42, No. 3W Midwest City (16-10) 39
FRIDAY Semifinals
At Lloyd Noble Center
Sapulpa (20-6) vs. El Reno (23-4), 4:30 p.m.
McAlester (20-5) vs. Rogers (17-8), 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Championship, 6 p.m.
4A GIRLS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
TUESDAY Quarterfinals
No. 4 Weatherford 50, No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5) 41
No. 1 Tuttle 72, (23-1), No. 15 Stilwell (22-7) 24
No. 3 Holland Hall 43, No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5) 27
No. 2 Classen SAS 53, No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) 24
FRIDAY Semifinals
Classen SAS (22-1) 62, Holland Hall (22-4) 46
Tuttle (24-1) vs. Weatherford (24-3), 10:30 a.m.
SATURDAY Championship
Classen SAS (23-1) vs. Tuttle/Weatherford winner, 11:45 a.m.
3A GIRLS
WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals
At State Fair Arena, OKC
No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys 35
No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah 36
No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther 36
No. 4 Idabel 60, No. 5 Bethel 46
FRIDAY Semifinals At Yukon
Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel (23-4), 2 p.m.
Jones (22-4) vs. Tah. Sequoyah (19-11), 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY At State Fair Arena, OKC
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
2A GIRLS
At State Fair Arena, OKC
THURSDAY Quarterfinals
No. 3 Dale 67, No. 8 Silo (22-9) 55
No. 2 Pocola 41, No. 11 Merritt (21-6) 35
No. 4 Hooker 44, No. 5 Latta (23-6) 39
No. 1 Howe 65, No. 7 Fairland (25-3) 36
FRIDAY Semifinals
Dale (24-5) vs. Pocola (26-1), noon
Howe (23-5) vs. Hooker (26-1), 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 10 a.m.