State tournament basketball: Top-ranked Bixby girls, Memorial boys advance to title games. Plus, today's scores and schedule here

5A boys: Memorial 75, OKC Southeast 50

Bradyn Hubbard scored 25 points and Ty Frierson added 24 to lead No. 1 (East) Memorial past No. 3 (West) Oklahoma City Southeast 75-50 in the Class 5A state semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Chargers (26-1) advance to play the Del City/Carl Albert game in the title game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Memorial trailed early, but led 28-22 at halftime as Hubbard scored 11 before intermission.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

6A girls: Bixby 35, Union 34

After trailing by 10 opening the fourth quarter, Class 6A East No. 1 Bixby rallied to edge Union 35-34 in Friday morning's quarterfinal at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The game was tied with 18 seconds left after a lay-in from Spartan guard Gracy Wernli, but Aubrey Hishaw scored the go-ahead basket on a putback.

The Redhawks were attempting to use their fouls to give to drain the rest of the clock when they were called for a foul on a 3-pointer by Gentry Baldin, who made all three free throws with 1.6 seconds left.

Bixby advances to Saturday's title game against the Sand Springs-Edmond North Winner.

Hishaw finished with nine points along with Union seniors TK Pitts and Desiree Marshall-Penny. Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen also scored nine for Bixby.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

4A girls: Classen SAS 62, Holland Hall 46

Holland Hall bolted to an early double-digit lead but then managed just two field goals over an 11-minute span of the second and third quarters before falling to No. 2 Classen SAS 62-46 Friday morning in the 4A girls semifinals at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Comets (23-1) will play the winner of Friday morning’s matchup between Weatherford and defending state champion Tuttle for the gold ball at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena.

Elise Hill’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half gave the No. 3 Lady Dutch (22-4) a 20-10 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter. But Holland Hall, which had won 15 of its last 16 games, would not score from the field again until the 6:48 mark of the third quarter on another trey from Hill, who paced all scorers with 22 points.

Classen SAS, which had four players finish in double-digit scoring, outscored Holland Hall 34-16 in the two middle quarters. Jordan Harrison topped the Comets with 17 points while Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 15 and Micah Gray and Skylar Durley contributed 12 apiece.

Kalayia Johnson finished with a double-double- 13 points and 13 rebounds-for the Lady Dutch.

— Duane DaPron, World correspondent

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3W Moore 53, No. 3E Putnam West 48

No. 1E B.T. Washington 81, No. 5W Norman North (16-9) 72

No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe 38, No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-5) 36

No. 2W Edmond North 62, No. 2E Jenks (21-7) 52

FRIDAY Semifinals

Moore (20-7) vs. Edmond Santa Fe (14-13), 6 p.m.

B.T. Washington (24-2) vs. Edmond North (22-5), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

5A BOYS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Noble High School

No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7) 60, No. 2E Collinsville (22-4) 25

No. 1E Memorial 78, No. 4W Midwest City (19-9) 37

No. 3W OKC Southeast 66, No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-9) 53

No. 1W Del City 73, No. 7E Claremore (16-11) 43

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Memorial 75, OKC Southeast (22-3) 50

MWC Carl Albert (21-7) vs. Del City (23-3), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Championship

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Memorial (26-1) vs. Carl Albert/Del City winner, 1:45 p.m.

4A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53

No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall 63

No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28

No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT

FRIDAY Semifinals

Victory Christian (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m.

Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

3A BOYS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 4 Marlow 52, No. 7 Roland (16-9) 43

No. 2 OKC Millwood 56, No. 18 Kingston (20-8) 39

No. 1 OCS 49, NR Vinita (22-8) 38

No. 14 Community Christian 53, No. 13 Washington (19-9) 49

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Yukon

OCS (23-5) vs. Community Christian (22-8), 7 p.m.

Marlow (24-3) vs. OKC Millwood (20-6), 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:15 p.m.

2A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3 Cashion 50, NR Latta (12-17) 28

No. 4 Morrison 42, No. 2 Okla. Union (24-5) 39

No. 1 Dale 60, No. 9 Hooker (21-7) 43

No. 7 Silo 55, No. 5 Pocola (26-2) 38

FRIDAY Semifinals

Morrison (23-4) vs. Cashion (23-5), 7:30 p.m.

Dale (27-2) vs. Silo (25-6), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

6A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At MWC Carl Albert

No. 1E Bixby 49, No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-9) 29

No. 1W Edmond North 72, No. 9E Stillwater (14-14) 37

No. 4E Union 43, No. 3W Mustang (22-5) 34

No. 2E Sand Springs 48 vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-3) 38

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bixby 35, Union (19-7) 34

Sand Springs (23-3) vs. Edmond North (26-1), Noon

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, Noon

Bixby (24-3) vs. Sand Springs/Choctaw winner

5A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Norman North

No. 1E Sapulpa 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-8) 50

No. 2W El Reno 50, No. 3E Grove (21-6) 26

No. 6E Rogers 49, No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-3) 37

No. 2E McAlester 42, No. 3W Midwest City (16-10) 39

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Sapulpa (20-6) vs. El Reno (23-4), 4:30 p.m.

McAlester (20-5) vs. Rogers (17-8), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 6 p.m.

4A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 4 Weatherford 50, No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5) 41

No. 1 Tuttle 72, (23-1), No. 15 Stilwell (22-7) 24

No. 3 Holland Hall 43, No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5) 27

No. 2 Classen SAS 53, No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) 24

FRIDAY Semifinals

Classen SAS (22-1) 62, Holland Hall (22-4) 46

Tuttle (24-1) vs. Weatherford (24-3), 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY Championship

Classen SAS (23-1) vs. Tuttle/Weatherford winner, 11:45 a.m.

3A GIRLS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys 35

No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah 36

No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther 36

No. 4 Idabel 60, No. 5 Bethel 46

FRIDAY Semifinals At Yukon

Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel (23-4), 2 p.m.

Jones (22-4) vs. Tah. Sequoyah (19-11), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

2A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3 Dale 67, No. 8 Silo (22-9) 55

No. 2 Pocola 41, No. 11 Merritt (21-6) 35

No. 4 Hooker 44, No. 5 Latta (23-6) 39

No. 1 Howe 65, No. 7 Fairland (25-3) 36

FRIDAY Semifinals

Dale (24-5) vs. Pocola (26-1), noon

Howe (23-5) vs. Hooker (26-1), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.