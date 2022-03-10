State tournament basketball: Memorial, BTW boys advance in 5A, Bixby, Sapulpa girls also advance to semifinals

The high school boys and girls state basketball tournament for 6A-4A and 2A kicks off today in the Oklahoma City area. Barry Lewis, Kelly Hines and Bill Haisten are covering games today. Games tipped off this morning and will be played into this evening. Check back here as we'll update this story with game reports and photos.

6A boys: Booker T. Washington 81, Norman North 72

A Player of the Year type of performer all season, Aaron Potter rolled for a career-high 35 points as Booker T. Washington defeated Norman North 81-72 in Norman.

With Thursday’s victory in a Class 6A state tournament quarterfinal, the Hornets (24-2) advance to a 9 p.m. Friday semifinal against Jenks or Edmond North. Those teams are matched in a Thursday night quarterfinal.

Against Norman North, Booker T. Washington closed the first half with a 9-0 run. For the Hornets, Kam Parker scored 20 points and Lathan Boone 13. The Hornets shot 53% from the field overall and forced the Timberwolves to commit 22 turnovers.

For Norman North (17-9), Jeremiah Johnson finished with 30 points.

6A girls: Bixby 49, Edmond Memorial 29

Class 6A East No. 1 Bixby flipped a switch in the third quarter and coasted to a 49-29 victory against Edmond Memorial in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Midwest City.

All four of the Spartans’ standout juniors scored in double figures: Alyssa Nielsen with 14, Gentry Baldwin with 13 and Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli with 11 apiece. Mayes also had 15 rebounds.

Bixby (23-3) advances to play the Mustang-Union winner at 9 a.m. Friday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

6A girls: Edmond North 72, Stillwater 37

Stillwater’s Cinderella run ended in the quarterfinals with the Pioneers colliding with top-ranked Edmond North.

The Huskies (26-1) built a 15-point advantage late in the first quarter and went up 20 in the second quarter on a shot from Laci Steele. The lead grew to as many as 35 in the second half as the Pioneers were eliminated, 72-37 at Midwest City.

Freshman Janiyah Williams scored a team-high 17 points for Stillwater (14-14) and Chrisson Harland added 10.

Steele had 20 points for Edmond North, which advances to play the Sand Springs-Choctaw winner at noon Friday.​

6A boys: Moore 53, PC West 48

In the first of four Class 6A state tournament basketball quarterfinal games played on Thursday, the Moore Lions rode a strong fourth period to a 53-48 victory over Putnam City West at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Making their first state tournament appearance in 17 years, the Lions outscored PC West 19-12 during the final quarter. Moore was driven by Malachi Lee (13 points), by Chiante Tramble and Darian Grant (who combined for 21), and by OU football commit Marcus Dockins (who played all 32 minutes and totaled six points and six rebounds).

In a 6 p.m. Friday semifinal, the 20-7 Lions are matched with Edmond Memorial or Edmond Santa Fe. Those teams meet in a Thursday night quarterfinal.

5A boys: Memorial 78, Midwest City 37

Ty Frierson scored 23 points to lead No. 1 (East) Memorial past No. 4 (West) Midwest City 78-37 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Thursday at The Den.

The Chargers (25-1), looking for their sixth state title in 10 years, advance to play the Southeast/McGuinness winner in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Midwest City jumped ahead 9-4, but the Chargers answered with a 14-0 run and were never threatened again. Jacobi Sebock led the Bombers (19-9) with 14 points, including a halfcourt trey as the first half ended, cutting Memorial’s lead to 41-23.

5A girls: Sapulpa 54, Lawton MacArthur 50

Stailee Heard scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half while pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds and No. 1 East Sapulpa made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off No. 4 West Lawton MacArthur 54-50 Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A girls’ basketball state tournament at Norman North High School.

The defending state champion Chieftains (20-6) move on to play the winner of the El Reno-Grove game at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Heard tallied on a drive to the basket to give Sapulpa a 47-36 lead with 6:37 to play. But the Highlanders (19-8) closed to within 53-50 with 20 seconds remaining on a free throw by Azariah Jackson, who topped MacArthur with 21 points.

The Chieftains then missed their third consecutive front end of a bonus free throw opportunity but Heard secured her 15th rebound of the day before adding a final free throw to seal the victory for Sapulpa, which finished just 8 of 21 from the free throw line while committing 16 turnovers.

5A girls: El Reno 50, Grove 26

Ashlyn Evans-Thompson scored all 15 of her points in the middle two quarters when No. 2 West El Reno surrendered just six points and the Indians rolled to a 50-26 victory against No. 3 East Grove Thursday afternoon in the 5A quarterfinals at Norman North High School in Norman.

El Reno (23-4) advances to meet defending state champion Sapulpa (20-6) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the Lloyd Noble Center. The No. 1 East Chieftains advanced with a 54-50 win against Lawton MacArthur earlier Thursday afternoon.

The Indians led 25-12 after one quarter then allowed the Ridgerunners (21-6) just three free throws in the second quarter and a while building a 13-point halftime advantage. Evans-Thompson netted seven points in the quarter.

5A boys: MWC Carl Albert 60, Collinsville 25

Tashawn James, Jordan England and Quincy Hopkins scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 2 (West) Midwest City Albert past No. 2 (East) Collinsville 60-25 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Thursday at The Den in Noble.

Defending champion Carl Albert (21-7) advances to meet the Del City/Claremore winner in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

After the game was tied at 10, the Titans took control with a 15-2 run over the final 10 minutes of the first half and then England scored the first seven points of the second half for a 32-12 lead.

Cameron Himebaugh led Collinsville (22-4) with eight points.

2A girls: Dale 67, Silo 55

Brook Rutland scored 24 points and Makenzie Gill added 18 Thursday as the third-ranked Dale girls advanced to the 2A semifinals with a win over No. 8 Silo at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Dale will take on Pocola at noon Friday.

Silo standout Tiani Ellison battled foul trouble but finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

2A girls: Pocola 41, Merritt 35

Allyssa Parker scored 10 of her 18 points in the second half as No. 2 Pocola (26-1) defeated No. 11 Merritt to advance to the semifinals.

It's Pocola's school’s first state tournament victory since winning the 2008 state title.

Pocola plays No. 3 Dale at noon Friday at State Fair Arena. Merritt ends its season at 21-6.

In the other 2A quarterfinal to go final, No. 4 Hooker defeated No. 5 Latta 44-39. Top-ranked Howe and No. 7 Fairland tipped off at 1:30 p.m.

Pre-game tournament coverage

State scores/schedule

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3W Moore 53, No. 3E Putnam West 48

No. 1E B.T. Washington 81, No. 5W Norman North (16-9) 72

No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-4) vs. No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe (13-13), 7 p.m.

No. 2E Jenks (21-6) vs. No. 2W Edmond North (21-5), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Moore (20-7) vs. Edmond Memorial/Edmond Santa Fe winner, 6 p.m.

B.T. Washington (24-2) vs. Jenks/Edmond North winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

5A BOYS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Noble High School

No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7) 60, No. 2E Collinsville (22-4) 25

No. 1E Memorial 78, No. 4W Midwest City (19-9) 37

No. 3W OKC Southeast (21-2) vs. No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-8), 7 p.m.

No. 1W Del City (22-3) vs. No. 7E Claremore (16-10), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Memoria (25-1) vs. Southeast/McGuinness winner, 10:30 a.m.

MWC Carl Albert (21-7) vs. Del City/Claremore winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 1:45 p.m.

4A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53

No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall 63

No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28

No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT

FRIDAY Semifinals

Victory Christian (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m.

Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

3A BOYS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 4 Marlow 52, No. 7 Roland (16-9) 43

No. 2 OKC Millwood 56, No. 18 Kingston (20-8) 39

No. 1 OCS 49, NR Vinita (22-8) 38

No. 14 Community Christian 53, No. 13 Washington (19-9) 49

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Yukon

OCS (23-5) vs. Community Christian (22-8), 7 p.m.

Marlow (24-3) vs. OKC Millwood (20-6), 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:15 p.m.

2A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

NR Latta (12-16) vs. No. 3 Cashion (22-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Morrison (22-4) vs. No. 2 Okla. Union (24-4), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Dale (26-2) vs. No. 9 Hooker (21-6), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Silo (24-6) vs. No. 5 Pocola (26-1), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Morrison/Okla. Union winner vs. Latta/Cashion winner, 7:30 p.m.; Dale/Hooker winner vs. Silo/Pocola winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

6A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At MWC Carl Albert

No. 1E Bixby 49, No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-9) 29

No. 1W Edmond North 72, No. 9E Stillwater (14-14) 37

No. 4E Union (18-6) vs. No. 3W Mustang (22-4), 7 p.m.

No. 2E Sand Springs (22-3) vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-2), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bixby (23-3) vs. Union/Mustang winner, 9 a.m.

Sand Springs/Choctaw winner vs. Edmond North (26-1), Noon

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, Noon.

5A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Norman North

No. 1E Sapulpa 54, No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-8) 50

No. 2W El Reno 50, No. 3E Grove (21-6) 26

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-2) vs. No. 6E Rogers (16-8), 7 p.m.

No. 2E McAlester (19-5) vs. No. 3W Midwest City (16-9), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Sapulpa (20-6) vs. El Reno (23-4), 4:30 p.m.

McAlester/Midwest City winner vs. Carl Albert/Rogers winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 6 p.m.

4A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 4 Weatherford (23-3) vs. No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5), 9 a.m.

No. 1 Tuttle (23-1) vs. No. 15 Stilwell (22-6), 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Holland Hall (21-3) vs. No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5), Noon

No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) vs. No. 2 Classen SAS (21-1), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Holland Hall/Fort Gibson winner vs. Blanchard/Classen SAS winner, 9 a.m.

Tuttle/Stilwell winner vs. Weatherford/Kingfisher winner, 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 11:45 a.m.

3A GIRLS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys 35

No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah 36

No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther 36

No. 4 Idabel 60, No. 5 Bethel 46

FRIDAY Semifinals At Yukon

Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel (23-4), 2 p.m.

Jones (22-4) vs. Tah. Sequoyah (19-11), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

2A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3 Dale 67, No. 8 Silo (22-9) 55

No. 2 Pocola 41, No. 11 Merritt (21-6) 35

No. 4 Hooker 44, No. 5 Latta (23-6) 39

No. 1 Howe (22-5) vs. No. 7 Fairland (25-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Dale (24-5) vs. Pocola (26-1), Noon

Howe/Fairland winner vs. Hooker (26-1), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.