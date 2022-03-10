State tournament basketball: Dale, Pocola advance in 2A girls; larger classes tip off this afternoon, evening

From Staff Reports
The high school boys and girls state basketball tournament for 6A-4A and 2A kicks off today in the Oklahoma City area. Barry Lewis, Kelly Hines and Bill Haisten. Games tipped off this morning and will be played into this evening. Check back here as we'll update this story with game reports and photos.
2A girls: Dale 67, Silo 55
Brook Rutland scored 24 points and Makenzie Gill added 18 Thursday as the third-ranked Dale girls advanced to the 2A semifinals with a win over No. 8 Silo at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Dale will take on Pocola at noon Friday.
Silo standout Tiani Ellison battled foul trouble but finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
2A girls: Pocola 41, Merritt 35
Allyssa Parker scored
10 of her 18 points in the second half as No. 2 Pocola (26-1) defeated No. 11 Merritt to advance to the semifinals.
It's Pocola's school’s first state tournament victory since winning the 2008 state title.
Pocola plays No. 3 Dale at noon Friday at State Fair Arena. Merritt ends its season at 21-6.
In the other 2A quarterfinal to go final, No. 4 Hooker defeated No. 5 Latta 44-39. Top-ranked Howe and No. 7 Fairland tipped off at 1:30 p.m.
Pre-game tournament coverage State scores/schedule 6A BOYS At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
No. 3E Putnam West (20-5) vs. No. 3W Moore (19-7), 2 p.m.
No. 1E B.T. Washington (23-2) vs. No. 5W Norman North (16-8), 3:30 p.m.
No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-4) vs. No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe (13-13), 7 p.m.
No. 2E Jenks (21-6) vs. No. 2W Edmond North (21-5), 8:30 p.m.
Putnam West/Moore winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Edmond Santa Fe winner, 6 p.m.; BTW/Norman North winner vs. Jenks/Edmond North winner, 9 p.m.
5A BOYS
No. 2E Collinsville (22-3) vs. No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7), 2 p.m.
No. 1E Memorial (24-1) vs. No. 4W Midwest City (19-8), 3:30 p.m.
No. 3W OKC Southeast (21-2) vs. No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-8), 7 p.m.
No. 1W Del City (22-3) vs. No. 7E Claremore (16-10), 8:30 p.m.
Memorial/Midwest City winner vs. Southeast/McGuinness winner, 10:30 a.m.
Collinsville/Carl Albert winner vs. Del City/Claremore winner, 1:30 p.m.
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman 4A BOYS
No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53
No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall 63
No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28
No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT
Victory Christian (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m.
Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.
3A BOYS
No. 4 Marlow 52, No. 7 Roland (16-9) 43
No. 2 OKC Millwood 56, No. 18 Kingston (20-8) 39
No. 1 OCS 49, NR Vinita (22-8) 38
No. 14 Community Christian 53, No. 13 Washington (19-9) 49
OCS (23-5) vs. Community Christian (22-8), 7 p.m.
Marlow (24-3) vs. OKC Millwood (20-6), 8:30 p.m.
3A GIRLS
No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys (21-6) 35
No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah (18-12) 36
No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther (23-5) 25
No. 5 Bethel (22-4) vs. No. 4 Idabel (24-2), 1:30 p.m.
No. 1 Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel/Jones winner, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Jones (22-4) vs. No. 2 Perry (24-2), 3:30 p.m.
2A BOYS
NR Latta (12-16) vs. No. 3 Cashion (22-5), 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Morrison (22-4) vs. No. 2 Okla. Union (24-4), 6 p.m.
No. 1 Dale (26-2) vs. No. 9 Hooker (21-6), 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Silo (24-6) vs. No. 5 Pocola (26-1), 9 p.m.
Morrison/Okla. Union winner vs. Latta/Cashion winner, 7:30 p.m.; Dale/Hooker winner vs. Silo/Pocola winner, 9 p.m.
6A GIRLS
No. 1E Bixby (22-3) vs. No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-8), 2 p.m.
No. 1W Edmond North (25-1) vs. No. 9E Stillwater (14-13), 3:30 p.m.
No. 4E Union (18-6) vs. No. 3W Mustang (22-4), 7 p.m.
No. 2E Sand Springs (22-3) vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-2), 8:30 p.m.
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Bixby/Edmond Memorial winner vs. Union/Mustang winner, 9 a.m
Sand Springs/Choctaw winner vs. Edmond North/Stillwater winner, Noon.
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman 5A GIRLS
No. 1E Sapulpa (19-6) vs. No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-7), 2 p.m.
No. 2W El Reno (22-4) vs. No. 3E Grove (21-5), 3:30 p.m.
No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-2) vs. No. 6E Rogers (16-8), 7 p.m.
No. 2E McAlester (19-5) vs. No. 3W Midwest City (16-9), 8:30 p.m.
Sapulpa/MacArthur winner vs. El Reno/Grove winner, 4:30 p.m.; McAlester/Midwest City winner vs. Carl Albert/Rogers winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman 4A GIRLS
No. 4 Weatherford (23-3) vs. No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5), 9 a.m.
No. 1 Tuttle (23-1) vs. No. 15 Stilwell (22-6), 10:30 a.m.
No. 3 Holland Hall (21-3) vs. No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5), Noon
No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) vs. No. 2 Classen SAS (21-1), 1:30 p.m.
Holland Hall/Fort Gibson winner vs. Blanchard/Classen SAS winner, 9 a.m.
Tuttle/Stilwell winner vs. Weatherford/Kingfisher winner, 10:30 a.m.
3A GIRLS
No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys 35
No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah 36
No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther 36
No. 4 Idabel 60, No. 5 Bethel 46
FRIDAY Semifinals At Yukon
Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel (23-4), 2 p.m.
Jones (22-4) vs. Tah. Sequoyah (19-11), 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY At State Fair Arena, OKC 2A GIRLS
No. 3 Dale 67, No. 8 Silo (22-9) 55
No. 2 Pocola 41, No. 11 Merritt (21-6) 35
No. 4 Hooker 44, No. 5 Latta (23-6) 39
No. 1 Howe (22-5) vs. No. 7 Fairland (25-2), 1:30 p.m.
Dale (24-5) vs. Pocola (26-1), Noon
Howe/Fairland winner vs. Hooker (26-1), 1:30 p.m.
Photos: Lincoln Christian and Tahlequah Sequoyah in the 3A girls basketball state quarterfinals
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian's Audrey Hopkins goes up for a basket past Luther's Hailey Kuhlman during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian head coach Melody Stewart calls for a timeout during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian's Chloe Ricke attempts to gather a rebound during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian's Chloe Ricke goes up for a shot in front over Luther's Halyn Browning during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian head coach Melody Stewart claps after a basket during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther P1
Lincoln Christian's Audrey Hopkins goes up for a basket past Luther's Savannah Nunley during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian's Audrey Hopkins goes up for a basket past Luther's Hailey Kuhlman during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther P3
Lincoln Christian's Lesley celebrates after a basket during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian's Ellie Brueggemann looks to pass the ball while pressured by Luther's Harlee Jones during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian's Chloe Ricke gathers rebound in front of Luther's Savannah Nunley during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther P4
Lincoln Christian's Audrey Hopkins goes up for a basket past Luther's Savannah Nunley during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Lincoln Christian vs Luther
Lincoln Christian's Chloe Roberts blocks Luther's Halyn Browning during a 3A quarterfinal game between Lincoln Christian and Luther at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Maebry Shields goes up for a shot while Perry's Braylee Dale defends during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Harley Culie goes up a shot past Perry's Amber Dohmen during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Emmary Elizondo shoots over Perry's Josey West and Atlanta Ward during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Perry's Braylee Dale and Tahlequah Sequoyah's Harley Culie wrestle for a rebound during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Kylie Marshall looks to pass the ball during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
A fan hugs Tahlequah Sequoyah's Kylie Marshall after their 36-52 quarterfinal loss to Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Alena Deer grabs a loose ball while her teammate, Rylee Bush, and Perry's Gracie Brownlee fall out of bounds during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Rylee Bush looks to pass the ball while Perry's Atlanta Ward during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Perry's Kennedy Hight gathers a rebound in front of Tahlequah Sequoyah's Harley Culie during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Perry's Braylee Dale and Tahlequah Sequoyah's Harley Culie wrestle for a rebound during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Shailey Hair makes a move towards the basket while Perry's Braylee Dale defends during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Tahlequah Sequoyah's Alena Deer grabs a loose ball while her teammate, Rylee Bush, and Perry's Gracie Brownlee fall out of bounds during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tahlequah Sequoyah vs Perry
Perry's Kennedy Hight knocks the ball away from Tahlequah Sequoyah's Emmary Elizondo during a 3A quarterfinal game between Tahlequah Sequoyah and Perry at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
