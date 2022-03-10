State tournament basketball: Dale, Pocola advance in 2A girls; larger classes tip off this afternoon, evening

The high school boys and girls state basketball tournament for 6A-4A and 2A kicks off today in the Oklahoma City area. Barry Lewis, Kelly Hines and Bill Haisten. Games tipped off this morning and will be played into this evening. Check back here as we'll update this story with game reports and photos.

2A girls: Dale 67, Silo 55

Brook Rutland scored 24 points and Makenzie Gill added 18 Thursday as the third-ranked Dale girls advanced to the 2A semifinals with a win over No. 8 Silo at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Dale will take on Pocola at noon Friday.

Silo standout Tiani Ellison battled foul trouble but finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

2A girls: Pocola 41, Merritt 35

Allyssa Parker scored 10 of her 18 points in the second half as No. 2 Pocola (26-1) defeated No. 11 Merritt to advance to the semifinals.

It's Pocola's school’s first state tournament victory since winning the 2008 state title.

Pocola plays No. 3 Dale at noon Friday at State Fair Arena. Merritt ends its season at 21-6.

In the other 2A quarterfinal to go final, No. 4 Hooker defeated No. 5 Latta 44-39. Top-ranked Howe and No. 7 Fairland tipped off at 1:30 p.m.

6A BOYS

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3E Putnam West (20-5) vs. No. 3W Moore (19-7), 2 p.m.

No. 1E B.T. Washington (23-2) vs. No. 5W Norman North (16-8), 3:30 p.m.

No. 1W Edmond Memorial (22-4) vs. No. 8E Edmond Santa Fe (13-13), 7 p.m.

No. 2E Jenks (21-6) vs. No. 2W Edmond North (21-5), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Putnam West/Moore winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Edmond Santa Fe winner, 6 p.m.; BTW/Norman North winner vs. Jenks/Edmond North winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

5A BOYS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Noble High School

No. 2E Collinsville (22-3) vs. No. 2W MWC Carl Albert (20-7), 2 p.m.

No. 1E Memorial (24-1) vs. No. 4W Midwest City (19-8), 3:30 p.m.

No. 3W OKC Southeast (21-2) vs. No. 3E OKC McGuinness (19-8), 7 p.m.

No. 1W Del City (22-3) vs. No. 7E Claremore (16-10), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Memorial/Midwest City winner vs. Southeast/McGuinness winner, 10:30 a.m.

Collinsville/Carl Albert winner vs. Del City/Claremore winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 1:45 p.m.

4A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 2 Victory Christian 60, No. 10 Mt. St. Mary 53

No. 12 Weatherford 77, No. 3 OKC Heritage Hall 63

No. 1 Kingfisher 41, NR Blanchard 28

No. 4 Crossings Christian 45, No. 11 Holland Hall 40, OT

FRIDAY Semifinals

Victory Christian (24-4) vs. Weatherford (23-6), 4:30 p.m.

Kingfisher (26-1) vs. Crossings Christian, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

3A BOYS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 4 Marlow 52, No. 7 Roland (16-9) 43

No. 2 OKC Millwood 56, No. 18 Kingston (20-8) 39

No. 1 OCS 49, NR Vinita (22-8) 38

No. 14 Community Christian 53, No. 13 Washington (19-9) 49

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Yukon

OCS (23-5) vs. Community Christian (22-8), 7 p.m.

Marlow (24-3) vs. OKC Millwood (20-6), 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 1:15 p.m.

3A GIRLS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys (21-6) 35

No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah (18-12) 36

No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther (23-5) 25

No. 5 Bethel (22-4) vs. No. 4 Idabel (24-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Yukon High School

No. 1 Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel/Jones winner, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Jones (22-4) vs. No. 2 Perry (24-2), 3:30 p.m.

2A BOYS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

NR Latta (12-16) vs. No. 3 Cashion (22-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Morrison (22-4) vs. No. 2 Okla. Union (24-4), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Dale (26-2) vs. No. 9 Hooker (21-6), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Silo (24-6) vs. No. 5 Pocola (26-1), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Morrison/Okla. Union winner vs. Latta/Cashion winner, 7:30 p.m.; Dale/Hooker winner vs. Silo/Pocola winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 6:45 p.m.

6A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At MWC Carl Albert

No. 1E Bixby (22-3) vs. No. 6W Edmond Memorial (18-8), 2 p.m.

No. 1W Edmond North (25-1) vs. No. 9E Stillwater (14-13), 3:30 p.m.

No. 4E Union (18-6) vs. No. 3W Mustang (22-4), 7 p.m.

No. 2E Sand Springs (22-3) vs. No. 2W Choctaw (22-2), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bixby/Edmond Memorial winner vs. Union/Mustang winner, 9 a.m

Sand Springs/Choctaw winner vs. Edmond North/Stillwater winner, Noon.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, Noon.

5A GIRLS

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

At Norman North

No. 1E Sapulpa (19-6) vs. No. 4W Lawton MacArthur (19-7), 2 p.m.

No. 2W El Reno (22-4) vs. No. 3E Grove (21-5), 3:30 p.m.

No. 1W MWC Carl Albert (23-2) vs. No. 6E Rogers (16-8), 7 p.m.

No. 2E McAlester (19-5) vs. No. 3W Midwest City (16-9), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

At Lloyd Noble Center

Sapulpa/MacArthur winner vs. El Reno/Grove winner, 4:30 p.m.; McAlester/Midwest City winner vs. Carl Albert/Rogers winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Championship, 6 p.m.

4A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

TUESDAY Quarterfinals

No. 4 Weatherford (23-3) vs. No. 6 Kingfisher (24-5), 9 a.m.

No. 1 Tuttle (23-1) vs. No. 15 Stilwell (22-6), 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Holland Hall (21-3) vs. No. 8 Fort Gibson (24-5), Noon

No. 20 Blanchard (19-9) vs. No. 2 Classen SAS (21-1), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Holland Hall/Fort Gibson winner vs. Blanchard/Classen SAS winner, 9 a.m.

Tuttle/Stilwell winner vs. Weatherford/Kingfisher winner, 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 11:45 a.m.

3A GIRLS

WEDNESDAY Quarterfinals

At State Fair Arena, OKC

No. 3 Jones 48, No. 10 Keys 35

No. 2 Perry 52, No. 2 Tah. Sequoyah 36

No. 1 Lincoln Christian 51, No. 6 Luther 36

No. 4 Idabel 60, No. 5 Bethel 46

FRIDAY Semifinals At Yukon

Lincoln Christian (20-5) vs. Bethel (23-4), 2 p.m.

Jones (22-4) vs. Tah. Sequoyah (19-11), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY At State Fair Arena, OKC

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

2A GIRLS

At State Fair Arena, OKC

THURSDAY Quarterfinals

No. 3 Dale 67, No. 8 Silo (22-9) 55

No. 2 Pocola 41, No. 11 Merritt (21-6) 35

No. 4 Hooker 44, No. 5 Latta (23-6) 39

No. 1 Howe (22-5) vs. No. 7 Fairland (25-2), 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY Semifinals

Dale (24-5) vs. Pocola (26-1), Noon

Howe/Fairland winner vs. Hooker (26-1), 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 10 a.m.