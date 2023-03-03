JENKS -- If there is a limit to Seth Pratt's shooting range, it is unknown.

Pratt's long-range bombing, which resulted in 20 points, was a big factor in No. 1 Memorial's second-half blitz that resulted in a 62-31 rout over No. 4 seed Hale 62-31 in a Class 5A Area final Friday night at Frank Herald Field House.

"There is a limit eventually, because I don't want to pull it from half-court, because that's just not a good shot," Pratt said. "But whenever they leave me open, I'm going to pull it."

Memorial (22-3) captured its 11th consecutive Area championship. The defending 5A champion Chargers advance to the state tournament that starts Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Hale (20-5) will play Tahlequah (13-12), an 85-39 winner over Glenpool, for a state berth at 6 p.m. Saturday at Catoosa.

Pratt's shooting -- he hit four 3-pointers, including two treys in the decisive third quarter where he scored 12 points -- went along with Memorial's stifling defense that stuffed Hale's potent offense in the second half.

"Seth Pratt has been in every single big game possible since he was a freshman," said 10th-year Memorial coach Bobby Allison. "Seth Pratt is the all-time leading 3-point shooter in the history of the school, and we've had unbelievable players."

Hale (20-5) had cut into Memorial's 29-18 halftime lead, scoring the first six points of the third quarter to cut the margin to 29-24.

Given that Hale and Memorial had played two nail-biters earlier this season, there was reason for concern for the Chargers. But after Montae Collins and Darius Tobie hit 3-pointers, and Pratt followed with a 3 of his own, from that point on it was all Memorial.

The Chargers went on a 30-4 run to extend the lead to 59-28. Memorial was able to clamp down on Hale, and limited Rangers' sharpshooter Kabron Lewis to just four points in the second half after he scored 10 in the opening half.

"Statistically, this is the best defensive team in the history of Memorial," Allison said. "Montae Collins is one of the top five defensive guards we've ever had here."

Collins and Ben Radford each scored 10 points, while 6-foot-8 leading scorer Jarreth Ingram, averaging 18 points per game, finished with 12 points.

"We got off to a better start. We were down 21-5 last time we played Hale," Allison said. "We had never been up on Hale at the half.

"We're playing our best ball right now," Allison said.

Tahlequah 85. Glenpool 39: No. 11-seed Tahlequah wasn't going to let what occurred last time against Glenpool happen again.

"They beat us by 26 on our home floor a month ago. We turned the ball over 31 times and we were 0-for-16 on 3s," said Tahlequah coach Quinn Wooldridge.

Tahlequah turned everything around against No. 10 Glenpool (13-13) this time, hitting five of its eight 3s in the first half.

Outside of the 3-pointers, Hayden Smith was the man for the Tigers this time, scoring 14 of his 15 points in the first half. He made his presence felt early when Tahlequah jumped to an 11-0 lead.

Woodridge prepared his team well for the challenge of Glenpool's pressure defense.

"Their style really, really affects you all game long," Wooldridge said. "They scramble and pressure you for 32 minutes. We had all week to prepare and we just approached how we were going to break their pressure. We just operated with as much spacing as possible."

MEMORIAL 62, HALE 31

Hale;10;8;8;5;--;31

Memorial;16;13;18;15;--;62

Hale (20-5): Lewis 14, Johnson 4, Barnes 4, Adams 4, Robinson 3, Greggs 2.

Memorial (21-3): Pratt 20, Ingram 12, Collins 10, Radford 10, Tobie 6, Thompson 4.

TAHLEQUAH 85, GLENPOOL 39

Glenpool;6;15;11;7;--;39

Tahlequah;18;26;25;16;--;85

Glenpool: Gilliam 8, Watashe 8, Kimble 7, Pennington 6, Gorbet 6, Boyd 2, Haile 2..

Tahlequah: Hayden Smith 15, Donovan Smith 15, Alvain 15, Young 13, Guerrero 9, Wooldridge 5, Matlock 5, Brycen Smith 4, Collins 2, Robertson 2.