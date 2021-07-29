Rogers' Marcal Johnson, Marquel Sutton shine for Large East in narrow All-State loss

JENKS — During the past season, Marcal Johnson and Marquel Sutton helped lead Rogers to its first boys basketball state tournament berth in 25 years.

However, they didn’t get a chance to play for the gold ball as the Ropers had to withdraw from the Class 5A tournament before it started due to COVID-19 protocols.

On Thursday night, Johnson and Sutton finally got to play in the state spotlight and made the most of that opportunity in their final high school game. Each scored 17 points for the Large East in a 108-102 loss to the Large West in the All-State Games at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.

“It was fun to play,” said Sutton, a 6-7 forward who will continue his basketball career at Connors State. “It was nice, a good experience.”

Johnson, a 5-11 guard who plans to walk-on at Wichita State, was a late addition as an alternate.

“Trying to make a statement for myself, showing that we’re the best, it’s really a blessing,” Johnson said. “I’m glad I could play one more time before my family and friends.”