Riverfield outlasts Regent Prep, moves one win away from Class A state berth

KELLYVILLE – Riverfield Country Day is one win away from the boys state basketball tournament for the first time in its decade in the OSSAA.

Brothers Braeden and Davieon Clinton each scored 17 points to lead the 15th-ranked Ravens past No. 20 Regent Prep 47-37 in a Class A area elimination game Monday afternoon at Kellyville Event Center.

Riverfield (23-3) will play Monday night's Wellston/Vanoss loser for a state tournament berth at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kellyville. The state tournament starts Thursday in Oklahoma City.

“This is a big win for our program,” Riverfield coach Jason Bogle said. “We’re farther than we’ve ever been. This was the game we lost last year.”

Through a see-saw three quarters, the teams were never separated by more than four points.

Duvon Boshoff’s basket gave Regent its last lead at 32-30 early in the fourth quarter. Davieon Clinton answered with a 3-point play that ignited a decisive 15-2 run. The Clinton brothers combined for 15 of the Ravens’ 17 points in the fourth.

Nate Beitel led Regent (14-12) with 22 points.