Pinnacle Conference honors Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh as MVP

Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh was announced Wednesday as the Pinnacle Conference's boys basketball most valuable player after leading the Conquerors to the Class 4A state championship game.
Udoumoh, a 6-foot-4 senior, averaged 18 points for Victory and was the 4A state tournament's leading scorer.
Also selected to the all-conference team of 11 selected by Pinnacle coaches were Victory teammates Luke Patton, Solomon Granderson and Jude Malhi.
Another 4A state tournament team, Holland Hall, had three selections — Jadon Cool, Carter Benton and Nate Mullendore.
PINNACLE CONFERENCE
MVP: Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Holland Hall: Carter Benton, Jadon Cool, Nate Mullendore
Lincoln Christian: Cainen Mar, Noah Riemer
Metro Christian: Mario Darrington
Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote
Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson, Jude Malhi, Luke Patton, Joshua Udoumoh
HONORABLE MENTION
Cascia Hall: Kam Burris, Hudson Darby, Matthew Gaberino, Jyson Kim, Mason Shiflet, Forest Sipes
Holland Hall: Ethan Roush, Jaden Tarver
Lincoln Christian: Zane Hampton, Logan Isbell, Derek Stokes, Jake Wilson
Metro Christian: Brady Cox, Wyatt Powell, Jackson Sowards
Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, Duvan Boshoff
Rejoice Christian: Solomon Morton, Chance Wilson
Victory Christian: Michael Doctor