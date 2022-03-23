 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pinnacle Conference honors Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh as MVP

  • Updated
  • 0
Victory Christian vs Mount Saint Mary (copy)

Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh, a 6-foot-4 senior,  was named the Pinnacle Conference boys basketball most valuable player after leading the Conquerors to the Class 4A state championship game.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh was announced Wednesday as the Pinnacle Conference's boys basketball most valuable player after leading the Conquerors to the Class 4A state championship game.

Udoumoh, a 6-foot-4 senior, averaged 18 points for Victory and was the 4A state tournament's leading scorer.

Also selected to the all-conference team of 11 selected by Pinnacle coaches were Victory teammates Luke Patton, Solomon Granderson and Jude Malhi.

Another 4A state tournament team, Holland Hall, had three selections — Jadon Cool, Carter Benton and Nate Mullendore.

PINNACLE CONFERENCE

MVP: Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Holland Hall: Carter Benton, Jadon Cool, Nate Mullendore

Lincoln Christian: Cainen Mar, Noah Riemer

People are also reading…

Metro Christian: Mario Darrington

Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote

Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson, Jude Malhi, Luke Patton, Joshua Udoumoh

HONORABLE MENTION

Cascia Hall: Kam Burris, Hudson Darby, Matthew Gaberino, Jyson Kim, Mason Shiflet, Forest Sipes

Holland Hall: Ethan Roush, Jaden Tarver

Lincoln Christian: Zane Hampton, Logan Isbell, Derek Stokes, Jake Wilson

Metro Christian: Brady Cox, Wyatt Powell, Jackson Sowards

Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, Duvan Boshoff

Rejoice Christian: Solomon Morton, Chance Wilson

Victory Christian: Michael Doctor

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edmond North outlasts BTW in 6A boys semifinals

Edmond North outlasts BTW in 6A boys semifinals

Dylan Warlick had 16 points, 14 rebounds and the go-ahead basket with 3:01 left to lift the No. 2 (West) Huskies over the No. 1 (East) Hornets 76-69 in the Class 6A semifinals at Lloyd Noble Center.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert