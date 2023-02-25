Saturday night was rough for most Class 6A East regional hosts in high school boys basketball.

Three of the four hosts lost and now need to win twice in next weekend's area tournaments. No. 3 Bixby lost 58-57 on a buzzer-beater to No. 6 Moore and No. 7 Putnam West edged No. 2 Putnam North 60-57.

The third host to lose wasn't as surprising as No. 5 Owasso defeated fourth-ranked Booker T. Washington 65-54 at Nathan E. Harris Field House. Those two teams were so closely matched that originally Owasso appeared to edge BTW in coaches' voting to be a regional host before the OSSAA discovered a calculation error that left BTW as the host by a slight margin.

It was a much-anticipated matchup after their regular-season meeting was postponed due to weather and then canceled when they couldn't get together on rescheduling.

Owasso led the entire game, by as much as 18 in the third quarter, but had to repel a late Hornets rally.

"They came out and executed our game plan to the `T'," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "We shared the basketball in the beginning, played strong defense, rebounded, got out to a little bit of a lead, but anytime you're playing Booker T. at home it's going to be a challenge. You knew they weren't going to go sway, but very proud of our kids."

Owasso's lead was down to four before Jalen Montonati's 3 with 2:25 left made it 58-51. Montonati, however, fouled out at 1:42 and after BTW's Ty Holdman made 3-of-4 free throws, Owasso's lead was back down to four.

But Owasso's Gabe Patterson made two free throws with 57.4 seconds left to start a game-ending 7-0 run.

Montonati scored 18 points and Brandon Mann added 16 for Owasso (16-8) with 11 rebounds apiece. Patterson, a 6-4 junior who was injured early in the season and usually hasn't been in the spotlight, also was a big factor with 15 points and nine rebounds, including three key defensive boards late in the last two minutes.

"Gabe has changed our team for the better," Brian Montonati said. "He's a team-first guy. He's a guy who wants to make everyone around him better. He does so many things that don't show up on the stat line with his toughness. He scores at times, rebounds, takes care of the ball. He's a high basketball IQ guy."

Patterson set the tone with the opening basket and scored seven points in the first quarter that ended with Owasso leading 19-8. Mann scored nine in the second to help the Rams take a 35-22 lead into halftime. Patterson's two free throws late in the third increased the lead to 48-30 before the Hornets scored the last six points in the quarter.

Holdman led the Hornets (13-9) with 28 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to spark BTW's comeback that fell short.

"We play with a lot of emotion and I think at times tonight our emotions got the best of us, but very proud," Brian Montonati said about his team. "We've got a young ballclub. We've got three 15-year-olds playing the majority of the minutes, making plays."

The Rams (16-8), who will have two tries next weekend to get the one win they need to reach the state tournament, will meet No. 1 Broken Arrow (24-0) in an area tournament final at 6 p.m. Friday at Sapulpa. Broken Arrow swept a pair of four-point decisions over Owasso in the regular season.

Broken Arrow was the only East host to win its regional as it defeated No. 8 Union 62-44 on Saturday. BTW will play Union in an area elimination game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kellyville.

OWASSO 65, B.T. WASHINGTON 54

Owasso;19;16;13;17;—;65

B.T. Washington;8;14;14;18;—;54

Owasso (16-8): Montonati 18, Mann 16, Patterson 15, Williams 9, Lewis 7.

B.T. Washington (13-9): Holdman 28, Oates 8, Harris 5, Simpson 4, Smith 4, Sanders 3, Boone 2.