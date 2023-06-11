MERIDA, Mexico — Jalen Montonati is returning to Owasso with a gold medal after helping Team USA win the 2023 FIBA Men’s U16 Americas Championship tournament.

In the title game Sunday night, Montonati had three points, five rebounds and a plus-17 rating in 18 minutes as Team USA routed Canada 118-36.

Cameron Boozer had 24 points to lead Team USA, which has won all eight tournaments and never lost since the event started in 2009.

Team USA led 45-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Montonati averaged 7.2 points and had an overall plus-73 rating in six tournament games.

Game 5: Team USA 122, Puerto Rico 63

On Saturday night, Montonati scored four points in 11 minutes in the semifinals. Montonati was 2-of-3 from the field with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and a plus-11 rating.

Koa Peat had 29 points and 14 rebounds in 22 minutes for Team USA, which led 62-42 at halftime before outscoring Puerto Rico 38-7 in the third quarter.

Game 4: Team USA 123, Uruguay 45

Montonati scored 10 points in 15:28 of Friday's quarterfinals. Montonati was 4-of-7 from the field overall -- 2-of-4 on 2s and 2-of-3 on 3s. He had one assist, two steals and a plus-23 rating.

Peat scored 22 points in 16 minutes for Team USA, which led 65-28 at halftime.

Game 3: Owasso 122, Mexico 53

Montonati scored 11 points in 13:46. He was 3-of-7 on 3s, missed his only 2-point shot and was 2-of-2 on free throws. Montonati also blocked a shot and had a plus-5 rating.

Team USA opened with an 18-0 run and led 56-21 at halftime. With a 3-0 record, Team USA clinched the top record in Group A.

Game 2: USA 113, Argentina 52

In 14:33, Montonati scored 10 points as he was 4-of-8 on field goals, including 2-of-2 on 2s and 2-of-6 on 3s. He had two rebounds and a plus-13 rating.

Game 1, USA 96, Puerto Rico 61

Montonati scored five points as he went 2-of-3 from the field with a 3-pointer and played 8:38. He also had two rebounds and a plus-4 rating.

Team USA led 46-33 at halftime and steadily pulled away.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.