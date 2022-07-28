Owasso's Caden Fry, BTW's Aaron Potter enjoy All-State reunion to key Large East win

JENKS — For two years, Caden Fry and Aaron Potter were Owasso High School teammates before Potter moved to Booker T. Washington before his senior year.

On Thursday night, the All-World Awards boys basketball player of the year finalists were teammates again in their final high school game. Fry had 23 points with nine rebounds while Potter scored 15 points to help the Large East defeat the West 105-93 in the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games at Frank Herald Field House.

"It's kind of a surreal feeling, we had some battles (as seniors) but now we're teammates again to end our high school careers and it was fun," said the 6-foot-7 Fry. "It was a great time."

There were two instances at key moments in the second half when they connected with each other on long passes for layups — the first time it was Fry passing to Potter and then the roles reversed on the second occasion.

"It was good, I liked playing with him again," Potter said. "We had a lot of fun out there. We've always had that chemistry."

Memorial's Bradyn Hubbard, also an All-World finalist, added 17 points and Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen added 15 for the East. Mustang's Ethan Scott scored 23 with seven 3s to lead the West.

"It's an honor to play in an All-State Game," Fry said. "I've grown up with all these dudes playing basketball, in AAU, it was just a great time getting together with them."

The East jumped ahead 40-23 after a 16-0 run, but the West rallied to cut its deficit to 51-43 going into halftime. The West went on a 12-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 65-59 lead before the East regained control as BTW's Kam Parker scored three baskets in a 15-2 run that was concluded by a dunk from Muskogee's JaVontae Campbell.

When the West made a run early in the fourth quarter that cut its deficit to 82-77, Potter answered with a 3 and Fry then added a three-point play and another basket for a 90-79 lead, and the East was never threatened again.

"It was fun," Potter said. "I love the energy, coming out here playing for fun, but at the same time it was still competitive and we wanted to win."

Potter, a 6-4 guard, was a teammate for the first time with Memorial guard Ty Frierson, an All-World finalist. They will be playing together next season with Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

"Just seeing how it was going to feel, I liked it," Potter said.

Fry's college coach, Rogers State's Justin Barkley, was in the stands.

"I make 2,000 shots a week trying to expand my game a little bit," Fry said. "It's been a great summer and I'm super excited for the next four years."

Small West 82, Small East 78

Pawnee's Gunnar Gordon scored a game-high 26 points as he was 8-of-10 on treys for the East. He also had five rebounds. Tyrone's Roberto Hernandez scored 22 to lead the West.

After Gordon missed a wild reverse layup that could have tied the game going into the final minute, Hernandez's transition basket made it 78-74. Cashion's Jonah Jenkins and Hernandez each made two free throws in the final 22 seconds to seal the West's victory.

Gordon scored 20 in only eight minutes during the first half to help the East take a 43-37 edge into intermission.

Community Christian's Cade Bond sank a go-ahead 3 to spark a 9-0 run at the end of the third quarter as the West took a 58-52 it didn't relinquish. Marlow's Josiah Johnson made a pair of 3s that boosted the margin to 72-59 before Lincoln Christian's Noah Reimer scored 8 in the final quarter to spark an East comeback.

Between games, Tushka's Chris Zike was honored as the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association's boys coach of the year. Joining Zike as region coaches of the year were Booker T. Washington's Eli K. Brown III, Edmond North's Scott Norris, Vinita's Tony Roach, Kingfisher's Jared Reese, Mountain View-Gotebo's Landon Scales, Perkins-Tryon's Dylan Parker and Marlow's Kirk Harris.

LARGE EAST 105, LARGE WEST 93

Large West;23;20;26;24 — 93

Large East;29;22;25;29 — 105

Large West: Scott (Mustang) 23, Sebock (Midwest City) 18, Dallas (Lawton MacArthur) 15, Davis (Kingfisher) 9, Jennings (Weatherford) 9, McDoulett (Tuttle) 8, Perry (Southeast) 6, Lovelace (Crossings Christian) 5.

Large East: Fry (Owasso) 23, Hubbard (Memorial) 17, Allen (Broken Arrow) 15, Potter (B.T. Washington) 15, Goff-Brown (Central) 9, Parker (B.T. Washington) 9, Campbell (Muskogee) 8, Frierson (Memorial) 6, Udoumoh (Victory Christian) 3.

SMALL WEST 82, SMALL EAST 78

Small West;15;21;22;24 — 82

Small East;27;16;12;23 — 78

Large West: Hernandez (Tyrone) 22, Hidalgo (Hooker) 12, Gore (Hydro-Eakly) 11, Stewart (Velma-Alma) 10, Johnson (Marlow) 8, Bond (Community Christian) 7, Law (Millwood) 5, Jenkins (Cashion) 3, Chester (Garber) 2, Feely (Alva) 2.

Large East: Gordon (Pawnee) 26, Brister (Kingston) 12, Reimer (Lincoln Christian) 10, Harrison (Calvin) 7, Neptune (Caddo) 6, Reeves (Glencoe) 6, Roe (Morrison) 6, Parish (Eufaula) 3, Hollingshed (Okla. Union) 2.