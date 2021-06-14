OSSAA: KIPP Tulsa charter schools, NFHS Network on June agenda

KIPP: Tulsa Public Charter Schools is seeking Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association membership.

The OSSAA’s board of directors will consider the school’s application for provisional membership during the June meeting, set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the OSSAA office in Oklahoma City, 7300 N. Broadway Extension.

If the provisional membership is approved, KIPP would be eligible for full membership in 2023-24, athletic director William Coleman said.

Wednesday’s OSSAA meeting will be the first in several months that wasn’t streamed live or held at larger, remote sites as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agenda also includes discussion and possible action on the OSSAA’s streaming contract with the NFHS Network.

Some board members have urged breaking the contract since an announcer directed racial slurs at the Norman girls basketball team. The controversial remarks were made during an NFHS Network streaming telecast of a Class 6A state tournament game in March.

In April, OSSAA attorney Mark Grossman warned the board that breaking the contract, which expires in 2028, could be difficult. He urged the board to begin collecting and documenting grievances as a way of leveraging future discussions.