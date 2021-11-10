OSSAA chooses OU over ORU as 6A-5A basketball state tournament site for next three years

OKLAHOMA CITY — All good things must come to an end, at least for a while.

And that’s what happened Wednesday to Oral Roberts University’s long association with hosting the large-school state basketball tournaments at the Mabee Center.

By an 11-2 vote, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s board of directors moved the 6A-5A boys and girls tournaments to the University of Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The OSSAA also considered a bid from Oklahoma State.

The Mabee Center had served as the headquarters for the large-school tournaments since 2010 and 29 times since 1982.

“After evaluating the bids we received and having further discussion with each site, the bid from the University of Oklahoma was the best one for our member schools," said OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson in a release. "We had an excellent run at the Mabee Center and look forward to bringing that same type of state tournament atmosphere to Norman."

Said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione in a statement: "It will be our great honor to provide all of them with a first-class experience and memories to last a lifetime.”