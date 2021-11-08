OSSAA: Board may decide Wednesday on site of 6A-5A state tournaments

The governing body of state high school athletics could decide Wednesday on the site of the Class 6A-5A state basketball tournaments for the next three years.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has bids from Oral Roberts University, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. Action was tabled last month to determine if all three venues have comparable electronic ticketing processes.

OSSAA associate director Mike Whaley said he would make a recommendation during the 9 a.m. Wednesday board of directors meeting in Oklahoma City.

The large-school state tournaments have been played in the Tulsa area 29 times since 1982. ORU’s Mabee Center has been the headquarter site every year since 2010, with the exception of 2020 when the coronavirus forced cancellation of the Class 6A-2A state tournaments.

Whaley said last month that having three options gives the OSSAA an opportunity to consider “moving this event around.” But he also said the OSSAA membership has been “very pleased” with ORU as the host site and said he had not detected overwhelming sentiment for a change.

OU last hosted the tournaments in 2009. OSU last hosted in 2002.