OCS favored to end title drought in 3A boys; Vinita rallies for first state berth since 2012

When: Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

Where: Wednesday and Saturday at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City; Friday at Yukon High School

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2021 champion: Crossings Christian moved up and qualified for 4A state tournament

Team to beat

Oklahoma Christian School (22-5): Coach Brandon Weaver's Saints are looking for their first state title since winning four in a row in the Blake Griffin era (2004-07). Luke Gray, a 6-foot-7 sophomore center, averages 20 points and 10 rebounds. OCS has victories over four 3A state qualifiers — Millwood, Community Christian, Kingston and Roland. This will be the Saints' first state appearance since 2009 although they qualified for the COVID-canceled 2020 tournament.

Other teams to watch

Community Christian (21-8): Coach Tim Price's 14th-ranked Royals went 1-1 on their first state tournament trip last year. Junior forward Bai Jobe averages 17 points and 10 rebounds. Lost 53-52 to OCS in overtime on Dec. 16.

Marlow (21-3): All five starters played on the 2A state championship football team, including World All-State football selection Jace Gilbert, who averages 10.5 points on the basketball court for coach Kirk Harris.

Millwood (19-6): The Falcons' only 3A loss this season was 54-52 to OCS on Dec. 14. Have lost twice to 4A No. 3 Heritage Hall, twice to 6A teams and once to independent OKC Storm. They have won 15 state titles, with their most recent in 2013.

Roland (16-8): Ed Lewis has been Roland's coach since 1982 and has more than 700 wins. The seventh-ranked Rangers are in the state tournament for the eighth time in 15 years with runner-up finishes in 2007 and '13. Roland rebounded from a four-game losing streak late in the season.

Vinita (22-7): Coach Tony Roach's unranked Hornets return to state for the first time since 2012. The Hornets had to win five in six days last week to qualify — the last four wins were by five points or less. Paul Glasscock, a 5-11 junior guard who also is the football quarterback, averages 15.5 points and six rebounds. He missed the first eight games due to a broken collarbone suffered in football.

Washington (19-8): Coach TJ Scholz's 13th-ranked Warriors have a lot of depth with 10 players averaging at least 10 minutes per game. The Warriors have wins over 5A's Lawton Eisenhower and Piedmond. Defeated Purcell to qualify for state after losing twice to the Dragons this season. Four of Warriors' top 10 players — seniors Luke Hendrix, Kobe Scott, Jamison Holland and Lane Steele — were on their past two state runner-up football teams.

Players to watch

Cade Bond, Community Christian: Averages 14 points, and coach Tim Price said he "has been an incredible team leader.

Kyron Downing, Vinita: The Southeast Missouri State football signee averages eight points and 2.5 assists.

Hayden Hicks, Washington: The 6-foot junior guard is the Warriors' leading scorer at 12 points per game.

Josiah Johnson, Marlow: The 6-5 senior forward averages 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

