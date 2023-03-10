OKLAHOMA CITY – At the end of a remarkable game, Preston coach Chase Littlejohn and Oklahoma Christian Academy coach Jeremy Roman shared an emotional hug, which seemed an appropriate reaction to what folks at Jim Norick Arena witnessed Friday night.

On the strength of a put-back by Carson Thomas with two seconds left in overtime, No. 3 OCA edged No. 2 Preston 72-70 in a Class 2A semifinal that ought to join the pantheon of all-time great basketball contests played in the aged arena at the Oklahoma State Fair.

OCA (23-8) shot 64% from the field in the first half and built a 22-point second-half lead, while Preston (26-5) rallied to force overtime with a dramatic comeback that included six fourth-quarter 3-pointers, four by Jervais Goree, who scored 19 points.

The reward for the winner? A date with No. 1 Dale (31-0) in Saturday’s title game. Dale rolled past No. 8 Pocola 50-33 in the other semifinal and already owns two lopsided wins this season over OCA – 77-53 at Dale on Dec. 9 and 75-49 at OCA on Jan. 27. It will be the Eagles’ first title-game appearance.

Roman will worry about Dale soon enough. On Friday night, he was just glad the Eagles survived after committing 15 of their 19 turnovers after halftime.

“We played them earlier this season and they were up 20 on us and we came back and won,” Roman said of Preston. “It kind of flipped this time. They came back on us and put us into overtime. They never quit. We never quit. It was an amazing game. Our guys fought and were able to come through with the win.”

OCA dominated early, with Thomas scoring 17 of his 24 points in the first half to stake the Eagles to a 43-25 lead. When Ca’Ron Banks scored with 4:33 left in the third quarter, OCA led 51-29 and appeared to be on their way to naming its score.

But the Pirates did not give up. They ended the quarter with consecutive baskets by Giorgio Dunn (17 points) to pull within 57-40. Then they simply blitzed the Eagles in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 28-11.

OCA still led 68-60 with 1:08 left, but Keyton Smith (12 points) scored on a put-back for the Pirates. Thomas missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity and Goree canned an NBA-length 3-pointer with 20.3 seconds left.

Banks then missed the front end of a one-and-one with 14.4 seconds left and Goree hit another 3-pointer to tie the game with 3.3 seconds left. Banks’ 40-foot heave at the regulation buzzer hit the back of the rim.

Both teams started slowly in the overtime. Carter Owens scored the last two of his 18 points at the 2:01 mark and Malachi Ligons (11 points) answered 30 seconds later. But Ligons missed on a short shot in the final minute that would have put the Pirates ahead and Kemar Crawford rebounded for OCA.

The Eagles held the ball for the final shot. Thomas missed a short jumper in the lane but grabbed the rebound and floated in a follow shot.

“The thing I love about sports and basketball is it gives you the opportunity to face adversity and see what you can do,” Roman said, saying he told his team during the final timeout, “We’ve been here before. Let’s just play basketball.”

Banks scored 14 points before exiting the game in overtime with an apparent left leg injury.

In the other semifinal, Dale continued its run at perfection, using a 20-4 advantage in the second quarter to take a 28-14 halftime lead over the Indians, then cruising from there.

The Pirates shot a sizzling 57.1 percent from the field, making 20 of 35 shots. Dayton Forsythe just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds and Deken Jones added 10 points for Dale.

Garrett Scott led Pocola (22-8) with 16 points, while Dakotah Terrell had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Indians shot just 29.8 percent (14 of 47) from the field.

OCA 72, PRESTON 70, OT

Preston;15;10;15;28;2;–;70

OCA;18;25;14;11;4;–;72

Preston (26-5) – Goree 19, Dunn 17, Smith 12, Ligons 11, Bagby 8, Webb 3.

Okla. Christian Academy (23-8) – Thomas 24, C. Owens 18, Banks 14, Crawford 7, Watterson 7, B. Owens 2.

DALE 50, POCOLA 33

Pocola;10;4;8;11;–;33

Dale;8;20;13;9;–;50

Pocola (22-8) – Scott 16, Terrell 12, B. Hardwick 3, A. Hardwick 2.

Dale (31-0) – Da. Forsythe 10, Jones 10, De. Forsythe 8, Chambers 8, Higdon 6, Edmonson 5, Kelly 3.