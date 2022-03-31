OCA All-State selections include Memorial's Ty Frierson, Bradyn Hubbard

Class 5A champion Memorial was rewarded with two selections on the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Large East roster that was announced Thursday.
Ty Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard will represent the Chargers in the All-State Games that are scheduled July 28 at Jenks' Frank Herald Field House.
Frierson averaged 17.3 points with 5.9 assists while Hubbard produced 15.3 points and 10.6 rebounds as they helped the Chargers post a 27-1 record.
Memorial was the only team with the maximum two All-State selections.
ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL
Large East
Ty Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard, Memorial; Aaron Potter, B.T. Washington; Caden Fry, Owasso; Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian; Adante Holiman, McAlester; Caylen Goff-Brown, Central; Chase Martin, Jenks; Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee.
Coaches: Brett Weiberg, Madill (head); Ray Tankersley, Bristow.
People are also reading…
Large West
J.V. Seat, Edmond Memorial; Kevin Overton, Norman North; Arzhonte Dallas, Lawton MacArthur; Marcell Perry, OKC Southeast; Reid Lovelace, Crossings Christian; Chase Davis, Kingfisher; Ethan Scott, Mustang; Jacobi Sebock, Midwest City; Cade Jennings, Weatherford; Isaac McDoulett, Tuttle.
Coaches: Miles Thompson, Cace (head); Kyle Jessie, Ardmore.
Small East
Kade Hollingshed, Okla. Union; Noah Reimer, Lincoln Christian; Alex Parish, Eufaula; Cole Simpson, Tushka; Kobe Harrison, Calvin; Gunnar Gordon, Pawnee; Brad Reeves, Glencoe; Kolton Neptune, Caddo; Brady Brister, Kingston; Brody Roe, Morrison.
Coaches: Jeff Oliver, Eufaula (head); Matt Bryant, Latta.
Small West
Jonah Jenkins, Cashion; Cade Bond, Community Christian; Nolan Gore, Hydro-Eakly; Roberto Hernandez, Tyrone; Josiah Johnson, Marlow; Zach Hidalgo, Hooker; Tydonte Chester, Garber; Kobe Law, OKC Millwood; Jackson Feely, Alva; Tyler Stewart, Velma-Alma.
Coaches: John Garrett, Lone Grove (head); Clay Witt, Tyrone.