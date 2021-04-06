NOAH boys win 16U national homeschool basketball title

Tulsa-based NOAH won the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships 16-under boys tournament with a 51-47 victory over the Oklahoma City Storm on March 18 at Springfield, Missouri.

Jarreth Ingram and Connor Hislop led NOAH with 18 points each.

The Jaguars entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed out of the 46 teams. Earlier in the tournament, NOAH defeated the Columbus (Indiana) 77-32, the HEA (Michigan) Firebirds 74-63 and Dallas Thunder 58-45. Ingram had 21 points and Jacob Crow 15 against Dallas.

NOAH finished with a 31-2 record. The Jaguars are led by head coach Jeff Hislop, and assistant coaches Russell Hill and Brian Babcock.

Several of the 16U players also play up on the Jaguars' 18U team, which finished fifth out of 76 teams in the national tournament. Ingram won the tournament's 3-point shooting competition.

