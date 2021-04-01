Nate West stepping down as East Central's boys basketball coach

Nate West is resigning as East Central’s boys basketball coach after two seasons.

"It’s just the right time for me to be moving on,” West said.

West, 35, a former longtime Memorial assistant, led the Cardinals to an 8-5 record this season after going 11-11 in 2019-20. He inherited a program that went 10-34 over the previous two seasons before his arrival. East Central's last state tournament trip was in 2016.

“I think he did a great job moving into the situation at East Central and bringing that program back to where there are high expectations,” Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said.

Before arriving at East Central, West was an assistant for seven years at Memorial. During that time, the Chargers won five Class 5A state titles.

West plans to remain in coaching. He thanked Cloud, other TPS officials and East Central administrators for his first head-coaching opportunity.

“It was a great two years,” West said. “I enjoyed working with the kids and our assistant coaches. It’s been a part of my basketball coaching journey.”

